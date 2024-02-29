DALLAS, Texas , Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaycaychella, Inc. (OTC Pink: VAYK) ("VAYK") today reaffirmed that the company intends to introduce disruptive technologies into the $64 billion short-term rental market, including application of blockchain technologies such as cryptocurrency and non-fungible token (NFT).

Acquisition of Cryptocurrency Exchange Solution

The company completed a reverse-merge to become a public company in 2021, with introduction of its award-winning APP to facilitate short-term rental property investment and operation, by connecting investors directly to opportunities in different geographical regions. In March 11, 2022, Vaycaychella closed the acquisition of Definancial, Inc., a technology firm that owned a proprietary cryptocurrency exchange technology solution that was under development.

Cash Revenue to Support Further Development of Cryptocurrency Solution

With new focus on domestic short-term rental market, the company aims to operate more short-rental properties in fast-growing metropolitan areas in continental United States. Management of the company believes that it will start to generate cash revenue in the second half of 2023, and avows that the company will cut its administrative costs to direct most of its net income to develop technology solutions, including the APP and the cryptocurrency exchange solution.

NFT (Non-fungible Tokens) from Newly Acquired Historic Landmark

The company plans to release Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs) based on its newly acquired rights on a $2.5 million property, which is a nationally registered historic landmark. The property has 122 years of history, and is the oldest Victorian Mansion on arguably the busiest street of downtown Atlanta, the State of Georgia. The property in itself is a tourism attraction, and will be converted into a short-term rental property targeting tourists. Meanwhile, its cultural and historical value will also be monetized through issuance of NFTs, which will be much more accessible and available to tens of millions of people globally who appreciate history of landmark buildings.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

VAYK Contact:

Contact@Vaycaychella.com

+1 972-658-5365

