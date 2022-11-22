Advanced search
    VACN   CH0311864901

VAT GROUP AG

(VACN)
2022-11-22
257.50 CHF   -1.49%
Invitation to VAT Capital Markets Day 2022

11/22/2022 | 04:03am EST
VAT Group AG / Key word(s): Conference/Market Report
Invitation to VAT Capital Markets Day 2022

22.11.2022 / 10:01 CET/CEST

VAT cordially invites you to the 2022 in-person Capital Markets Day on December 2, 2022. The management will provide insight into VAT’s growth ambition for the period between 2022 and 2027 across all its businesses.

Agenda: The event will start at 10.30am CET and last until 2.45pm CET including a lunch break for those participants who join the event in person. The CMD will take place at the SIX Convention Point, Pfingstweidstrasse 110, 8005 Zurich.

During the event, the VAT management will be covering the following topics:

  1. VAT – We change the world with vacuum solutions                                   Mike Allison, CEO
  2. VAT2B – Enabling our future success                                                   Fabian Chiozza, CFO
  3. Semiconductor Solutions Group – More than valves                                   Urs Gantner, EVP
  4. Buffet lunch and informal exchange
  5. Global Service GSE – Preferred partner for vacuum service solutions     Joe Haggerty, SVP
  6. Advanced Industrials ADV – Wide variety of markets and drivers         Karin Dahlström, SVP
  7. Financial targets and capital allocation                                                 Fabian Chiozza, CFO
  8. Panel discussion and closing remarks                                                                                 All

In case you intend to attend in person or virtually, please pre-register by using the following link:

REGISTRATION LINK

Those attending the event by phone are asked to pre-register by using the following link:

LINK FOR PARTICIPATION VIA PHONE

In case of any difficulties with pre-registration, participants may dial one of the following numbers:

+41 58 310 50 00 (CH/Europe)

+44 207 107 06 13 (UK)

+1 631 570 56 13 (USA)

On December 2, 2022, VAT will publish a media release at 6.30am CET, summarizing the key messages of the Capital Markets Day. The individual presentations will then be available on the VAT website at www.vatvalve.com from approximately 10.00am CET. A replay of the webcast will be available on the VAT website approximately 24 hours after the event.

Michel Gerber

Head of Communications & Investor Relations

For further information please contact:
VAT Group AG
Communications & Investor Relations
Michel R. Gerber
T +41 81 772 42 55
investors@vat.ch


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: VAT Group AG
Seelistrasse 1
9469 Haag
Switzerland
Phone: +41 81 771 61 61
Fax: +41 81 771 48 30
E-mail: reception@vat.ch
Internet: www.vatvalve.com
ISIN: CH0311864901
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1493483

 
End of News EQS News Service

1493483  22.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1493483&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
