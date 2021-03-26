Vastned Retail Belgium : publishes the agenda for the ordinary and the extraordinay general meeting of shareholders of April 28, 2021

Regulated information / Embargo until 26 March 2021, 8.00 am

Antwerp, 26 March 2021

Vastned Retail Belgium publishes the agenda for the ordinary and the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of April 28, 2021

Vastned Retail Belgium today publishes the convocation and agenda for the ordinary general meeting of shareholders and the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held on Wednesday 28 April 2021 at 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm respectively at the registered oﬃce of the company, Generaal Lemanstraat 74, 2600 Berchem - Antwerp.

It is uncertain whether the government measures following the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular the ban on gathering, will still be in eﬀect on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the health and safety of shareholders, employees and partners of the Company are the main priority. The board of directors

Agenda of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders at 2.30 pm

therefore urges the shareholders not to physically participate in the general meetings.

The company will only grant shareholders access to the general meetings to the extent permitted by the then applicable governmental measures, general recommendations of governmental authorities and generally if justiﬁed from health and safety considerations.

Shareholders are therefore strongly requested to timely before each meeting:

• issue a proxy with their speciﬁc voting instructions to the chairman of the board of directors;

• to exercise their right to ask questions in writing.

Agenda of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders at 4.30 pm

The agenda of the ordinary general meeting includes as agenda items the approval of the annual accounts for the ﬁnancial year ended December 31, 2020, as well as the allocation of the result (dividend to be paid). In addition, the shareholders will be asked to approve the Company's remuneration policy and to grant discharge to the board of directors and the statutory auditor for the ﬁnancial year 2020. Finally, Vastned Retail Belgium proposes the reappointment of Reinier Walta and Peggy Deraedt as directors.

The complete agenda and all related documents (including the proxy) are available on www.vastned.be under

Investor Relations - General meetings. The annual report 2020 is also available on the website on the homepage www.vastned.be and under Investor Relations - Publications - Annual reports.

The agenda of the extraordinary general meeting contains the following items:

• Change of the name of the Company to "Vastned Belgium";

• Authorization to the board of directors to acquire and pledge its own shares;

• Authorization to the board of directors to dispose of its own shares to one or more speciﬁc persons, whether or not employees;

• Authorization to the board of directors to increase the issued capital; and

• Amendments to the articles of association, among other things to bring them into line with the decisions taken and with the Companies and Associations Code.

The complete agenda and all related documents (including the proxy) are available on www.vastned.be under Investor Relations - General meetings.

Antwerp, 26 March 2021

Financial calendar 2021

Wed 28 April - 14h30

General Meeting of Shareholders

Wed 28 April - 16h30

Extraordinary General Meeting (change of governance model)

Mon 8 February

Mon 3 May

Tue 27 July

Announcement of the annual results as at 31 December 2020

Interim statement on the results as at 31 March 2021

Biannual ﬁnancial report as per

30 June 2021

Mon 25 October Interim statement on the results as at 30 September 2021

January February March April May June July August September October November December

Dividend payable

Tue 11 May

Ex dividend date 20200

Wed 12 May

Record date dividend 2020

as from Thu 13 May

Dividend payment 2020

About Vastned Retail Belgium: Vastned Retail Belgium is a public regulated real estate company (RREC), of which the shares are listed on Euronext Brussels (VASTB). Vastned Retail Belgium invests exclusively in Belgian commercial real estate, more speciﬁcally in multifunctional retail properties located in the popular shopping cities of Antwerp, Brussels, Ghent and Bruges. The portfolio also consists of qualitative retail parks and retail warehouses. A smaller part of the portfolio is invested in catering and residential units.

For more information, please contact: Vastned Retail Belgium nv, a public regulated real estate company under Belgian law, Rudi Taelemans (CEO) or Sven Bosman (Financial Director), tel. +32 3 361 05 90 // www.vastned.be