VAT : Annual Report 2021

1 Prior琀 -period financial statements have been restated in line with a clarification in 2021 by the IFRS Interpretations Committee that costs for cloud-based services, such as VAT's new ERP system, are to be expensed through the income statement when they occur, rather than capitalized.

2 Capex琀 comprises acquisitions of subsidiaries net of cash, purchases of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets and proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment.

3 Free琀 cash flow is calculated as cash flow from operating activities minus cash flow from investing activities.

4 The琀 free cash flow conversion rate is calculated as free cash flow as a percentage of EBITDA.

5 Free琀 cash flow to equity is calculated as cash flow from operating activities less cash flow from investing activities less interest paid.

6 Invested琀 capital is defined as total assets (excluding current income tax receivables, goodwill, acquired technology & customer relationships, brands & trademarks, deferred income taxes and current income tax liabilities) less non-current liabilities (excluding loans & borrowings and deferred income tax liabilities).