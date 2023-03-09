|
Vastned Retail N : Vastned Press Release AGM
Vastned Retail N.V.
Vastned Retail N.V.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date09 mar 2023 - 09:45
Statutory nameVastned Retail N.V.
TitleVastned Press Release AGM
Date last update: 09 March 2023
Disclaimer
VastNed Retail NV published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 10:41:11 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about VASTNED RETAIL N.V.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on VASTNED RETAIL N.V.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
66,5 M
70,3 M
70,3 M
|Net income 2022
|
53,2 M
56,2 M
56,2 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
612 M
647 M
647 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|7,87x
|Yield 2022
|8,30%
|
|Capitalization
|
382 M
404 M
404 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|15,0x
|EV / Sales 2023
|14,2x
|Nbr of Employees
|30
|Free-Float
|59,9%
|
|Chart VASTNED RETAIL N.V.
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends VASTNED RETAIL N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Last Close Price
|22,30 €
|Average target price
|22,50 €
|Spread / Average Target
|0,90%