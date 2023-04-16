Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Vaxcyte, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCVX   US92243G1085

VAXCYTE, INC.

(PCVX)
  Report
04:00:00 2023-04-14 pm EDT
36.50 USD   -0.03%
Vaxcyte to Host Webcast and Conference Call to Discuss Results from Phase 2 Study of its 24-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine Candidate in Adults Aged 65 and Older and Full Six-Month Safety Data from Both Adult Phase 2 Studies

04/16/2023 | 05:00pm EDT
SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX), a clinical-stage vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases, today announced it will hold a webcast and conference call tomorrow, April 17, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss results from the Phase 2 study of VAX-24, the Company’s lead, broad-spectrum 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) candidate, in adults aged 65 and older and full six-month safety data from both adult Phase 2 studies.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (800)-267-6316 (domestic) or (203)-518-9783 (international) and refer to conference ID PCVX0417. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Vaxcyte corporate website at www.vaxcyte.com. After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the Vaxcyte website for 30 days.

About Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte is a vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases. The Company is developing broad-spectrum conjugate and novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Vaxcyte’s lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent, broad-spectrum, carrier-sparing PCV being developed for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. Vaxcyte is re-engineering the way highly complex vaccines are made through modern synthetic techniques, including advanced chemistry and the XpressCF™ cell-free protein synthesis platform, exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Unlike conventional cell-based approaches, the Company’s system for producing difficult-to-make proteins and antigens is intended to accelerate its ability to efficiently create and deliver high-fidelity vaccines with enhanced immunological benefits. Vaxcyte’s pipeline also includes VAX-31, a 31-valent PCV candidate; VAX-A1, a prophylactic vaccine candidate designed to prevent Group A Strep infections; VAX-PG, a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to slow or stop the progression of periodontal disease; and VAX-GI, a vaccine program designed to prevent Shigella. Vaxcyte is driven to eradicate or treat invasive bacterial infections, which have serious and costly health consequences when left unchecked. For more information, visit www.vaxcyte.com.

Contacts:

Janet Graesser, Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Vaxcyte, Inc.
917-685-8799
media@vaxcyte.com

Jennifer Zibuda, Senior Director, Investor Relations
Vaxcyte, Inc.
860-729-8902
investors@vaxcyte.com


