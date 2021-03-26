Vastned Retail Belgium : publishes the agenda for the ordinary and the extraordinay general meeting of shareholders of April 28, 2021

Regulated information / Embargo until 26 March 2021, 8.00 am
Antwerp, 26 March 2021
Vastned Retail Belgium publishes the agenda for the ordinary and the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of April 28, 2021
Vastned Retail Belgium today publishes the convocation and agenda for the ordinary general meeting of shareholders and the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held on Wednesday 28 April 2021 at 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm respectively at the registered oﬃce of the company, Generaal Lemanstraat 74, 2600 Berchem - Antwerp.
It is uncertain whether the government measures following the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular the ban on gathering, will still be in eﬀect on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the health and safety of shareholders, employees and partners of the Company are the main priority. The board of directors
Agenda of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders at 2.30 pm
therefore urges the shareholders not to physically participate in the general meetings.
The company will only grant shareholders access to the general meetings to the extent permitted by the then applicable governmental measures, general recommendations of governmental authorities and generally if justiﬁed from health and safety considerations.
Shareholders are therefore strongly requested to timely before each meeting:
Agenda of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders at 4.30 pm
The agenda of the ordinary general meeting includes as agenda items the approval of the annual accounts for the ﬁnancial year ended December 31, 2020, as well as the allocation of the result (dividend to be paid). In addition, the shareholders will be asked to approve the Company's remuneration policy and to grant discharge to the board of directors and the statutory auditor for the ﬁnancial year 2020. Finally, Vastned Retail Belgium proposes the reappointment of Reinier Walta and Peggy Deraedt as directors.
The complete agenda and all related documents (including the proxy) are available on www.vastned.be under
Investor Relations - General meetings. The annual report 2020 is also available on the website on the homepage www.vastned.be and under Investor Relations - Publications - Annual reports.
The agenda of the extraordinary general meeting contains the following items:
-
• Change of the name of the Company to "Vastned Belgium";
-
• Authorization to the board of directors to acquire and pledge its own shares;
-
• Authorization to the board of directors to dispose of its own shares to one or more speciﬁc persons, whether or not employees;
-
• Authorization to the board of directors to increase the issued capital; and
-
• Amendments to the articles of association, among other things to bring them into line with the decisions taken and with the Companies and Associations Code.
The complete agenda and all related documents (including the proxy) are available on www.vastned.be under Investor Relations - General meetings.
Antwerp, 26 March 2021
Financial calendar 2021
Wed 28 April - 14h30
General Meeting of Shareholders
Wed 28 April - 16h30
Extraordinary General Meeting (change of governance model)
Mon 8 February
Mon 3 May
Tue 27 July
Announcement of the annual results as at 31 December 2020
Interim statement on the results as at 31 March 2021
Biannual ﬁnancial report as per
30 June 2021
Mon 25 October Interim statement on the results as at 30 September 2021
|
January
|
February
|
March
|
April
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
August
|
September
|
October
|
November
|
December
Dividend payable
Tue 11 May
Ex dividend date 20200
Wed 12 May
Record date dividend 2020
as from Thu 13 May
Dividend payment 2020
About Vastned Retail Belgium: Vastned Retail Belgium is a public regulated real estate company (RREC), of which the shares are listed on Euronext Brussels (VASTB). Vastned Retail Belgium invests exclusively in Belgian commercial real estate, more speciﬁcally in multifunctional retail properties located in the popular shopping cities of Antwerp, Brussels, Ghent and Bruges. The portfolio also consists of qualitative retail parks and retail warehouses. A smaller part of the portfolio is invested in catering and residential units.
For more information, please contact: Vastned Retail Belgium nv, a public regulated real estate company under Belgian law, Rudi Taelemans (CEO) or Sven Bosman (Financial Director), tel. +32 3 361 05 90 // www.vastned.be