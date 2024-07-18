Market Closed -
Swiss Exchange
11:30:08 2024-07-17 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
499.8
CHF
-5.27%
-3.36%
+18.58%
VAT : Half Year 2024 Presentation
July 18, 2024 at 12:32 am EDT
VAT Group AG is a Switzerland-based company engaged in the manufacture of industrial valves. The Company focuses on designing and producing vacuum valves for semiconductor, display and solar panel manufacturing, as well as for a range of industry and research applications. Its activities are divided into three business areas: Valves, Global Services and Industry. The Valves division provides isolation, control and transfer valves used in vacuum-based manufacturing processes. The Global Services area offers advisory and after sales services, such as trainings, equipment repair and overhaul, valve upgrade and spare parts sale. The Industry segment manufactures and markets welded bellows, machine parts, mechanical components and assemblies. The Company operates worldwide.
