Vaxtex Cotfab : Extra Ordinary Meeting

Date: 25th April, 2022

To,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza,

Plot no. C/1, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sir/Ma'am,

Sub: Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting

Ref: Vaxtex Cotfab Limited (Security ID: VCL, Series: SM)

This is to inform that Board of Directors of the Company has decided to call Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, 20th May, 2022 at 4:00 P.M through VC/OAVM.

Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company is enclosed.

The Company is providing remote E-voting facility to all the shareholders of the Company. The Company has set 13th May, 2022 as the "Cut-off Date" for taking record of the shareholders of the Company who will be eligible for casting their vote on the resolution to be passed in Extra Ordinary General Meeting for remote E- Voting. The remote e-voting period begins on 17th May, 2022 at 9:00 A.M. and ends on 19th May, 2022 at 5:00 P.M.

Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us.

Thanking You,

For, Vaxtex Cotfab Limited

Nidhi Bansal

Company Secretary ACS No.: 66514

NOTICE OF THE EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY

NOTICE is hereby given that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of VAXTEX COTFAB LIMITED will be held on Friday, 20th May, 2022 at 4:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Video Means (OAVM) to transact the following Special Business.

1. Increase in Authorised Share Capital and Alteration of the Capital Clause in Memorandum of

Association of the Company.

To consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s) the following Resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT, pursuant to the provisions of Section 13, 61 read with Section 64, Rule 15 of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, (including any statutory modification(s) and re-enactment(s)thereof for the time being in force) and the rules framed thereunder, consent of the members be and is hereby accorded to increase the Authorised Share Capital of the Company from the existing Rs. 11,00,00,000/- (Rupees Eleven Crores Only) divided into 5,50,00,000 (Five Crores Fifty Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each to Rs. 17,00,00,000/ (Rupees Seventeen Crores Only) divided into 8,50,00,000 (Eight Crores Fifty Lakhs) Equity Shares of Re. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each ranking pari passu in all respect with the Existing Equity Shares of the Company."

"RESOLVED FURTHER THAT, the Memorandum of Association of the Company be altered in the following manner i.e. existing Clause V of the Memorandum of Association be deleted and the same be substituted with the following new clause as Clause V:

V. The Authorised Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 17,00,00,000/ (Rupees Seventeen Crores Only) divided into 8,50,00,000 (Eight Crores Fifty Lakhs) Equity Shares of Re. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each."

"RESOLVED FURTHER THAT, for the purpose of giving effect to this resolution, the Board of the Directors of the Company (hereinafter referred to as "Board" which term shall include a Committee thereof authorised for the purpose) be and is hereby authorised to take all such necessary steps and actions and give such directions as may be in its absolute discretion deemed necessary and to settle any question that may arise in this regard, without being required to seek any further consent or approval of the shareholders or otherwise and that the shareholders shall be deemed to have given their approval thereto expressly by the authority of this resolution."

2. Appointment of Mr. Mithleshkumar Agrawal as a Managing Director of the Company.

To consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s) the following Resolution as a Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT, pursuant to the provisions of Section 196, 197, 198, 203 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force) read with Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable article of the Articles of Associations of the Company and subject to such consent(s), approval(s) and permission(s) as may be required in this regard subject to such condition as may be imposed by any authority while granting such consent(s), approval(s) and permission(s) and on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and as agreed by the Board of Directors (herein after referred to as the Board which term shall, unless repugnant to the context by the Board in this behalf, be deemed to include the Nominationand Remuneration Committee) approval of the members of the Company be and is hereby accorded to the appointment of Mr. Mithleshkumar Agrawal (DIN: 03468643) as Managing Director of the Company, for a period of 5 years not liable to retire by rotation with effect from 9th March, 2022 to 8th March, 2027 on the terms and conditions including the remuneration as set out in the Statement annexed to the Notice convening this meeting, with liberty to the Board of Directors of the Company to alter and vary the terms and conditions of the said appointment and / or remuneration it may and as may be acceptable to Mr. Mithleshkumar Agrawal, subject to the same not exceeding the limits specified under Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013 or any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof."

"RESOLVED FURTHER THAT, the Board be and is hereby authorized to do all such acts, deeds and things and execute all such documents, instruments and writings as may be required and to delegate all or any of its powers herein conferred to any Committee of Directors or Director(s) to give effect to the aforesaid resolution."

3. Appointment of Mr. Pranav Vajani as an Independent Director of the Company.

To consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s) the following Resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT, in accordance with the provisions of Section 152 read with other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") and the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof, for the time being in force), Mr. Pranav Vajani (DIN: 09213749), who was appointed as an Additional Director of the Company in terms of Section 161 of the Act and whose term of office expires as on this General Meeting and who qualifies for being appointed as an Independent Director and in respect of whom the Company has received a notice in writing under Section 160 of the Act from a member proposing her candidature for the office of Independent Director, be and is hereby appointed as an Independent Director of the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, to hold office for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years with effect from 22nd January, 2022 to 21st January, 2027."

"RESOLVED FURTHER THAT, the Board be and is hereby authorized to do all such acts, deeds and things and execute all such documents, instruments and writings as may be required and to delegate all or any of its powers herein conferred to any Committee of Directors or Director(s) to give effect to the aforesaid resolution."

4. Appointment of Mr. Kunjal Soni as an Independent Director of the Company.

To consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s) the following Resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT, in accordance with the provisions of Section 152 read with other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") and the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof, for the time being in force), Mr. Kunjal Soni (DIN: 08160838), who was appointed as an Additional Director of the Company in terms of Section 161 of the Act and whose term of office expires as on this General Meeting and who qualifies for being appointed as an Independent Director and in respect of whom the Company has received a notice in writing under Section 160 of the Act from a member proposing her candidature for the office of Independent Director, be and is hereby appointed as an Independent Director of the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, tohold office for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years with effect from 25th March, 2022 to 24th March, 2027."

"RESOLVED FURTHER THAT, the Board be and is hereby authorized to do all such acts, deeds and things and execute all such documents, instruments and writings as may be required and to delegate all or any of its powers herein conferred to any Committee of Directors or Director(s) to give effect to the aforesaid resolution."

5. Appointment of Mr. Digesh Deshaval as an Independent Director of the Company.

To consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s) the following Resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT, in accordance with the provisions of Section 152 read with other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") and the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof, for the time being in force), Mr. Digesh Deshaval (DIN: 09218553), who was appointed as an Additional Director of the Company in terms of Section 161 of the Act and whose term of office expires as on this General Meeting and who qualifies for being appointed as an Independent Director and in respect of whom the Company has received a notice in writing under Section 160 of the Act from a member proposing her candidature for the office of Independent Director, be and is hereby appointed as an Independent Director of the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, to hold office for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years with effect from 25th March, 2022 to 24th March, 2027."

"RESOLVED FURTHER THAT, the Board be and is hereby authorized to do all such acts, deeds and things and execute all such documents, instruments and writings as may be required and to delegate all or any of its powers herein conferred to any Committee of Directors or Director(s) to give effect to the aforesaid resolution."

Registered Office:

Survey No. 230, Opp. Mariya Park, B/h. Ranipur Village,

Saijpur - Gopal, Narol, Ahmedabad - 382 405,

Date: 19th April, 2022 Place: Ahmedabad

By order of the Board Vaxtex Cotfab Limited

Sd/-

Nidhi Bansal Company Secretary

ACS No.: 66514

