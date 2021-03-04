Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Vaxart, Inc.    VXRT

VAXART, INC.

(VXRT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vaxart to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

03/04/2021 | 04:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (Nasdaq: VXRT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing oral recombinant vaccines that are administered by tablet rather than by injection, today announced that management will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference taking place on March 9-10, 2021.

The presentation will be available on-demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal available here, starting at 7 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 and on Vaxart’s website after the conference. The Company will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.

About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary tablet vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Its development programs currently include tablet vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, Norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immuno-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patents covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

Contacts

 
Brant Biehn
Vaxart, Inc.
650 550 3500
IR@vaxart.com		David R. Holmes
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
646 970 4995
dholmes@lifesciadvisors.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about VAXART, INC.
04:01pVaxart to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
GL
09:12aVAXART  : B. Riley Lowers Vaxart's Price Target to $13 from $16, Keeps Buy Ratin..
MT
02/26VAXART  : Provides Business Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020..
AQ
02/25VAXART  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
02/25VAXART  : Earnings Flash (VXRT) VAXART Reports Q4 Revenue $356,000
MT
02/25VAXART  : Earnings Flash (VXRT) VAXART Posts Q4 EPS $-0.13
MT
02/25VAXART, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
02/25Vaxart Provides Business Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020..
GL
02/24VAXART  : to Provide 2021 Business Outlook on Tuesday, March 2, 2021
AQ
02/18Vaccine manufacturing deals power Emergent BioSolutions profit beat
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 35,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -42,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -16,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 749 M 749 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 20,9x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 28
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart VAXART, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vaxart, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAXART, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 16,67 $
Last Close Price 6,36 $
Spread / Highest target 214%
Spread / Average Target 162%
Spread / Lowest Target 104%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrei Floroiu Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Wouter W. Latour Chairman
Sean N. Tucker Chief Scientific Officer
John M. Harland VP-Financial Planning & Administration
Michael J. Finney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VAXART, INC.4.12%749
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.8.15%78 851
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.2.79%55 007
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-11.81%54 186
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-5.85%46 524
BEIGENE, LTD.17.86%27 897
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ