VAZIVA SA: ONGOING BULLISH TREND - ANNUAL SALES 2023 UP +79% TO €25.6M

ONGOING BULLISH TREND

ANNUAL SALES 2023 UP +79% TO €25.6M

Paris, January 30, 2023 -6pm - VAZIVA (ISIN code FR0014007T10 - MLVAZ), a pioneer in the dematerialization of social endowments, today published its 2023 full-year sales.

In M€ Non audited accounts 31.12.23 31.12.22 Change SALES 25,6 14,3 +79%

Successful offering in a booming Employees benefits’ market for dematerialized social endowments

By 2023, Vaziva will have achieved annual sales of €25.6 million, a strong increase of 79% compared with 2022. As a preferred partner of staff councils and HR dpts, the social fintech has continued to roll out its 360-degree offering, combining technological innovation and a solid partnership with Mastercard, to a growing number of companies seeking tailor-made solutions in line with their employees' new expectations.

Vacation endowments has generated sales of €13 million, up 85% on 2022. Social endowments posted sales of 12.6 M€ (+72%).

The development of marketing and sales initiatives, including an increase in the number of employees and the improvement of offers, have enabled Vaziva to pass the milestone of 500 corporate customers, an increase of 25% compared with 2022. The fintech has also recorded continued growth in the number of cardholders, rising from 165,000 in 2022 to 200,000 by the end of 2023, a significant increase of 21.2%. In line with its strategy, Vaziva has also considerably increased its share of key account customers, now representing 43% of sales versus 25% in 2022.

Outlook

On the strength of the excellent business trend seen in recent years, Vaziva is fully confident about the new financial year. In order to increase its coverage of the French market, Vaziva will be stepping up its sales and marketing efforts by recruiting sales staff to anchor the offering throughout the country, and eventually become a leading partner for French companies in the supply of dematerialized, personalized social endowments tailored to the specific needs of the French market. Vaziva is today considering a change of segment on Euronext Growth, accompanied by a fund-raising operation to fuel the commercial development in France and Europe. Vaziva intends to harness its expertise to serve companies and employees in a growing number of countries, with the ultimate aim of becoming a key player in the employee benefits sector in Europe.

About Vaziva

Vaziva is the new-generation issuer of vacation, gift and lunch vouchers on a managed Mastercard® payment card for Works Councils and Human Resources Departments in companies and public bodies. This card can be used on the international Mastercard® network. The Vaziva Mastercard® incorporates artificial intelligence [AI] to organize the management of social endowments in accordance with current regulations.

