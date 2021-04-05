Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Vaxcyte, Inc.    PCVX

VAXCYTE, INC.

(PCVX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vaxcyte to Present at 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

04/05/2021 | 04:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX), a next-generation vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide, today announced that company management will participate in a fireside chat at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website at http://investors.vaxcyte.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the conference.

About Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte is a next-generation vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide. The Company’s cell-free protein synthesis platform, comprising the XpressCF platform, exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc., together with Vaxcyte’s proprietary know-how, enables the design and production of protein carriers and antigens, the critical building blocks of vaccines, in ways that the Company believes conventional vaccine technologies currently cannot. Vaxcyte’s lead vaccine candidate, VAX-24, is a preclinical, 24-valent broad-spectrum pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) being developed for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD). Vaxcyte’s pipeline also includes VAX-XP, a PCV with an expanded breadth of coverage of at least 30 strains; VAX-A1, a prophylactic vaccine candidate designed to prevent Group A Strep infections; and VAX-PG, a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to slow or stop the progression of periodontal disease by targeting the keystone pathogen responsible for this chronic, oral inflammatory disease. For more information, visit www.vaxcyte.com.

Contact:
Andrew Guggenhime, President and Chief Financial Officer
Vaxcyte, Inc.
650-837-0111
investors@vaxcyte.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about VAXCYTE, INC.
04:30pVaxcyte to Present at 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
GL
03/30VAXCYTE  : Q4 Loss Narrows, Operating Expenses Rise
MT
03/29VAXCYTE  : Investor Presentation March 2021
PU
03/29VAXCYTE, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
03/29Vaxcyte Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provi..
GL
03/29VAXCYTE  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
03/25GLAXOSMITHKLINE  : Former U.S. govt vaccine chief exits two drug developers afte..
RE
03/25VAXCYTE, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/24GLAXOSMITHKLINE  : Slaoui Fired From Startup's Board Over Sexual-Harassment Alle..
DJ
03/24GLAXOSMITHKLINE  : Board Fires Galvani Bioelectronics Chairman Moncef Slaoui Ami..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -112 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,59x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 074 M 1 074 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1 074x
Nbr of Employees 58
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart VAXCYTE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vaxcyte, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAXCYTE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 48,25 $
Last Close Price 20,93 $
Spread / Highest target 163%
Spread / Average Target 131%
Spread / Lowest Target 101%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Grant E. Pickering Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew L. Guggenhime President & Chief Financial Officer
Konrad Hans von Emster Chairman
Romulo Colindres Chief Medical Officer
Jim Wassil Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VAXCYTE, INC.-21.23%1 074
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.14.04%83 652
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.86%55 382
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.9.03%54 351
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-1.69%49 461
BEIGENE, LTD.32.47%31 387
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ