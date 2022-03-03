VAT : Annual Report 2021

VAT's leading technology, global footprint and strong operational performance drove record sales, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, free cash flow and further market share gains in 2021.
VAT is the leading supplier of high-vacuum valves and related equipment used to manufacture semiconductors, displays, solar cells and many other digital devices. The company reported record results in 2021 in a market characterized by strong semiconductor demand, significant supply constraints and uncertainties surrounding the global coronavirus pandemic. This achievement reflects the successful execution of the company's profitable growth strategy and the engagement of its more than 2,000 employees worldwide. VAT expects to continue to outgrow the market and create more value for all of its stakeholders in 2022 and beyond.
Our ambition is to outgrow the market in our core valves business, build our service offering and expand into profitable adjacent businesses, while fully tapping the operational advantages of our flexible global footprint. We believe this is the road to sustainable value creation for our customers and employees, shareholders and suppliers, and for the communities in which we operate.
Key figures
In CHF million
2021
2020
Change
restated1
Order intake
1,227.9
724.5
69.5%
Order backlog as of December 31
461.2
145.3
217.3%
Net sales
901.2
692.4
30.1%
Gross profit
570.5
430.1
32.6%
Gross profit margin
63.3%
62.1%
-
EBITDA
307.9
210.5
46.3%
EBITDA margin
34.2%
30.4%
-
EBIT
264.9
169.8
56.0%
EBIT margin
29.4%
24.5%
-
Net income
217.4
127.9
70.0%
Net income margin
24.1%
18.5%
-
Basic earnings per share (in CHF)
7.25
4.27
69.9%
Diluted earnings per share (in CHF)
7.24
4.26
69.9%
Cash flow from operating activities
239.8
166.2
44.3%
Capex2
44.1
19.2
121.8%
Capex margin
4.9%
2.8%
-
Free cash flow3
195.7
147.0
33.1%
Free cash flow margin
21.7%
21.2%
-
Free cash flow conversion rate4
63.6%
69.8%
-
Free cash flow to equity5
192.0
143.0
34.3%
As of December 31
2021
2020
In CHF million
restated
Total assets
1,064.9
989.1
7.7%
Total liabilities
430.5
444.5
-3.1%
Equity
634.4
544.6
16.5%
Net debt
79.7
128.5
-37.9%
Net debt/EBITDA
0.3
0.6
-57.6%
Invested capital6
463.9
411.1
12.8%
NOPAT7
235.5
155.6
51.3%
Return on invested capital (ROIC)
53.8%
40.6%
-
Dividend per share8 (in CHF)
5.50
4.50
22.2%
Payout ratio9
85.9%
94.4%
-
Number of employees10
2,540
2,041
24.5%
1 Prior琀 -period financial statements have been restated in line with a clarification in 2021 by the IFRS Interpretations Committee that costs for cloud-based services, such as VAT's new ERP system, are to be expensed through the income statement when they occur, rather than capitalized.
2 Capex琀 comprises acquisitions of subsidiaries net of cash, purchases of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets and proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment.
3 Free琀 cash flow is calculated as cash flow from operating activities minus cash flow from investing activities.
4 The琀 free cash flow conversion rate is calculated as free cash flow as a percentage of EBITDA.
5 Free琀 cash flow to equity is calculated as cash flow from operating activities less cash flow from investing activities less interest paid.
6 Invested琀 capital is defined as total assets (excluding current income tax receivables, goodwill, acquired technology & customer relationships, brands & trademarks, deferred income taxes and current income tax liabilities) less non-current liabilities (excluding loans & borrowings and deferred income tax liabilities).
7 Net琀 operating profit less adjusted taxes (NOPAT) is calculated as EBITDA minus depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of acquired technology and customer relationships) plus finance income (excluding net foreign exchange gains/losses from financing activity and excluding other finance income) less taxes at the average Group rate of 16.0% (previous year 16.0%).
8 2021 dividend proposal of the VAT Board of Directors to its shareholders at
the AGM on May 17, 2022; CHF 5.25 per share to be paid from accumulated gains, CHF 0.25 to be paid from reserves from capital contributions
9 Percentage琀 of free cash flow to equity proposed to be paid out as dividend
10Number琀 of employees expressed as full-time equivalents (FTE)
Net sales
901in CHF million .2
2020: 692.4
Net sales development in CHF million
+30%
901
692
698
692
570
2017 2018 2019 2020 2021
EBITDA
EBITDA margin
in CHF million
in %
3072020: 210.5.9
342020: 30.4.2
Net sales by segment in %
19
81
81 VALVES
19 GLOBAL SERVICE
2020:
82 VALVES
18 GLOBAL SERVICE
Net sales by region in %
13
53
34
53 ASIA
AMERICAS
EMEA
2020:
53 ASIA
AMERICAS
EMEA
Free cash flow
in CHF million
195.7
2020: 147.0
Dividend per share* in CHF
5.50
2020: 4.50
*⁜2021琀 dividend proposal of the VAT Board of Directors to its shareholders at the AGM on May 17, 2022; CHF 5.25 per share to be paid from accumulated gains, CHF 0.25 to be paid from reserves from capital contributions
VAT GROUP AG
1
ANNUAL REPORT 2021
CONTENTS
Letter to Stakeholders
2
CEO Interview
4
History
6
Strategy⁜&⁜Business Model
7
Creating Value Sustainably
14
Maps
17
Group Results
27
Financial Guidance
30
Outlook 2022
31
Market⁜&⁜Business Review by Segment
32
Valves, Global Service
Group Executive Committee &
39
Board of Directors
Corporate Governance
42
Compensation Report
59
Financial Statements
75
Shareholder Information
135
Technical Glossary
140
