Vaxcyte to Present at Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

11/10/2020 | 04:41pm EST

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxcyte, Inc., formerly known as SutroVax, a next-generation vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide, today announced that company management will present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday November 17, 2020 at 12:35pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website at http://investors.vaxcyte.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the conference.

About Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte is a next-generation vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide. The Company’s cell-free protein synthesis platform, comprising the XpressCFTM platform, exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc., together with Vaxcyte’s proprietary know-how, enables the design and production of protein carriers and antigens, the critical building blocks of vaccines, in ways that the Company believes conventional vaccine technologies currently cannot. Vaxcyte’s lead vaccine candidate, VAX-24, is a preclinical, 24-valent broad-spectrum pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) being developed for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD). Vaxcyte’s pipeline also includes VAX-XP, a PCV with an expanded breadth of coverage of at least 30 strains, including newly emerging strains responsible for IPD and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a prophylactic vaccine candidate designed to prevent Group A Strep infections; and VAX-PG, a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to slow or stop the progression of periodontal disease by targeting the keystone pathogen responsible for this chronic, oral inflammatory disease. For more information, visit www.vaxcyte.com.

Contact:
Andrew Guggenhime, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Business Officer
Vaxcyte, Inc.
650-837-0111
investors@vaxcyte.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
© GlobeNewswire 2020
