VASTNED RETAIL N.V.

(VASTN)
Vastned Retail N : Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting FY 2020 of Vastned

04/15/2021 | 09:26am EDT
Amsterdam, 15 April 2021 - Vastned announces the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of 15 April 2021.

Shareholders have adopted the proposal to appoint Mr. Walta as sole member of the Board of Management for a period of four years, effective 15 April 2021.

The shareholders adopted the financial statements for the 2020 financial year and approved the proposal to distribute a dividend of € 1.73 per share for the 2020 financial year. As no interim dividend was paid in 2020, the final dividend for 2020 amounts to € 1.73 per share. The Vastned share will be quoted ex dividend on 19 April 2021 and the dividend will be made payable on 6 May 2021.

The shareholders approved the proposal to grant discharge to the members of the Executive Board for the 2020 financial year; they did not adopt the proposal to grant discharge to the members of the Supervisory Board for the 2020 financial year.

The shareholders did not approve the proposals to amend the Remuneration Policy for the Executive Board and did not adopt the Remuneration Policy for the Supervisory Board. The amendments had been proposed to bring the policy into line with the recently introduced statutory regulations to implement the revised European Shareholders' Rights Directive ((EU) 2017/828 directive). As a result, the current remuneration policy will remain in effect. The shareholders' advisory vote on the 2020 Remuneration report was also negative.

The agenda item with the proposal to use English as the working language with effect from the 2021 annual report has been adopted.

The Executive Board and the members of the Supervisory Board have taken note of these voting results, and will engage in dialogue with shareholders, as is customary.

The AGM voting results will be placed on the Company's website within 15 days.

Disclaimer

VastNed Retail NV published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 13:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 67,8 M 81,1 M 81,1 M
Net income 2021 -5,80 M -6,94 M -6,94 M
Net Debt 2021 625 M 748 M 748 M
P/E ratio 2021 -52,2x
Yield 2021 6,14%
Capitalization 448 M 536 M 536 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,8x
EV / Sales 2022 15,9x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 61,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Reinier Walta Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Statutory Director
Maurice van Dongen Finance Director
Marc C. van Gelder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Charlotte M. Insinger Member-Supervisory Board
Jaap G. Blokhuis Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VASTNED RETAIL N.V.12.74%536
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.33.40%37 335
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST4.67%19 807
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST1.39%10 617
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION27.62%9 854
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION31.05%8 443
