Vatic Ventures Corp. is a Canada-based junior resource exploration company that is involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Hansen gold property in the Chapais area of Northern Quebec, strategically situated in an active and emerging gold exploration area with over 6.7 million ounces of gold produced in the greater Chibougamau district. Hansen gold property consists of over 20 contiguous mining claims representing a total area of 1,113.98 hectares, approximately 15 kilometers southeast of the Chapais-Opemiska Mine Complex (Springer, Perry and Cooke Copper-Gold mines). The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in a Rare Earth Elements (REE) and polymetallic claims package known as the Sisters Mountain critical metals project located in Southwestern New Brunswick, which totals eight claim blocks comprising 975 claim units covering 243 square kilometers (km2).

