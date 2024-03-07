2023 RESULTS PRESENTATION
March 7, 2024
INDEX
- 2023 Operating Performance
- 2023 Financial Performance
- Annex: Portfolio Overview
2023 HIGHLIGHTS
PORTFOLIO SUCCESSFULLY REFURBISHED AND LEASED
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY WITH 72 LEASES SIGNED IN 2023 AND AN ANNUALIZED RELETTING SPREAD1 OF +8.24%
(79 LEASES SIGNED IN 2022 WITH AN ANNUALIZED RELETTING SPREAD OF +4.56%)
NET OCCUPANCY ABOVE 95% FOR THE LAST 8 CONSECUTIVE QUARTERS
+27% LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROSS RENTAL INCOME vs 2022
+16% LIKE-FOR-LIKERENTS SIGNED AT DECEMBER 31, 2023 vs 2022
5.2% LIKE-FOR-LIKE PORTFOLIO REVALUATION (2.2% NET OF CAPEX INVESTED)
€1.95mn NET CONSOLIDATED GAIN EXPLAINED BY GRI IMPROVEMENT, PORTFOLIO REVALUATION AND COST REDUCTION
100% FINANCIAL DEBT FORMALIZED AT FIX INTEREST RATE2
4 UNITS SOLD IN 2023 FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY €0.7 MILLION AND APPROXIMATE WEIGHTED LEVERAGED RETURNS OF AN IRR OF 13.36% AND A MULTIPLE OF 1.92x³
- The reletting spread is calculated considering only units that have been leased at least 2 times by VBARE and excluding the buildings operated by 3rd parties
- The Group has: 1) Mortgage loan with a pending principal as of December 31,2023 of €8 mn with 1.8% fix rate until 2030 and variable until maturity (2039). 2) Mortgage loan with a pending principal as of December 31,2023 of €4.7 mn with 1.8% fix rate until 2027 when
€3.4 mn became variable until maturity in 2039. €0.8 mn became variable in 2031 until 2034.
3. IRR and Multiple calculated at asset level
1. 2023 OPERATING PERFORMANCE
5
1. 2023 Operating Performance
LEASING PERFORMANCE
Quarterly Leases Signed 1
Annualized Quarterly Reletting Spread 2
32
33
2022
4.6%
10.02%
8.34%
9.10%
2023
8.2%
16
18
18
13
13
8
6.81%
4.10% 4.50%
2.90%
6.06%
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Stable seasonal number of contracts signed
Quarterly Net Occupancy 3
97.86%
98.44%
97.41%
95.20%
99.12%
98.68%
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Stable Net occupancy over 98%
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Reletting spread remains positive and significantly higher than 2022
Time to Lease over Total Portfolio (Days) 4
160150
140125
120 107
100
89
73
80
70
58
54
60
52
48
43
43
37
30
40
28
20
9
0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 2023 2023 2023 2023
- It doesn't take into account residential units leased or operated to/by operators
- The reletting spread is calculated considering only units that have been leased at least 2 times by VBARE
- Occupancy calculated on the last day of the quarter over each period stabilized investments. From Q2 2023 the whole portfolio is considered stabilized
- Calculated over Published Days (Only Residential and Loft Units taking into consideration). Residential units leased or operated to/by operators not considered in calculations
Time to Lease at minimum levels
1. 2023 Operating Performance
OPERATING PERFORMANCE
Like-for-Like GRI Evolution (€ k)
Annualized Rents Potential Growth (€ k) 2
Rents net of temporary rebates ¹
Total Rents
2,889
2,905
3,063
+16%
2,651
3,071
3,070
+10%
3,385
2,599
1,9932,018
3,061
3,070
Dec. 31, 22
Mar. 31, 23
Jun. 30, 23
Sept. 30, 23
Dec. 31, 23
Strong annualized GRI evolution (+16% vs Q4 2022, thanks to strong commercial
strategy and full portfolio stabilization)
Current Rents
Temporary Rebates
Rents
Vacant
Under
Reversionary
December. 2023
December. 2023
Below ERV
Units
Refurbishment
ERV
Yield3-6 on Invested Capital 4
Yield3-6 on GAV 5
Gross Yield
Net Yield
5.9%
5.8%
6.2%
4,2%
5.4%
5.7%
3.7%
+50%
6.3%
5.7%
Gross Yield
Net Yield
4.3%
4.2%
4.5%
3,1%
4.2%
3.9%
2.7%
+55%
4.5%
4.1%
Dec. 31, 22
Mar. 31, 23
Jun. 30, 23
Sept. 30, 23
Dec. 31, 23
Net Yield vs Q4 2022 +50%
- Rent including discounts equal to rent free periods in place
- Potential Growth based on the Company´s estimated ERV (Estimated Rental Value) as of December 31, 2023
- Current yields calculated over annualized rents as of December 31, 2023, and considering discounts granted
- Total Invested Capital includes Total Acquisition Price, Total Transaction Costs and Total Accumulated CAPEX
- GAV is based on external independent appraisal
- Yield on invested capital and on GAV calculated over the whole portfolio in all periods to make it comparative as the whole portfolio is considered stabilized from Q2 2023
Dec. 31, 22
Mar. 31, 23
Jun. 30, 23
Sept. 30, 23
Dec. 31, 23
Stabilized Net Yield on GAV (+55% vs Q4 2022)
2. 2023 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
8
2. 2023 Financial Performance
IFRS 2023 PROFIT & LOSS ACCOUNT
Profit & Loss Account (€ k)
31 December 2023
31 December 2022
Variation
Gross Rental income (Like-for-Like Assets)
2,268
1,785
27.1%
Gross Rental income (Units sold)
12
135
-91.1%
Gross Rental Income
2,280
1,920
18.8%
Other operating income
23
36
-36.1%
Personal expenses
-525
-503
4.4%
General and administrative expenses
-1,747
-1,945
-10.2%
Realized gain (Loss) and change of fair value on investment properties
2,384
1,615
47.6%
Operating result
2,415
1,123
Finance result
-467
-475
-1.7%
Profit for the period
1,948
648
Corporate income tax
-
-
Profit for the period attributable to the shareholders
1,948
648
Basic and diluted earnings per share (Euro)
0.55
0.18
Consolidated Profit & Loss account according to International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union (IFRS-EU)
2. 2023 Financial Performance
DECEMBER 31, 2023 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
Assets (€ k)
Liabilities (€ k)
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Variation
Non- Current Assets
69,024
66,295
4.1%
Property, plant and equipment
9
29
-70.2%
Investment properties
68,827
66,060
4.2%
Non - Current financial assets
189
207
-8.8%
Current Assets
2,548
3,967
-35.8%
Advance to suppliers
28
41
-30.9%
Trade and other receivables
1,691
781
116.5%
Trade debtors
88
122
-28.2%
Other receivables from Public Administrations
1,603
659
143.3%
Short term accruals
37
60
-39.2%
Cash and cash equivalents
792
3,085
-74.3%
Total Assets
71,572
70,263
1.9%
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Variation
Net Equity
46,309
44,405
4.3%
Share capital
18,049
18,049
0.0%
Share Premium
15,259
15,259
0.0%
Treasury shares
-475
-533
-11.0%
Retained earnings
13,476
11,630
15.9%
Non-current Liabilities
23,439
23,542
-0.4%
Non-current financial liabilities
23,439
23,542
-0.4%
Bank Borrowings
22,852
23,216
-1.6%
Other financial liabilities
587
326
80.3%
Current Liabilities
1,823
2,316
-21.3%
Current financial liabilities
1,070
936
14.3%
Bank Borrowings
1,070
936
14.3%
Trading creditors and other accounts payable
753
1,380
-45.4%
Trade Payables
500
958
-47.8%
Trade payables, group companies and associates
-
232
-100.0%
Accruals, wages and salaries
28
59
-53.0%
Other payables with Tax Administration
70
101
-30.7%
Advance to suppliers
156
30
414.3%
Equity and Liabilities
71,572
70,263
1.9%
Consolidated Balance Sheet according to International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union (IFRS-EU)
