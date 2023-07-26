UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 21, 2023

Vaxart, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-35285 59-1212264 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.) 170 Harbor Way, Suite 300, South San Francisco, California 94080 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (650) 550-3500

Not Applicable

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading symbol Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, $0.0001 par value VXRT The Nasdaq Capital Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging Growth Company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On July 21, 2023, Vaxart, Inc. (the "Company") received a written notice (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the $1.00 Minimum Bid Price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market (the "Bid Price Requirement").

The Notice does not result in the immediate delisting of the Company's common stock from The Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Nasdaq Listing Rules require listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share, and, based upon the closing bid price of the Company's common stock for the 30 consecutive business days for the period of June 7 through July 20, 2023, the Company no longer meets this requirement.

The Notice indicated that the Company will be provided 180 calendar days, or until January 17, 2024, in which to regain compliance, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A). If at any time during this 180 calendar day period the bid price of the Company's common stock closes at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, the Nasdaq staff (the "Staff") stated that it will provide the Company with a written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed. However, under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Staff may exercise its discretion to extend this ten day period as discussed in Rule 5810(c)(3)(H).

Alternatively, if the Company fails to regain compliance with Rule 5550(a)(2) prior to the expiration of the initial 180 calendar day period, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day compliance period, provided (i) it meets the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other applicable requirements for initial listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market (except for the Bid Price Requirement) and (ii) it provides written notice to Nasdaq of its intention to cure this deficiency during the second compliance period by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. In the event the Company does not regain compliance with Rule 5550(a)(2) prior to the expiration of the initial 180 calendar day period, and if it appears to the Staff that the Company will not be able to cure the deficiency, or if the Company is not otherwise eligible, the Staff stated that it will provide the Company with written notification that its securities are subject to delisting from The Nasdaq Capital Market. At that time, the Company may appeal the delisting determination to a Hearings Panel.

The Company intends to actively monitor the closing bid price of its common stock and is considering its options to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement.

Item 9.01.Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit Number Description 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within Inline XBRL document).

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

VAXART, INC. Dated: July 26, 2023 By: /s/ Andrei Floroiu Andrei Floroiu President and Chief Executive Officer

vxrt20230725_8k.htm