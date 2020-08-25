Log in
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Vaxart, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/25/2020 | 01:03pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Vaxart, Inc. (“Vaxart” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: VXRT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between June 25, 2020 and July 25, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 23, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Vaxart engaged in a fraudulent scheme to artificially inflate its stock price with false information related to the Company’s alleged COVID-19 vaccine. The Company announced via press release that "Vaxart’s COVID-19 Vaccine Selected for the U.S. Government’s Operation Warp Speed," which caused a sharp increase in its share price. The New York Times revealed on July 25, 2020, that "Vaxart is not among the companies selected to receive significant financial support from Warp Speed,” exposing the Company’s scheme and driving its share price lower. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Vaxart, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
