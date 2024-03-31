Certain Options of Vaxcyte, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-MAR-2024.

March 30, 2024 Share

Certain Options of Vaxcyte, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-MAR-2024. These Options will be under lockup for 61 days starting from 30-JAN-2024 to 31-MAR-2024.



Details:

Our executive officers and directors have entered into lock-up agreements with the underwriters prior to commencement of this offering pursuant to which each of these persons, with limited exceptions, for a period continuing to and including the date 60 days after the date of this prospectus supplement, may not, without the prior written consent of BofA Securities, Inc. and Jefferies LLC: (i) directly or indirectly, offer, pledge, sell, contract to sell, sell any option or contract to purchase, purchase any option or contract to sell, grant any option, right or warrant to purchase or otherwise transfer or dispose of any shares of our common stock or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for common stock, or exercise any right with respect to the registration of any shares of our common stock or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for our common stock, or file, cause to be filed or cause to be confidentially submitted any registration statement in connection therewith, under the Securities Act, or (ii) enter into any swap or any other agreement or any transaction that transfers, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, the economic consequence of ownership of our common stock or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for our common stock, whether any such swap or transaction is to be settled by delivery of common stock or other securities, in cash or otherwise.