    VASTN   NL0000288918

VASTNED RETAIL N.V.

(VASTN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05:36:22 2023-03-09 am EST
21.95 EUR   -1.57%
05:42aVastned Retail N : Vastned Press Release AGM
PU
02/16Vastned Proposes Dividend for 2022
CI
02/16Transcript : Vastned Retail N.V., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2023
CI
Vastned Retail N : Vastned Press Release AGM

03/09/2023 | 05:42am EST
Vastned Retail N.V.
Vastned Retail N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date09 mar 2023 - 09:45
Statutory nameVastned Retail N.V.
TitleVastned Press Release AGM

Attachments

Disclaimer

VastNed Retail NV published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 10:41:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 66,5 M 70,3 M 70,3 M
Net income 2022 53,2 M 56,2 M 56,2 M
Net Debt 2022 612 M 647 M 647 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,87x
Yield 2022 8,30%
Capitalization 382 M 404 M 404 M
EV / Sales 2022 15,0x
EV / Sales 2023 14,2x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 59,9%
Managers and Directors
Reinier Walta Chief Executive Officer
Maurice van Dongen Finance Director
Marc C. van Gelder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jaap G. Blokhuis Member-Supervisory Board
Simon Theeuwes Manager-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VASTNED RETAIL N.V.5.44%404
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.4.00%39 944
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-12.36%15 876
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-5.57%12 372
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-0.86%10 585
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-1.70%8 162