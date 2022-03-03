VAT : Summary Report 2021

Your company again performed strongly in 2021. Record sales, profitability, cash flow and net income, along with further technology innovations, market share gains, operational improvements and footprint adjustments - all of this despite the second year of a global pandemic that has challenged all of us, both personally and professionally.

With that in mind and on behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I'd first like to thank our more than 2,500 employees who made this performance possible. Their dedication to our customers, their passion for technology and innovation, and their adaptability in the face of rapidly changing markets were the keys to our success last year. This includes another year of disciplined implementation of all the measures needed to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to keep themselves, our customers and our suppliers safe. As I've said before, our people really are a significant competitive advantage.

From a market perspective, 2021 was another year of strong demand. Our high-end vacuum valves are mission -critical components in the manufacture of semi- conductors, the driving force behind global digitali- zation. With our technology and market leadership, VAT continues to benefit from megatrends such as cloud computing, smart devices, the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence. These trends were augmented in 2021 by a global semiconductor shortage that prompted a number of chip makers to accelerate capital investments to boost production.

Against this positive market background, we continued to implement the profitable growth strategy we first presented in 2020. This is based on gaining market share in our core valves business; growing our global service business; expanding into value-adding adjacencies; and continuing to improve our operational performance and optimizing our global foot- print. Our 2021 results show that we have made progress in all these areas.