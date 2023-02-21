Vaxcyte Gets FDA Clearance for VAX-24 Investigational New Drug Application

By Chris Wack

Vaxcyte Inc. said Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared its infant investigational new drug application for VAX-24, its lead pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate designed to prevent invasive pneumococcal disease.

The biopharmaceutical company said it plans to initiate the infant Phase 2 study in the second quarter of 2023, with topline safety, tolerability and immunogenicity data following the primary three-dose immunization series expected by 2025.

The study design will include a primary immunization series consisting of three doses followed by a subsequent booster dose.

Based on the positive topline results from the VAX-24 Phase 1/2 proof-of-concept study, which evaluated the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of VAX-24 in adults 18 to 64 years of age, the FDA supported the initiation of a pediatric study in healthy infants.

