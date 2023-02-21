Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Vaxcyte, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCVX   US92243G1085

VAXCYTE, INC.

(PCVX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:39:23 2023-02-21 am EST
44.11 USD   -0.25%
08:50aVaxcyte : Investor Presentation February 2023
PU
08:32aVaxcyte Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for VAX-24 for the Prevention of Invasive Pneumococcal Disease in Infants
GL
08:31aVaxcyte Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for VAX-24 for the Prevention of Invasive Pneumococcal Disease in Infants
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vaxcyte Gets FDA Clearance for VAX-24 Investigational New Drug Application

02/21/2023 | 09:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Chris Wack


Vaxcyte Inc. said Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared its infant investigational new drug application for VAX-24, its lead pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate designed to prevent invasive pneumococcal disease.

The biopharmaceutical company said it plans to initiate the infant Phase 2 study in the second quarter of 2023, with topline safety, tolerability and immunogenicity data following the primary three-dose immunization series expected by 2025.

The study design will include a primary immunization series consisting of three doses followed by a subsequent booster dose.

Based on the positive topline results from the VAX-24 Phase 1/2 proof-of-concept study, which evaluated the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of VAX-24 in adults 18 to 64 years of age, the FDA supported the initiation of a pediatric study in healthy infants.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-23 0925ET

All news about VAXCYTE, INC.
08:50aVaxcyte : Investor Presentation February 2023
PU
08:32aVaxcyte Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for VAX-24 for ..
GL
08:31aVaxcyte Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for VAX-24 for ..
AQ
02/16Vaxcyte to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 27, 2..
GL
02/07Vaxcyte to Present at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference
GL
02/07Vaxcyte to Present at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference
AQ
01/05Vaxcyte Says US FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for VAX-24 for Prevention o..
MT
01/05Vaxcyte : Investor Presentation January 2023
PU
01/05Vaxcyte's VAX-24 Granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the Prevention of Inv..
GL
01/05Vaxcyte's VAX-24 Granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the Prevention of Inv..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VAXCYTE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -211 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 493 M 3 493 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2 095x
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart VAXCYTE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vaxcyte, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAXCYTE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 44,22 $
Average target price 63,29 $
Spread / Average Target 43,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Grant E. Pickering Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew L. Guggenhime President, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Carlos V. Paya Chairman
Jakub Simon Chief Medical Officer
Jim Wassil Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VAXCYTE, INC.-7.78%3 493
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.3.78%79 910
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS1.69%75 497
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.6.44%36 845
BIONTECH SE-7.72%33 687
GENMAB A/S-5.88%25 965