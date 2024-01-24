Vatic Ventures Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended November 30, 2023
January 24, 2024 at 05:53 pm EST
Vatic Ventures Corp. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended November 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.277058 million compared to CAD 0.139548 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago.
For the nine months, net loss was CAD 0.5205 million compared to CAD 0.707838 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.03 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.03 a year ago.