Certain Common Stock of Vaxart, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 23-JUL-2023. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 46 days starting from 7-JUN-2023 to 23-JUL-2023.



Details:

The company's officers and directors have agreed, subject to certain specified exceptions, not to directly or indirectly sell, offer, contract or grant any option to sell (including any short sale), pledge, transfer, establish an open ?put equivalent position? within the meaning of Rule 16a-l(h) under the Exchange Act, or otherwise dispose of, any shares of common stock, options or warrants to acquire shares of common stock, or securities exchangeable or exercisable for or convertible into shares of common stock currently or hereafter owned either of record or beneficially, for a period of 45 days after the date of the underwriting agreement.