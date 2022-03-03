Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. VAT Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VACN   CH0311864901

VAT GROUP AG

(VACN)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Swiss Exchange -  03/22 11:31:07 am
338 CHF   -2.59%
01:30aVAT : Media Release on Full Year Results 2021
PU
01:22aVAT Boosts Dividend As FY21 Net Income Rises 70%
MT
01:10aVAT : Annual Report 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VAT : Annual Report 2021

03/03/2022 | 01:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNUAL

REPORT

2021:

VAT's leading technology, global footprint and strong operational performance drove record sales, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, free cash flow and further market share gains in 2021.

VAT is the leading supplier of high-vacuum valves and related equipment used to manufacture semiconductors, displays, solar cells and many other digital devices. The company reported record results in 2021 in a market characterized by strong semiconductor demand, significant supply constraints and uncertainties surrounding the global coronavirus pandemic. This achievement reflects the successful execution of the company's profitable growth strategy and the engagement of its more than 2,000 employees worldwide. VAT expects to continue to outgrow the market and create more value for all of its stakeholders in 2022 and beyond.

PASSION. PRECISION. PURITY.

Our ambition is to outgrow the market in our core valves business, build our service offering and expand into profitable adjacent businesses, while fully tapping the operational advantages of our flexible global footprint. We believe this is the road to sustainable value creation for our customers and employees, shareholders and suppliers, and for the communities in which we operate.

Key figures

In CHF million

2021

2020

Change

restated1

Order intake

1,227.9

724.5

69.5%

Order backlog as of December 31

461.2

145.3

217.3%

Net sales

901.2

692.4

30.1%

Gross profit

570.5

430.1

32.6%

Gross profit margin

63.3%

62.1%

-

EBITDA

307.9

210.5

46.3%

EBITDA margin

34.2%

30.4%

-

EBIT

264.9

169.8

56.0%

EBIT margin

29.4%

24.5%

-

Net income

217.4

127.9

70.0%

Net income margin

24.1%

18.5%

-

Basic earnings per share (in CHF)

7.25

4.27

69.9%

Diluted earnings per share (in CHF)

7.24

4.26

69.9%

Cash flow from operating activities

239.8

166.2

44.3%

Capex2

44.1

19.2

121.8%

Capex margin

4.9%

2.8%

-

Free cash flow3

195.7

147.0

33.1%

Free cash flow margin

21.7%

21.2%

-

Free cash flow conversion rate4

63.6%

69.8%

-

Free cash flow to equity5

192.0

143.0

34.3%

As of December 31

2021

2020

In CHF million

restated

Total assets

1,064.9

989.1

7.7%

Total liabilities

430.5

444.5

-3.1%

Equity

634.4

544.6

16.5%

Net debt

79.7

128.5

-37.9%

Net debt/EBITDA

0.3

0.6

-57.6%

Invested capital6

463.9

411.1

12.8%

NOPAT7

235.5

155.6

51.3%

Return on invested capital (ROIC)

53.8%

40.6%

-

Dividend per share8 (in CHF)

5.50

4.50

22.2%

Payout ratio9

85.9%

94.4%

-

Number of employees10

2,540

2,041

24.5%

1 Prior琀 -period financial statements have been restated in line with a clarification in 2021 by the IFRS Interpretations Committee that costs for cloud-based services, such as VAT's new ERP system, are to be expensed through the income statement when they occur, rather than capitalized.

2 Capex琀 comprises acquisitions of subsidiaries net of cash, purchases of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets and proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment.

3 Free琀 cash flow is calculated as cash flow from operating activities minus cash flow from investing activities.

4 The琀 free cash flow conversion rate is calculated as free cash flow as a percentage of EBITDA.

5 Free琀 cash flow to equity is calculated as cash flow from operating activities less cash flow from investing activities less interest paid.

6 Invested琀 capital is defined as total assets (excluding current income tax receivables, goodwill, acquired technology & customer relationships, brands & trademarks, deferred income taxes and current income tax liabilities) less non-current liabilities (excluding loans & borrowings and deferred income tax liabilities).

7 Net琀 operating profit less adjusted taxes (NOPAT) is calculated as EBITDA minus depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of acquired technology and customer relationships) plus finance income (excluding net foreign exchange gains/losses from financing activity and excluding other finance income) less taxes at the average Group rate of 16.0% (previous year 16.0%).

8 2021 dividend proposal of the VAT Board of Directors to its shareholders at

the AGM on May 17, 2022; CHF 5.25 per share to be paid from accumulated gains, CHF 0.25 to be paid from reserves from capital contributions

9 Percentage琀 of free cash flow to equity proposed to be paid out as dividend

10Number琀 of employees expressed as full-time equivalents (FTE)

Net sales

901in CHF million .2

2020:  692.4

Net sales development in CHF million

+30%

901

692

698

692

570

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

EBITDA

EBITDA margin

in CHF million

in %

3072020: 210.5.9

342020:  30.4.2

Net sales by segment in %

19

81

81 VALVES

19 GLOBAL SERVICE

2020:

82 VALVES

18 GLOBAL SERVICE

Net sales by region in %

13

53

34

53 ASIA

  1. AMERICAS
  1. EMEA

2020:

53 ASIA

  1. AMERICAS
  1. EMEA

Free cash flow

in CHF million

195.7

2020:  147.0

Dividend per share* in CHF

5.50

2020: 4.50

*⁜2021琀 dividend proposal of the VAT Board of Directors to its shareholders at the AGM on May 17, 2022; CHF 5.25 per share to be paid from accumulated gains, CHF 0.25 to be paid from reserves from capital contributions

VAT GROUP AG

1

ANNUAL REPORT 2021

CONTENTS

Letter to Stakeholders

2

CEO Interview

4

History

6

Strategy⁜&⁜Business Model

7

Creating Value Sustainably

14

Maps

17

Group Results

27

Financial Guidance

30

Outlook 2022

31

Market⁜&⁜Business Review by Segment

32

Valves, Global Service

Group Executive Committee &

39

Board of Directors

Corporate Governance

42

Compensation Report

59

Financial Statements

75

Shareholder Information

135

Technical Glossary

140

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

VAT Group AG published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 06:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VAT GROUP AG
01:30aVAT : Media Release on Full Year Results 2021
PU
01:22aVAT Boosts Dividend As FY21 Net Income Rises 70%
MT
01:10aVAT : Annual Report 2021
PU
01:10aVAT : Summary Report 2021
PU
01:10aVAT : Full Year 2021 Media Release
PU
01:04aMedia Release
EQ
02/24VAT : Added Value with Integration in Semiconductor Fabrication
PU
02/23VAT : Invitation Full-Year 2021 Results Media and Investor Conference Call and Webcast
PU
02/22Invitation Full-Year 2021 Results Media and Investor Conference Call and Webcast
EQ
02/17VAT : Supports Change to CO2 Neutral Driving
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VAT GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 901 M 977 M 977 M
Net income 2021 213 M 231 M 231 M
Net Debt 2021 93,3 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2021 47,3x
Yield 2021 1,59%
Capitalization 10 137 M 10 991 M 10 991 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,4x
EV / Sales 2022 9,15x
Nbr of Employees 2 258
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart VAT GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
VAT Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAT GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 338,00 CHF
Average target price 421,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Allison Chief Executive Officer, Head-Sales & Marketing
Fabian Chiozza Chief Financial Officer
Martin Komischke Chairman
Michael Zickar Head-Core Technology
C. Meyer Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VAT GROUP AG-23.64%10 991
ZHEJIANG SANHUA INTELLIGENT CONTROLS CO.,LTD-20.20%11 577
WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-24.41%4 804
HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-30.47%2 369
JIANGSU SHENTONG VALVE CO., LTD.-17.36%1 322
WUXI LONGSHENG TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-19.87%815