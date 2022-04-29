Log in
    VAXX   US92244V1044

VAXXINITY, INC.

(VAXX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/29 01:23:49 pm EDT
5.680 USD   +50.66%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vaxxinity Shares Rise 55% in Heavy Volume

04/29/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
By Chris Wack


Vaxxinity Inc. shares were up 55% to $5.84 in heavy trading on a day when there was no apparent news or releases from the company.

Volume for the stock was 9.3 million shares at 12:50 p.m. ET, compared with its 65-day average volume of 86,000 shares. The stock was paused for volatility several times during Friday's trading session.

The stock hit its 52-week low of $3.04 last Friday.

Earlier in the week, a filing to the Securities and Exchange Committee revealed that Chairman Lou Reese bought 22,900 shares of Vaxxinity shares at $3.48 a share. Mr. Reese now has direct ownership of 51.6 million shares, and indirect ownership of 4.2 million shares.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-29-22 1313ET

