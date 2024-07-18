The Global Service segment reported orders 37% higher year-on-year while sales decreased by 10% to CHF 86 million. This reflects heightened utilization rates in semiconductor fabs, and ongoing qualification runs for retrofits and upgrades, which will translate into sales later.

Orders in the Valves segment increased by 85% during the first half of 2024 vs. 2023 and amounted to CHF 412 million. Net sales were 1% higher at CHF 364 million. The Semiconductors business unit saw a significant pickup of order flow in H1 2024 which came in 149% above H1 2023. Sales increased by 9% year-on-year. In ADV, orders in 2024 declined by 19% compared to H1 2023, reflecting softer conditions across ADV end-markets.

During the first six months of 2024, VAT's total order intake amounted to CHF 507 million, an increase of 74% compared with the trough levels seen the previous year. Net sales were flat compared to last year at CHF 450 million, with some weakness in ADV impacting group results and H1 2023 sales benefiting from conversion of a high orderbook at year-end 2022 of CHF 517 million. Foreign exchange movements, especially the US dollar against the Swiss franc, negatively impacted H1 sales by about minus 4%

The Valves segment reported net sales of CHF 201 million in the second quarter, a 15% increase compared with the same period a year earlier and a 24% increase compared to Q1 2024. Net sales for Global Service were up 37% at CHF 50 million compared to Q1 2024, and up 10% compared to Q2 2023.

imately 15% higher than in the first quarter of 2024. Net sales were CHF 251 million, a 14% increase compared with the same quarter in 2023, and close to the upper end of the guidance of CHF 235-255 million communicated in mid-April. This includes around CHF 8 million in advanced shipments of products due to the planned ERP implementation in Switzerland in the summer, resulting in about two weeks of production interruption in the Haag facilities. Foreign exchange movements, against the Swiss franc, had a negative impact of about 1% (based on like-for-like rates as per Q2 2023) on the change in reported Q2 sales. The second quarter book-to-bill ratio was 1.1, and the order backlog on June 30, 2024, amounted to CHF 346 million.

Gross profit and EBITDA both increased over H1 2023

Gross profit1 for the first six months of 2024 amounted to CHF 298 million, an increase of 6%. Therefore, the H1 2024 gross profit margin2 increased to 66.4% in 2024 from 62.1% in the same period in 2023. This is partially due to the planned temporary increase of inventories in preparation for the ERP implementa- tion. This substantial inventory build-up on semi- finished and finished goods has been capitalized, which increased the gross profit margin. A counter- effect is anticipated in H2 as inventories are sold down again.

EBITDA for the first half of the year increased 2% to CHF 135 million while the EBITDA margin increased to 30.1% vs. 29.2% a year earlier. This increase reflects the impact of ongoing operational measures from last year focused on productivity and cost improvements but is also impacted by continued investment in machinery and staff. The net foreign exchange impact (including hedging gains) on EBITDA margin was positive, with hedging gains adding 0.5% percentage points for H1 2024. EBIT for the first six months of 2024 increased 2% to CHF 114 million, leading to a higher EBIT margin of 25.3% compared with 24.6% in the first half of 2023.

Below the EBIT line, net financial gains amounted to CHF 1 million which compares to minus CHF 11 million in H1 2023. Revaluation gains on cash balances and intercompany loans contributed to the overall positive result. The effective tax rate for the first six months of 2024 was 18% compared with 16% a year earlier.

First-half 2024 net income amounted to CHF 94 mil- lion, 12% higher than in the first six months of 2023. This includes the impact of overall increased business activities, positive financial results and the slightly higher tax rate. EPS for H1 2024 amounted to CHF 3.14.

On June 30, 2024, net debt amounted to CHF 231 million compared with CHF 198 million a year ago. The leverage ratio on a last-twelve-month (LTM) basis and measured as net debt to LTM EBITDA was 0.8x, slightly up from 0.6x a year earlier and from the 0.2x level at the end of 2023. This is in line with the normal seasonal pattern that includes the dividend payment in May of each year. The equity ratio on June 30, 2024, was 53% compared with 56% on June 30, 2023.