DISCLAIMER

This document has been prepared by VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group").

This Presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, any offer to sell or issue or invitation to purchase or subscribe for, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction, nor shall it or any part of it nor the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision. Any purchase of or subscription for securities of the Company should be based solely on each investor's own analysis of all public information, the assessment of risk involved and its own determination of the suitability of any such investment. No reliance should be placed and no decision should be based on this Presentation.

This Presentation may not be copied, distributed, reproduced or passed on, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, or disclosed by any recipient to any other person, for any purpose other than the above. In addition, this Presentation may not be distributed, disseminated, published, or in any other way taken or transferred to any jurisdiction where it would be contrary to applicable law. Distributing this Presentation in other jurisdictions may be subject to restrictions according to applicable law and the recipients of this Presentation must find out for themselves the restrictions and their fulfilment. Not complying with the restrictions may be a breach of applicable law.

The information contained in this Presentation does not purport to be comprehensive or to include all information that may be required to fully analyze the issues referred to therein. Accordingly, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this Presentation. None of the Company, any of its subsidiaries, or any of their respective directors, officers or employees accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this Presentation or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

The information and opinions contained in this Presentation are provided as at the date of the Presentation and are subject to verification, correction, completion and change without notice. In giving this Presentation, no obligation to amend, correct or update this Presentation or to provide the recipient with access to any additional information that may arise in connection with it is undertaken.

This Presentation may include forward-looking statements relating to, among others, the Company's financial position, operating results, strategy, plans, targets or goals. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors beyond the Company's control that may result in actual results materially differing from prospective results or the results implied in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, the results and actual performance may materially differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. In the same way, the forward-looking statements must not be deemed to entail any statement, promise or warranty of the accuracy or completeness of the assumptions or hypotheses on which the forward-looking statements, expectations, estimations or provisions are based or, in the case of assumptions, of their full inclusion in the Presentation. No undue reliance should be placed on the forward-looking statements.

The Company and its employees, managers, directors, advisors, representatives, agents or affiliates accept no liability (for fault or negligence, whether direct or indirect, contractual or non-contractual) for damages caused by using this Presentation or its content or that, in any manner, relate to this Presentation.

When receiving or attending the Presentation, the recipient declares that he or she agrees with and thus is subject to the above restrictions.