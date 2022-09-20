Advanced search
    VASTN   NL0000288918

VASTNED RETAIL N.V.

(VASTN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04:20 2022-09-20 am EDT
20.60 EUR   -3.29%
Vastned Retail N : Vastned extends credit facilities

09/20/2022 | 04:20am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Vastned extends credit facilities

200 million euro in credit facilities extended to September 2025 at unchanged conditions

Hoofddorp, 20 September 2022 - Vastned successfully completed an extension of credit facilities, thereby increasing the duration of 200 million euro in existing facilities by one year to September 2025. The conditions of these facilities remain unchanged during the agreed extension period, allowing Vastned to continue to benefit from a cost of debt which was locked in at attractive rates.

Interest coverage ratio per 30 June 2022 stands at 4.9, versus a minimum of 2.0 as agreed with lenders. Solvency ratio per 30 June 2022 stands at 55.6%, versus a minimum 45% as agreed with lenders. In terms of upcoming debt facility maturities, 55 million euro is due in 2023. Expirations in 2024 amount to 340 million euro, which are reduced by almost 40% resulting from this extension (was 540 million euro).

Kempen & Co acted as sole financial adviser for this transaction.

About Vastned

Vastned is a European publicly listed property company (Euronext Amsterdam: VASTN) focusing on the best property in the popular shopping areas of selected European cities with a historic city centre where shopping, living, working and leisure meet. Vastned's property clusters have a strong tenant mix of international and national retailers, food & beverage entrepreneurs, residential tenants, and office tenants. The property portfolio had a size of approximately € 1.5 billion euro as at 30 June 2022.

Further information:

Simon Theeuwes

Manager Investor Relations a.i. simon.theeuwes@vastned.com Tel: +31 20 24 24 300

Vastned Retail N.V.

Mercuriusplein 11

PO Box 22276

Tel.: +31 202424300

2132 HA Hoofddorp

1100 CG Amsterdam

info@vastned.com

www.vastned.com

Disclaimer

VastNed Retail NV published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 08:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on VASTNED RETAIL N.V.
Financials
Sales 2022 64,0 M 64,1 M 64,1 M
Net income 2022 14,4 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
Net Debt 2022 596 M 597 M 597 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 7,79%
Capitalization 365 M 366 M 366 M
EV / Sales 2022 15,0x
EV / Sales 2023 14,5x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 59,9%
Chart VASTNED RETAIL N.V.
Duration : Period :
Vastned Retail N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VASTNED RETAIL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 21,30 €
Average target price 24,50 €
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reinier Walta Chief Executive Officer
Maurice van Dongen Finance Director
Marc C. van Gelder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jaap G. Blokhuis Member-Supervisory Board
Simon Theeuwes Manager-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VASTNED RETAIL N.V.-11.25%366
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-37.23%32 828
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-9.32%16 737
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-15.38%12 902
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-21.88%10 072
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-8.03%7 830