VAXCYTE, INC.

(PCVX)
02/27/2023
42.30 USD   +1.44%
Vaxcyte : Open Market Sale Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
05:12pVaxcyte, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:22pVAXCYTE, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
Vaxcyte : Open Market Sale Agreement - Form 8-K

02/27/2023 | 05:46pm EST
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 27, 2023

Vaxcyte, Inc.

(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Delaware 01-39323 46-4233385
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer
Identification No.)

825 Industrial Road

Suite 300

San Carlos, California 94070
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code: 650837-0111

Not Applicable

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading
Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share PCVX The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 8.01 Other Events.

As previously disclosed, Vaxcyte, Inc. (the "Company") entered into an Open Market Sale AgreementSM (the "Sales Agreement"), dated July 1, 2021, with Jefferies LLC ("Jefferies"), pursuant to which the Company may offer and sell shares of its common stock, from time to time, up to an aggregate amount of gross sales proceeds of $150.0 million through an "at the market offering" program (the "2021 ATM Program"), under a shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR(File No. 333-257622),filed with the SEC on July 2, 2021 (the "Registration Statement"). As of February 27, 2023, the Company had offered and sold shares of its common stock with an aggregate offering price of approximately $137.8 million pursuant to the 2021 ATM Program.

On February 27, 2023, the Company and Jefferies entered into an amendment to the Sales Agreement (the "Amendment No. 1" and together with the Sales Agreement, the "Amended Sales Agreement") to provide for an increase in the aggregate offering amount under the Sales Agreement, such that as of February 27, 2023, the Company may offer and sell shares of its common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $400.0 million pursuant to the prospectus supplement filed on February 27, 2023, exclusive of shares previously sold under the 2021 ATM Program. The material terms and conditions of the Sales Agreement otherwise remain unchanged.

Sales, if any, of the Company's shares of common stock through Jefferies will be made by any method permitted by law deemed to be an "at the market offering" as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including without limitation sales made directly on the Nasdaq Global Select Market or any other existing trading market for its common stock. Jefferies will use commercially reasonable efforts to sell the shares from time to time, based upon instructions from the Company (including any price, time or size limits or other customary parameters or conditions it may impose). The Company is not obligated to make any sales of shares under the Amended Sales Agreement.

The foregoing description of the material terms of the Amendment No. 1 is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full texts of each of the Sales Agreement, a copy of which was filed as Exhibit 1.2 to the Registration Statement and is incorporated herein by reference, and the Amendment No. 1, which is attached as Exhibit 1.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.

The shares to be offered under the Amended Sales Agreement have been registered pursuant to the Registration Statement, and offerings for such shares will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement. This Current Report on Form 8-Kshall not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities law of such state or jurisdiction.

Cooley LLP, counsel to the Company, has issued a legal opinion relating to the legality of the shares to be offered under the Amended Sales Agreement. A copy of such legal opinion, including the consent included therein, is attached as Exhibit 5.1 hereto.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit
Number

Description

1.1 Amendment No. 1 to Sales Agreement, dated February 27, 2023, by and between Vaxcyte, Inc. and Jefferies LLC.
5.1 Opinion of Cooley LLP.
23.1 Consent of Cooley LLP (reference is made to Exhibit 5.1).
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

VAXCYTE, INC.
Date: February 27, 2023 By:

/s/ Andrew Guggenhime

Andrew Guggenhime
President and Chief Financial Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Vaxcyte Inc. published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 22:43:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
