Vaxart : Centaur Biopharmaceutical Services Announces Expansion of Manufacturing Agreement with Vaxart for COVID-19 and Other Vaccine Candidates

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centaur Biopharmaceutical Services Inc. (Centaur), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (KindredBio, NASDAQ: KIN), today announced an expanded agreement between KindredBio and Vaxart, Inc. (Nasdaq: VXRT) under which Centaur will manufacture Vaxart's oral vaccine for COVID-19 and other vaccine candidates.

Centaur is a full-service contract development and manufacturing organization that specializes in protein-based biologics and virus-based products. With state-of-the-art facilities in California and Kansas, Centaur's capabilities span cell line development, process development, analytical development, process characterization, clinical manufacturing, and commercial manufacturing including aseptic fill-and-finish.

"With this major contract, we are pleased to establish Centaur as a trusted partner for contract manufacturing," said Centaur's Chief Commercial Officer, Russell Harris. "We are excited to assist in this important project."

Under the terms of the expanded agreement, the California plant will be responsible for scaling the COVID-19 clinical trial material into mid-size bioreactors and the Kansas plant will be responsible for manufacturing at 2000L scale in its single use bioreactors.

About Centaur Biopharmaceutical Services

For more information, please visit: www.centaurbps.com/

