    WSGF   US98154X1054

VAYCAYCHELLA INC.

(WSGF)
VAYK - Vaycaychella Brings P2P Finance and Cryptocurrency to Travel Industry

11/12/2021 | 01:31pm EST
DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaycaychella, Inc. (USOTC: VAYK) formerly known as World Series of Golf, Inc. (WSGF) today announced the CEO, William "Bill" Justice will publish a comprehensive overview of the company's expanded travel industry technology plans on Wednesday, next week, November 17th, 2021.

The company earlier this week announced a name change to Vaycaychella effective in Wyoming where the company is incorporated.  Today, the name change, and a new ticker symbol go into effect everywhere the shares of the company are traded. The ticker symbol changed from WSGF to VAYK.

The corporate name change to Vaycaychella reflects the company's new business direction as a technology company operating in the travel industry.

Last year, the company acquired a business in the short-term property rental market named Vaycaychella and proceeded to build a software application based on the business model of the acquired business.  The company operates upstream from technology companies to include Airbnb, VRBO, and Booking.com by supporting entrepreneurs in financing the acquisition and renovation of short-term vacation rental properties through a P2P software application. 

Last week, Bill Justice published an update on the company's progress and plans for its core short-term property rental market alternative property finance operation to include an upcoming Version 2.0 of their Vaycaychella App and the launch of a cryptocurrency exchange for vacation property back cryptocurrencies:

See a recent management update from the Company's CEO, William "Bill" Justice, to learn more.

The CEO update next week will address Vaycaychella's broader plans for the overall travel industry.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, and to access the Vaycaychella App, visit  https://www.vaycaychella.com/.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

WSGF Contact:
William "Bill" Justice
bill@vaycaychella.com
(800) 871-0376

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vayk--vaycaychella-brings-p2p-finance-and-cryptocurrency-to-travel-industry-301423240.html

SOURCE Vaycaychella, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
