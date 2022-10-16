Vaswani Industries : Extension of Annual General Meeting
10/16/2022 | 04:13am EDT
Ref: VIL/BSE & NSE/2022/OCT/6
Date: 16.10.2022
To,
The Manager (Listing)
The Manager (Listing)
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
The Secretary, Listing Department
The Manager, Listing Department
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,
Dalal Street,
Plot No.C/1, G Block,
Mumbai(M.H.) - 400001
Bandra-Kurla Complex,
BSE Script Code:533576
Bandra (E), Mumbai-400051.
NSE Symbol: VASWANI
Sub: Intimation of extension of Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended
on March 31, 2022.
Dear Sir/Madam,
This is to inform you that Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh vide its approval letter dated September 8th, 2022, has accorded to the Company under Section 96 of the Companies Act, 2013 allowing an extension of two (2) months i.e; up to November 30, 2022, to hold the Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). In view of the above-mentioned approval, the Company will convene its AGM for the Financial Year ended 2021-22 within such extended timeline and the date of the AGM shall be intimated in due course of time.
The Approval letter for extension from ROC has been attached below. You are requested to take the same in your records
Thanking You
For, Vaswani Industries Limited
Satya
Narayana
Gupta
Digitally signed by Satya Narayana Gupta Date: 2022.10.16 10:30:21 +05'30'
Satya Narayan Gupta
(Director)
DIN: 09517381
Date: 16.10.2022
Place: Raipur
GOVERNMENT OF INDIA
MINISTRY OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS
Office of the Registrar of Companies
Registrar of Companies cum Official Liquidator, 1st Floor, Ashok Pingley Bhawan Municipal Corporation, Nehru Chowk, Bilaspur,
Chattisgarh, India, 495001
DATED : 2022-09-08
IN THE MATTER OF M/S VASWANI INDUSTRIES LIMITED CIN L28939CT2003PLC015964
AND
IN THE MATTER OF EXTENSION UNDER SECTION 96(1) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013
The Company has closed its accounting year on 31-03-2022 and the Annual general meeting of the company is due to be held on 30-09-2022 as per requirements of section 96 of the Companies Act, 2013. The company has made an application vide SRN F23929250 on 06-09-2022 requesting for an extension of time for the purpose of holding AGM on the following grounds
extension granted
Keeping in view, the aforesaid circumstances due to which company cannot hold its Annual General Meeting on time, extension 02 months 00 days is considered.
ORDER
Under the power vested in the undersigned by virtue of section 96(1) read with second proviso attached thereto extension of 02 months 00 days is hereby granted. However, the company is hereby advised to be careful in future in compliance of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.
DS MINISTRY OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS 16
Digitally signed by DS MINISTRY OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS 16
DN: c=IN, postalCode=495001, st=CHHATTISGARH, ou=REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES, o=MINISTRY OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS, cn=DS MINISTRY OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS 16
Reason: I attest to the accuracy and integrity of this document
Date: 2022.09.08 17:13:30 +05'30'
Yours faithfully,
LILADHAR SHARMA SHARMA
Registrar of Companies
RoC - Chhattisgarh
Mailing Address as per record available in Registrar of Companies office:
VASWANI INDUSTRIES LIMITED
BAHESAR ROAD, NEAR CYCLE PARK, VILL - SONDRA, PHASE-II,
INDUSTRIAL AREA, SILTARA, RAIPUR, Raipur, Chattisgarh, India, 493221
Note: This letter is to be generated only when the application is approved by RoC office
