Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Vaxart, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VXRT   US92243A2006

VAXART, INC.

(VXRT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vaxart : Did You Acquire (VXRT) Before June 25, 2020? Johnson Fistel Investigates Vaxart; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?

10/02/2021 | 10:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, investigates potential claims on behalf of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) against certain of its officers for violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a current shareholder of Vaxart, holding shares before June 25, 2020, you may have standing to hold Vaxart harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers of the Company by making them personally responsible.  You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. 

A Securities Class Action Complaint was filed on behalf of those who purchased securities of Vaxart between June 25, 2020 to July 25, 2020

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose material information pertaining to the Company's business and operations, which were known to defendants or recklessly disregarded by them.  

Specifically, Vaxart exaggerated the prospects of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, including its purported role or involvement in Operation Warp Speed ("OWS").  Contrary to the defendants' statements, Vaxart's COVID-19 vaccine candidate had no reasonable prospect for mass production and marketing and was not among the companies selected to receive significant financial support from OWS to produce hundreds of millions of vaccine doses.  Instead, Vaxart's COVID-19 vaccine candidate was merely selected to participate in preliminary U.S. government studies to determine potential areas for possible OWS partnership and support. 

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a Vaxart shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471.  If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action].  There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/did-you-acquire-vxrt-before-june-25-2020-johnson-fistel-investigates-vaxart-should-management-be-held-accountable-for-investors-losses-301391236.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about VAXART, INC.
10:58aVAXART : Did You Acquire (VXRT) Before June 25, 2020? Johnson Fistel Investigates Vaxart; ..
PR
09/30VAXART : Corporate Presentation
PU
09/27VAXART : Appoints Dr. James F. Cummings as Chief Medical Officer
PR
09/27Vaxart, Inc Appoints James F. Cummings as Chief Medical Officer
CI
09/22VAXART : #8239;To Present at Upcoming Vaccine Conferences
PR
09/22VAXART : Announces Creation of Manufacturing and Quality Advisory Board
AQ
09/21VAXART, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
09/21Vaxart, Inc. Enters into A Lease Agreement with Britannia Pointe Grand Limited Partners..
CI
09/21Vaxart, Inc. Enters into the Second Amendment to Lease Agreement with Healthpeak Proper..
CI
09/21Vaxart, Inc. Announces Board Appointments
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VAXART, INC.
More recommendations