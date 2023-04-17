Advanced search
Vaxcyte : Investor Presentation April 2023

04/17/2023
Corporate Presentation

April 17, 2023

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the potential benefits of Vaxcyte's vaccine candidates, including breadth of coverage and the ability to deliver a potentially best- in-class pneumococcal conjugate vaccine and the improvement upon the standard-of-care; demand for Vaxcyte's vaccine candidates; the timing of the initiation, progress and expected results of Vaxcyte's preclinical studies, clinical trials and research and development plans (including, but not limited to, the availability of data for the VAX-24 Phase 3 studies and related regulatory interactions; the design of the VAX-24 Phase 2 clinical study in infants; the design of the VAX-31 clinical program, the submission of such IND and the availability of topline data; the announcement of guidance for VAX-A1; the use and availability of funds from CARB-X; the growth and expansion of the pneumococcal vaccine market, and the potential for Vaxcyte's PCV franchise to have sustained leadership within such market; the potential conversion by the pneumococcal vaccine market to a prime-boost schedule; the market opportunity for Vaxcyte's vaccines; Vaxcyte's expectations regarding the potential benefits, spectrum coverage, clinical or regulatory pathways, adoption speed and immunogenicity of its vaccine candidates; VAX-31's advancement as a follow-on candidate to VAX-24; the ability of Vaxcyte's strategic partnerships to deliver commercial, scalable manufacturing capabilities; and other statements that are not historical fact. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "designed," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

These forward-looking statements are based on Vaxcyte's current expectations and actual results and timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks related to Vaxcyte's product development programs, including development timelines, success and timing of chemistry, manufacturing and controls and related manufacturing activities; potential delays or inability to obtain and maintain required regulatory approvals for its vaccine candidates; the risks and uncertainties inherent with preclinical and clinical development processes; the success, cost and timing of all development activities and clinical trials; sufficiency of cash and other funding to support Vaxcyte's development programs and other operating expenses; and impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, which could materially and adversely affect Vaxcyte's business and operations. These and other risks are described more fully in Vaxcyte's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 27, 2023 or in other documents Vaxcyte subsequently files with or furnishes to the SEC. Vaxcyte undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward- looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

April 17, 2023

2

VAXCYTE MISSION STATEMENT

We are on a global mission to engineer high- fidelity vaccines that protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases.

April 17, 2023

3

Key Corporate Highlights

Clinical-Stage Vaccine Innovation Company - Led by Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) Franchise

POTENTIAL BEST-IN-CLASS PCV FRANCHISE: VAX-24 & VAX-31

Scalable platform enabling broader-

spectrum carrier-sparing PCVs

Lead candidate: VAX-24

- Potential best-in-class24-valent PCV

designed to replace SOC in adults and

children

- Successful completion of Phase 2 adult

clinical program with positive results

from Phase 1/2 and Phase 2 studies

- Breakthough Therapy and Fast Track

designations in adults

- Initiated enrollment in P2 infant study

Follow-on candidate: VAX-31

- Designed to provide ~95% coverage of

IPD circulating in U.S. adults

- Adult IND filing anticipated 2H:231

CELL-FREE PROTEIN SYNTHESIS PLATFORM

  • Leverages site-specificconjugation to expose on- target T- and B-cellantigens
  • Enables carrier-sparingconjugates
  • Permits production of
    "tough-to-make" antigens

HIGHLY ATTRACTIVE PCV MARKET

  • Well-defined>$7B market segment poised for substantial growth
  • Honors well-understood
    PCV MOA
  • Leverages established surrogate immune endpoints and clinical pathways
  • Spectrum of coverage is primary adoption driver

ROBUST DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE

  • Platform unlocks large market opportunities:
    • VAX-A1: Novel Group A Strep conjugate vaccine
    • VAX-PG: Novel periodontitis therapeutic vaccine
    • VAX-GI:Novel Shigella vaccine

ALIGNED CRITICAL

RESOURCES

  • Strategic alignment with Lonza (manufacturing)
  • Seasoned management team, directors and advisors
  • $957.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments as of 12/31/22
  1. Guidance provided as of April 17, 2023. SOC = Standard-of-Care.
    IPD = Invasive Pneumococcal Disease.B

April 17, 2023

4

Experienced Team with Track Record in Vaccines and Biopharma

Management Team

Grant Pickering, MBA

Andrew Guggenhime, MBA

Jim Wassil, MS, MBA

Mark Wiggins, MBA

CEO & Co-founder

President & CFO

EVP & COO

CBO

Jakub Simon, MD, MS

Jeff Fairman, PhD

Paul Sauer, MBA

Harp Dhaliwal, MBA

CMO

VP Research & Co-founder

SVP PD & Manufacturing

SVP Commercial Mfg & Supply Chain

April 17, 2023

5

Disclaimer

Vaxcyte Inc. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
