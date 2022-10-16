Advanced search
    533576   INE590L01019

VASWANI INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(533576)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-13
20.75 INR   +2.72%
Vaswani Industries : Extension of Annual General Meeting

10/16/2022 | 04:13am EDT
Ref: VIL/BSE & NSE/2022/OCT/6

Date: 16.10.2022

To,

The Manager (Listing)

The Manager (Listing)

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

The Secretary, Listing Department

The Manager, Listing Department

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Dalal Street,

Plot No.C/1, G Block,

Mumbai(M.H.) - 400001

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

BSE Script Code:533576

Bandra (E), Mumbai-400051.

NSE Symbol: VASWANI

Sub: Intimation of extension of Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended

on March 31, 2022.

Dear Sir/Madam,

This is to inform you that Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh vide its approval letter dated September 8th, 2022, has accorded to the Company under Section 96 of the Companies Act, 2013 allowing an extension of two (2) months i.e; up to November 30, 2022, to hold the Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). In view of the above-mentioned approval, the Company will convene its AGM for the Financial Year ended 2021-22 within such extended timeline and the date of the AGM shall be intimated in due course of time.

The Approval letter for extension from ROC has been attached below. You are requested to take the same in your records

Thanking You

For, Vaswani Industries Limited

Satya

Narayana

Gupta

Digitally signed by Satya Narayana Gupta Date: 2022.10.16 10:30:21 +05'30'

Satya Narayan Gupta

(Director)

DIN: 09517381

Date: 16.10.2022

Place: Raipur

GOVERNMENT OF INDIA

MINISTRY OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS

Office of the Registrar of Companies

Registrar of Companies cum Official Liquidator, 1st Floor, Ashok Pingley Bhawan Municipal Corporation, Nehru Chowk, Bilaspur,

Chattisgarh, India, 495001

DATED : 2022-09-08

IN THE MATTER OF M/S VASWANI INDUSTRIES LIMITED CIN L28939CT2003PLC015964

AND

IN THE MATTER OF EXTENSION UNDER SECTION 96(1) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The Company has closed its accounting year on 31-03-2022 and the Annual general meeting of the company is due to be held on 30-09-2022 as per requirements of section 96 of the Companies Act, 2013. The company has made an application vide SRN F23929250 on 06-09-2022 requesting for an extension of time for the purpose of holding AGM on the following grounds

extension granted

Keeping in view, the aforesaid circumstances due to which company cannot hold its Annual General Meeting on time, extension 02 months 00 days is considered.

ORDER

Under the power vested in the undersigned by virtue of section 96(1) read with second proviso attached thereto extension of 02 months 00 days is hereby granted. However, the company is hereby advised to be careful in future in compliance of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

DS MINISTRY OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS 16

Digitally signed by DS MINISTRY OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS 16

DN: c=IN, postalCode=495001, st=CHHATTISGARH, ou=REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES, o=MINISTRY OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS, cn=DS MINISTRY OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS 16

Reason: I attest to the accuracy and integrity of this document

Date: 2022.09.08 17:13:30 +05'30'

Yours faithfully,

LILADHAR SHARMA SHARMA

Registrar of Companies

RoC - Chhattisgarh

Mailing Address as per record available in Registrar of Companies office:

VASWANI INDUSTRIES LIMITED

BAHESAR ROAD, NEAR CYCLE PARK, VILL - SONDRA, PHASE-II,

INDUSTRIAL AREA, SILTARA, RAIPUR, Raipur, Chattisgarh, India, 493221

Note: This letter is to be generated only when the application is approved by RoC office

Disclaimer

Vaswani Industries Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2022 08:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 143 M 38,2 M 38,2 M
Net income 2021 40,6 M 0,49 M 0,49 M
Net Debt 2021 415 M 5,05 M 5,05 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,07x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 623 M 7,56 M 7,56 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
EV / Sales 2021 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 188
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart VASWANI INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vaswani Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kushal Vaswani Chief Financial Officer
Yashwant Ravi Vaswani Chairman
Riya Thourani Secretary & Compliance Officer
Ashok Kumar Suri Independent Non-Executive Director
Satyawati Parashar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VASWANI INDUSTRIES LIMITED15.73%8
JSW STEEL LIMITED-2.40%18 669
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-26.54%16 207
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-23.90%12 973
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-14.21%12 332
AVIC HEAVY MACHINERY CO., LTD.-16.95%6 132