VAT Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarter Results
Half-Year 2024 Results Media and Investor Conference Call and Webcast

09.07.2024 / 21:00 CET/CEST

VAT cordially invites you to our Half-Year 2024 Results Media and Investor Conference Call and Webcast.

Urs Gantner, CEO, and Fabian Chiozza, CFO will report on the detailed half-year 2024 results and give you an outlook for the remainder of 2024. After the formal presentation, there will be time for a moderated Q&A session.

Date:                      Thursday, July 18, 2024

Time:                      11:00am CEST

The event can be followed over a conference call line or via webcast. Participants via the conference call will be able to join the moderated Q&A session via phone, webcast participants can ask questions in writing via the webcast window.

The presentations and Q&A sessions will be held in English. To join in the webcast, please click HERE.

Alternatively, participants via phone may pre-register HERE and will receive dedicated dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call.

Participants unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:

+41 58 310 50 00 (Europe)

+44 207 107 0613 (UK)

+1 631 570 5613 (USA)

Please dial 5-10 minutes prior to the start.

VAT will publish its Half-Year Report 2024 at 6.30am CEST on July 18, 2024 and will make the presentation slides (in English) available for the conference call and the webcast HERE at the same time.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the VAT website approximately 24 hours after the event.

Kind regards,

Michel Gerber                                                                Christopher Wickli

VP Investor Relations & Sustainability                           Investor Relations Manager

For further information please contact:
VAT Group AG
Investor Relations & Sustainability
Michel R. Gerber
T +41 81 553 70 13
investors@vat.ch



Christopher Wickli
+41 81 553 75 39

Financial calendar 2024

Thursday, October 17, 2024 Q3 2024 trading update

ABOUT VAT
We change the world with vacuum solutions – that is our purpose as the world’s leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of high-end vacuum valves. VAT vacuum valves are mission-critical components for advanced production processes of innovative everyday products such as portable devices, flat screen monitors or solar panels. VAT reports in two different segments: Valves and Global Service. Under the latter, we provide our customers with original spare parts, maintenance, technical support, and training for various vacuum valve applications. With some 2,700 employees worldwide, representatives in 29 countries, net sales of CHF 885 million (2023) and manufacturing sites in Switzerland, Malaysia, Romania, and Taiwan, we are sustainably shaping our highly specialized market.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT
Forward-looking statements contained herein are qualified in their entirety as there are certain factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and contingencies because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond the company’s ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the performance, security and reliability of the company’s information technology systems, political, economic, and regulatory changes in the countries in which the company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions. As a result, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Except as otherwise required by law, VAT disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this report.


End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: VAT Group AG
Seelistrasse 1
9469 Haag
Switzerland
Phone: +41 81 771 61 61
Fax: +41 81 771 48 30
E-mail: reception@vat.ch
Internet: www.vatvalve.com
ISIN: CH0311864901
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1942799

 
End of News EQS News Service

1942799  09.07.2024 CET/CEST

Share
© EQS - 2024

VAT Group AG is a Switzerland-based company engaged in the manufacture of industrial valves. The Company focuses on designing and producing vacuum valves for semiconductor, display and solar panel manufacturing, as well as for a range of industry and research applications. Its activities are divided into three business areas: Valves, Global Services and Industry. The Valves division provides isolation, control and transfer valves used in vacuum-based manufacturing processes. The Global Services area offers advisory and after sales services, such as trainings, equipment repair and overhaul, valve upgrade and spare parts sale. The Industry segment manufactures and markets welded bellows, machine parts, mechanical components and assemblies. The Company operates worldwide.
