Vaswani Industries : Extension of Annual General Meeting

Ref: VIL/BSE & NSE/2022/OCT/6 Date: 16.10.2022 To, The Manager (Listing) BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. BSE Script Code:533576 NSE Symbol: VASWANI

Sub: Intimation of extension of Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended

on March 31, 2022.

Dear Sir/Madam,

This is to inform you that Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh vide its approval letter dated September 8th, 2022, has accorded to the Company under Section 96 of the Companies Act, 2013 allowing an extension of two (2) months i.e; up to November 30, 2022, to hold the Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). In view of the above-mentioned approval, the Company will convene its AGM for the Financial Year ended 2021-22 within such extended timeline and the date of the AGM shall be intimated in due course of time.

The Approval letter for extension from ROC has been attached below. You are requested to take the same in your records

