INDEX

  1. 2023 Operating Performance
  2. 2023 Financial Performance
  3. Annex: Portfolio Overview

2023 HIGHLIGHTS

PORTFOLIO SUCCESSFULLY REFURBISHED AND LEASED

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY WITH 72 LEASES SIGNED IN 2023 AND AN ANNUALIZED RELETTING SPREAD1 OF +8.24%

(79 LEASES SIGNED IN 2022 WITH AN ANNUALIZED RELETTING SPREAD OF +4.56%)

NET OCCUPANCY ABOVE 95% FOR THE LAST 8 CONSECUTIVE QUARTERS

+27% LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROSS RENTAL INCOME vs 2022

+16% LIKE-FOR-LIKERENTS SIGNED AT DECEMBER 31, 2023 vs 2022

5.2% LIKE-FOR-LIKE PORTFOLIO REVALUATION (2.2% NET OF CAPEX INVESTED)

1.95mn NET CONSOLIDATED GAIN EXPLAINED BY GRI IMPROVEMENT, PORTFOLIO REVALUATION AND COST REDUCTION

100% FINANCIAL DEBT FORMALIZED AT FIX INTEREST RATE2

4 UNITS SOLD IN 2023 FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY €0.7 MILLION AND APPROXIMATE WEIGHTED LEVERAGED RETURNS OF AN IRR OF 13.36% AND A MULTIPLE OF 1.92x³

  1. The reletting spread is calculated considering only units that have been leased at least 2 times by VBARE and excluding the buildings operated by 3rd parties
  2. The Group has: 1) Mortgage loan with a pending principal as of December 31,2023 of €8 mn with 1.8% fix rate until 2030 and variable until maturity (2039). 2) Mortgage loan with a pending principal as of December 31,2023 of €4.7 mn with 1.8% fix rate until 2027 when

€3.4 mn became variable until maturity in 2039. €0.8 mn became variable in 2031 until 2034.

3. IRR and Multiple calculated at asset level

1. 2023 OPERATING PERFORMANCE

1. 2023 Operating Performance

LEASING PERFORMANCE

Quarterly Leases Signed 1

Annualized Quarterly Reletting Spread 2

32

33

2022

4.6%

10.02%

8.34%

9.10%

2023

8.2%

16

18

18

13

13

8

6.81%

4.10% 4.50%

2.90%

6.06%

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Stable seasonal number of contracts signed

Quarterly Net Occupancy 3

97.86%

98.44%

97.41%

95.20%

99.12%

98.68%

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Stable Net occupancy over 98%

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Reletting spread remains positive and significantly higher than 2022

Time to Lease over Total Portfolio (Days) 4

160150

140125

120 107

100

89

73

80

70

58

54

60

52

48

43

43

37

30

40

28

20

9

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 2023 2023 2023 2023

  1. It doesn't take into account residential units leased or operated to/by operators
  2. The reletting spread is calculated considering only units that have been leased at least 2 times by VBARE
  3. Occupancy calculated on the last day of the quarter over each period stabilized investments. From Q2 2023 the whole portfolio is considered stabilized
  4. Calculated over Published Days (Only Residential and Loft Units taking into consideration). Residential units leased or operated to/by operators not considered in calculations

Time to Lease at minimum levels

1. 2023 Operating Performance

OPERATING PERFORMANCE

Like-for-Like GRI Evolution (€ k)

Annualized Rents Potential Growth (€ k) 2

Rents net of temporary rebates ¹

Total Rents

2,889

2,905

3,063

+16%

2,651

3,071

3,070

+10%

3,385

2,599

1,9932,018

3,061

3,070

Dec. 31, 22

Mar. 31, 23

Jun. 30, 23

Sept. 30, 23

Dec. 31, 23

Strong annualized GRI evolution (+16% vs Q4 2022, thanks to strong commercial

strategy and full portfolio stabilization)

Current Rents

Temporary Rebates

Rents

Vacant

Under

Reversionary

December. 2023

December. 2023

Below ERV

Units

Refurbishment

ERV

Yield3-6 on Invested Capital 4

Yield3-6 on GAV 5

Gross Yield

Net Yield

5.9%

5.8%

6.2%

4,2%

5.4%

5.7%

3.7%

+50%

6.3%

5.7%

Gross Yield

Net Yield

4.3%

4.2%

4.5%

3,1%

4.2%

3.9%

2.7%

+55%

4.5%

4.1%

Dec. 31, 22

Mar. 31, 23

Jun. 30, 23

Sept. 30, 23

Dec. 31, 23

Net Yield vs Q4 2022 +50%

  1. Rent including discounts equal to rent free periods in place
  2. Potential Growth based on the Company´s estimated ERV (Estimated Rental Value) as of December 31, 2023
  3. Current yields calculated over annualized rents as of December 31, 2023, and considering discounts granted
  4. Total Invested Capital includes Total Acquisition Price, Total Transaction Costs and Total Accumulated CAPEX
  5. GAV is based on external independent appraisal
  6. Yield on invested capital and on GAV calculated over the whole portfolio in all periods to make it comparative as the whole portfolio is considered stabilized from Q2 2023

Dec. 31, 22

Mar. 31, 23

Jun. 30, 23

Sept. 30, 23

Dec. 31, 23

Stabilized Net Yield on GAV (+55% vs Q4 2022)

2. 2023 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

2. 2023 Financial Performance

IFRS 2023 PROFIT & LOSS ACCOUNT

Profit & Loss Account (€ k)

31 December 2023

31 December 2022

Variation

Gross Rental income (Like-for-Like Assets)

2,268

1,785

27.1%

Gross Rental income (Units sold)

12

135

-91.1%

Gross Rental Income

2,280

1,920

18.8%

Other operating income

23

36

-36.1%

Personal expenses

-525

-503

4.4%

General and administrative expenses

-1,747

-1,945

-10.2%

Realized gain (Loss) and change of fair value on investment properties

2,384

1,615

47.6%

Operating result

2,415

1,123

Finance result

-467

-475

-1.7%

Profit for the period

1,948

648

Corporate income tax

-

-

Profit for the period attributable to the shareholders

1,948

648

Basic and diluted earnings per share (Euro)

0.55

0.18

Consolidated Profit & Loss account according to International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union (IFRS-EU)

2. 2023 Financial Performance

DECEMBER 31, 2023 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

Assets (€ k)

Liabilities (€ k)

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Variation

Non- Current Assets

69,024

66,295

4.1%

Property, plant and equipment

9

29

-70.2%

Investment properties

68,827

66,060

4.2%

Non - Current financial assets

189

207

-8.8%

Current Assets

2,548

3,967

-35.8%

Advance to suppliers

28

41

-30.9%

Trade and other receivables

1,691

781

116.5%

Trade debtors

88

122

-28.2%

Other receivables from Public Administrations

1,603

659

143.3%

Short term accruals

37

60

-39.2%

Cash and cash equivalents

792

3,085

-74.3%

Total Assets

71,572

70,263

1.9%

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Variation

Net Equity

46,309

44,405

4.3%

Share capital

18,049

18,049

0.0%

Share Premium

15,259

15,259

0.0%

Treasury shares

-475

-533

-11.0%

Retained earnings

13,476

11,630

15.9%

Non-current Liabilities

23,439

23,542

-0.4%

Non-current financial liabilities

23,439

23,542

-0.4%

Bank Borrowings

22,852

23,216

-1.6%

Other financial liabilities

587

326

80.3%

Current Liabilities

1,823

2,316

-21.3%

Current financial liabilities

1,070

936

14.3%

Bank Borrowings

1,070

936

14.3%

Trading creditors and other accounts payable

753

1,380

-45.4%

Trade Payables

500

958

-47.8%

Trade payables, group companies and associates

-

232

-100.0%

Accruals, wages and salaries

28

59

-53.0%

Other payables with Tax Administration

70

101

-30.7%

Advance to suppliers

156

30

414.3%

Equity and Liabilities

71,572

70,263

1.9%

Consolidated Balance Sheet according to International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union (IFRS-EU)

