Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Vaxcyte, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCVX   US92243G1085

VAXCYTE, INC.

(PCVX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-23 pm EST
46.67 USD   -2.06%
12/23Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Premarket Friday
MT
12/23Vaxcyte Files Shelf for Common Share Resale
MT
12/21Sutro Biopharma, Vaxcyte Sign Option Grant Deal for Development of Cell-Free Extract
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Certain Options of Vaxcyte, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 25-DEC-2022.

12/25/2022 EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Certain Options of Vaxcyte, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 25-DEC-2022. These Options will be under lockup for 61 days starting from 25-OCT-2022 to 25-DEC-2022.

Details:
The executive officers and directors have entered into lock-up agreements with the underwriters prior to commencement of this offering pursuant to which each of these persons, with limited exceptions, for a period continuing to and including the date 60 days after the date of this prospectus supplement, may not, without the prior written consent of BofA Securities, Inc. and Jefferies LLC: (i) directly or indirectly, offer, pledge, sell, contract to sell, sell any option or contract to purchase, purchase any option or contract to sell, grant any option, right or warrant to purchase or otherwise transfer or dispose of any shares of the Company's common stock or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for common stock, or exercise any right with respect to the registration of any shares of the Company's common stock or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for common stock, or file, cause to be filed or cause to be confidentially submitted any registration statement in connection therewith, under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or (ii) enter into any swap or any other agreement or any transaction that transfers, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, the economic consequence of ownership of the Company's common stock or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for common stock, whether any such swap or transaction is to be settled by delivery of common stock or other securities, in cash or otherwise.


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about VAXCYTE, INC.
12/23Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Premarket Friday
MT
12/23Vaxcyte Files Shelf for Common Share Resale
MT
12/21Sutro Biopharma, Vaxcyte Sign Option Grant Deal for Development of Cell-Free Extract
MT
12/20Vaxcyte, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
12/20Sutro Biopharma and Vaxcyte Enter into Option Grant Agreement for the Development and M..
AQ
12/16SVB Securities Initiates Vaxcyte With Outperform Rating, Sets Price Target at $60
MT
12/15Guggenheim Initiates Vaxcyte at Buy With $66 Price Target
MT
12/12Vaxcyte, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
12/12Vaxcyte, Inc. Announces Executive Changes, Effective January 1, 2023
CI
11/17BTIG Starts Vaxcyte at Buy With $69 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VAXCYTE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -208 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 686 M 3 686 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2 212x
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart VAXCYTE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vaxcyte, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAXCYTE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 46,67 $
Average target price 62,43 $
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Grant E. Pickering Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew L. Guggenhime President & Chief Financial Officer
Carlos V. Paya Chairman
Jakub Simon Chief Medical Officer
Jim Wassil Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VAXCYTE, INC.96.17%3 686
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.16.17%77 617
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS33.84%74 361
BIONTECH SE-31.74%42 764
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-35.05%32 192
GENMAB A/S14.37%28 080