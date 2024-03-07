VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI, S.A. and subsidiaries
Independent auditor´s report Consolidated Financial Statements and Consolidated Directors' Report at 31 December 2023
This version of our report is a free translation of the original, which was prepared in Spanish. All possible care has been taken to ensure that the translation is an accurate representation of the original. However, in all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions, the original language version of our report takes precedence over this translation
Independent auditor's report on the consolidated annual
accounts
To the shareholders of VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI, S.A.
Opinion
We have audited the consolidated annual accounts of VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (the Parent company) and its subsidiaries (the Group), which comprise the statement of financial position as at 31 December 2023, and the income statement, statement of comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity, cash flow statement and related notes, all consolidated, for the year then ended.
In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated annual accounts present fairly, in all material respects, the equity and financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2023, as well as its financial performance and cash flows, all consolidated, for the year then ended, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union (IFRS-EU) and other provisions of the financial reporting framework applicable in Spain.
Basis for opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with legislation governing the audit practice in Spain. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated annual accounts section of our report.
We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements, including those relating to independence, that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated annual accounts in Spain, in accordance with legislation governing the audit practice. In this regard, we have not rendered services other than those relating to the audit of the accounts, and situations or circumstances have not arisen that, in accordance with the provisions of the aforementioned legislation, have affected our necessary independence such that it has been compromised.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Most relevant aspects of the audit
The most relevant aspects of the audit are those that, in our professional judgment, were considered to be the most significant risks of material misstatement in our audit of the consolidated annual accounts of the current period. These risks were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated annual accounts as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these risks.
PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores, S.L., Torre PwC, Pº de la Castellana 259 B, 28046 Madrid, España Tel.: +34 915 684 400 / +34 902 021 111, Fax: +34 915 685 400, www.pwc.es
R. M. Madrid, hoja 87.250-1, folio 75, tomo 9.267, libro 8.054, sección 3ª
Inscrita en el R.O.A.C. con el número S0242 - CIF: B-79 031290
2
VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI, S.A. and its subsidiaries
Most relevant aspects of the audit
Valuation of investment property
At 31 December 2023, investment property accounts for 96% of the Group's assets. The Group applies the fair value model in accordance with IAS 40, recognizing any changes in that value in the consolidated income statement, as described in Note 3.3.
Accordingly, the Group has recognized an income in the fair value of the investment property in its portfolio amounting to €2.388 thousand at 31 December 2023, as described in Note 6.
The Group recognizes the market value of the investment property based on the valuations performed by independent experts. The valuations were performed in accordance with the Valuation and Appraisal Standards published by the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) of Great Britain, and the method has been described in Note 6 to the accompanying consolidated financial statements.
The degree of uncertainty in the assumptions applied to the calculation of that market value and the level of estimations that exist in the valuation methods applied, together with the relevance of the heading in the context of the consolidated annual accounts, lead the valuation of investment property to be considered a most relevant aspect of the audit.
How our audit addressed the most relevantaspects of the audit
We obtained the investment property valuation prepared by independent management's experts and we applied the following procedures, among others:
- Verification of the competence, capacity, and independence of the experts by obtaining confirmation and verification of their recognized prestige in the market, and we discussed the main aspects of the valuation at meetings held with the experts.
- Verification that the valuation has been performed in accordance with the RICS method and may be used to value investment property in the consolidated financial statements.
-
Performance of selective tests to
determine and verify the accuracy of the most relevant information provided by management to the appraisers and used by them in their valuation.
- Verification of the adequacy of the method and assumptions used according to market conditions.
- Verification of the adequacy of the method and hypotheses used considering market conditions.
As a result of the procedures performed, we consider that the assessment of the investment properties carried out by the management of the Group is reasonable, as well as the information included in the consolidated financial statements.
Emphasis of matter
We draw attention to note 21 of the annual accounts, which describes that the Board of Directors and Management continue working on the liquidity generation process for the shareholders of the Parent Company, as instructed by them as a result of the agreements adopted by the General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company on June 19, 2019, and April 29, 2022. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.
3
VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI, S.A. and its subsidiaries
Other information: Consolidated management report
Other information comprises only the consolidated management report for the 2023 financial year, the formulation of which is the responsibility of the Parent company's directors and does not form an integral part of the consolidated annual accounts.
Our audit opinion on the consolidated annual accounts does not cover the consolidated management report. Our responsibility regarding the consolidated management report, in accordance with legislation governing the audit practice, is to evaluate and report on the consistency between the consolidated management report and the consolidated annual accounts as a result of our knowledge of the Group obtained during the audit of the aforementioned financial statements, as well as to evaluate and report on whether the content and presentation of the consolidated management report is in accordance with applicable regulations. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that material misstatements exist, we are required to report that fact.
On the basis of the work performed, as described in the previous paragraph, the information contained in the consolidated management report is consistent with that contained in the consolidated annual accounts for the 2023 financial year, and its content and presentation are in accordance with the applicable regulations.
Responsibility of the Parent company's directors for the consolidated annual accounts
The Parent company's directors are responsible for the preparation of the accompanying consolidated annual accounts, such that they fairly present the consolidated equity, financial position and financial performance of the Group, in accordance with IFRS-EU and other provisions of the financial reporting framework applicable to the Group in Spain, and for such internal control as the aforementioned directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated annual accounts that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the consolidated annual accounts, the Parent company's directors are responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the aforementioned directors either intend to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.
Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated annual accounts
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated annual accounts as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion.
Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with legislation governing the audit practice in Spain will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated annual accounts.
As part of an audit in accordance with legislation governing the audit practice in Spain, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:
- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated annual accounts, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
4
VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI, S.A. and its subsidiaries
- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.
- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Parent company's directors.
- Conclude on the appropriateness of the Parent company's directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated annual accounts or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.
- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated annual accounts, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated annual accounts represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
- Obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated annual accounts. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.
We communicate with the Parent company's directors regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
From the significant risks communicated with the directors of the Parent company, we determine those risks that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated annual accounts of the current period and are, therefore, considered to be the most significant risks.
We describe these risks in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter.
PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores, S.L. (S0242)
Gonzalo Sanjurjo Pose (18610)
7 March 2024
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI SA published this content on 07 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2024 18:56:09 UTC.