H1 2024 HIGHLIGHTS
PORTFOLIO FULLY OPERATIONAL FROM DECEMBER 2023 WITH POTENTIAL RENT GROWTH (+15%)
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY WITH 22 LEASES SIGNED IN H1 2024 WITH AN ANNUALIZED RELETTING SPREAD1 OF
+4.1%
NET OCCUPANCY CLOSE TO 100% SINCE MORE THAN A YEAR AGO
+50% LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROSS RENTAL INCOME Vs. H1 2023
6% INCREASE LIKE-FOR-LIKE RENTS SIGNED vs. JUNE 30, 2023
1.02% LIKE-FOR-LIKE PORTFOLIO REVALUATION (0,44% NET OF CAPEX INVESTED) Vs. DECEMBER 2023
€754 NET CONSOLIDATED GAIN EXPLAINED BY SIGNIFICANT GRI IMPROVEMENT AND COSTS DECREASE
NAV PER SHARE INCREASE IN 2024 TO €13.25 (€13.04 AT. DECEMBER 2023)
100% FINANCIAL DEBT FORMALIZED AT FIX INTEREST RATE2
- The reletting spread is calculated considering only units that have been leased by VBARE at least 2 times and excluding the buildings operated by 3rd parties
- The Group has: 1) Mortgage loan with a pending principal as of June 30,2024 of €7.9 mn with 1.8% fix rate until 2030 and variable until maturity (2039). 2) Mortgage loan with a pending principal as of June 30,2024 of €4.6 mn with 1.8% fix rate until 2027 when €3.4 mn
became variable until maturity in 2039. €0.8 mn became variable in 2031 until 2034.
1. H1 2024 PERFORMANCE
1. H1 2024 Performance
LEASING PERFORMANCE
Quarterly Leases Signed 1
33
Annualized Quarterly Reletting Spread 2
25
18
1111
8
10,02%
9,10%
6,81%
2023
8.2%
6,06%
3,71%
2024
4.1%
4,54%
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Stable seasonal number of contracts signed
Quarterly Net Occupancy 3
97,41%
95,20%
99,12%
98,68%
99,12%
97,36%
Mar. 31, 23
Jun. 30, 23 Sept. 30, 23 Dec. 31, 23 Mar. 31, 24
Jun. 30, 24
High Net occupancy but impacted by seasonal summer rotation
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Keeping positive Reletting Spread figures in H1 2024
Time to Lease over Total Portfolio (Days) 4
160
150
140
125
120
89
100
70
73
80
58
54
52
60
48
43
43
28
30
40
20
10
21
20
0
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 2023 2023 2023 2023 2024
Time to lease still at low levels due to strong demand and limited supply
1.
It doesn't take into account residential units leased or operated to/by operators
2.
The reletting spread is calculated considering only units that have been leased by VBARE at least 2 times
3.
Occupancy calculated on the last day of the quarter over each period stabilized investments. From Q2 2023 the whole portfolio is considered stabilized
4. Calculated over Published Days (Only Residential and Loft Units taking into consideration). Vacant Residential units not considered in calculations
1. H1 2024 Performance
OPERATING PERFORMANCE
Like-for-Like GRI Evolution (€ k)
Rents including discounts1
Total Rents
Annualized Rents Potential Growth (€ k) 2
+15%
2,905
3,062
3,071
3,067
3.061
3.070
3.067
2.599
+6%
3,086
3.086
3,086
Jun. 30, 23
Sept. 30, 23
Dec. 31, 23
Mar. 31, 24
Jun. 30, 24
Strong annualized GRI evolution thanks to strong commercial strategy and full portfolio
stabilization
Current Rents
Rents
Vacant
Under refurbishment
Reversionary
June 2024
Below ERV
Units
Units
ERV
28% of gap with potential rents will be reached in the short term due to coming
vacant units' leases and units under refurbishment
Yield3 on Invested Capital 4
Gross Yield
Net Yield
5.8%
6.2%
6.3%
6.3%
5.3%
5.7%
5.7%
5.7%
+9%
6.3%
5.9%
Yield3 on GAV 5
Gross Yield
Net Yield
4.2%
4.5%
4.5%
4.5%
3.9%
4.2%
4.2%
4.1%
+5%
4.4%
4.2%
Jun. 30, 23
Sept. 30, 23
Dec. 31, 23
Mar. 31, 24
Jun. 30, 24
Net Yield vs Q2 2023 +9%
- Rent including discounts equal to rent free periods in place
- Potential Growth based on the Company´s estimated ERV (Estimated Rental Value) as of June 30, 2024
- Current yields calculated over annualized rents as of June 30, 2024, and considering discounts granted
- Total Invested Capital includes Total Acquisition Price, Total Transaction Costs and Total Accumulated CAPEX
- GAV is based on external independent appraisal
Jun. 30, 23
Sept. 30, 23
Dec. 31, 23
Mar. 31, 24
Jun. 30, 24
Stabilized Net Yield on GAV (+5% vs Q2 2023)
1. H1 2024 Performance
IFRS CONSOLIDATED PROFIT & LOSS ACCOUNT
Profit & Loss Account (€ k)
H1 2024
H1 2023
Variation
Gross Rental income (Like-for-Like Assets)
1,524
1,015
50.0%
Gross Rental income (Units sold)
-
12
(100.0%)
Gross Rental Income
1,524
1,027
48.3%
Other operating income
1
10
(86.9%)
Staff Costs
62.6%
(373)
(229)
General and administrative expenses
(471)
(968)
(51.4%)
Realize gain (Loss) and change of fair value on investment properties
305
1,211
(74.8%)
Operating result
986
1,051
Finance result
(232)
(234)
(0.8%)
Profit for the period
754
817
Corporate income tax
-
-
Profit for the period attributable to the shareholders
754
817
Basic and diluted earnings per share (Euro)
0.21
0.23
Consolidated Profit & Loss account according to International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union (IFRS-EU)
1. H1 2024 Performance
IFRS CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
Assets (€ k)
June 30, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Variation
Non- Current Assets
69,840
69,025
1.2%
Property, plant and equipment
5
9
(44.4%)
Investment properties
69,499
68,827
1.0%
Non - Current financial assets
336
189
77.8%
Current Assets
1,945
2,548
(23.7%)
Advance to suppliers
11
28
(60.7%)
Trade and other receivables
1,567
1,691
(7.3%)
Trade debtors
66
88
(25.0%)
Other receivables from Public Administrations
1,501
1,603
(6.4%)
Short term accruals
52
37
40.5%
Cash and cash equivalents
315
792
(60.2%)
Total Assets
71,785
71,573
0.3%
Liabilities (€ k)
June 30, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Variation
Net Equity
47,057
46,309
1.6%
Share capital
18,049
18,049
-
Share Premium
15,259
15,259
-
Treasury shares
(401)
(475)
(15.6%)
Retained earnings
14,150
13,476
5.0%
Non-current Liabilities
22,898
23,439
(2.3%)
Non-current financial liabilities
22,898
23,439
(2.3%)
Bank Borrowings
22,286
22,852
(2.5%)
Other financial liabilities
612
587
4.3%
Current Liabilities
1,830
1,825
0.3%
Current financial liabilities
1,344
1,070
25.6%
Bank Borrowings
1,344
1,070
25.6%
Trading creditors and other accounts payable
486
755
(35.6%)
Trade Payables
255
500
(49.0%)
Accruals, wages and salaries
-
28
(100.0%)
Other payables with Tax Administration
83
70
18.6%
Advance to suppliers
148
157
(5.7%)
Equity and Liabilities
71,785
71,573
0.3%
Consolidated Balance Sheet according to International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union (IFRS-EU)
1. H1 2024 Performance
2024 GAV¹ AND NAV² EVOLUTION
2024 GAV Evolution (€ k)
68,827
(28)
68,799
395
305
69,499
+0.57%
+0.44%
GAV Pre-Sales
Sales
GAV
Capex
Fair Value
GAV
31/12/2023
31/12/2023
Invested
Adjustment
30/06/2024
+1.02% Like-for-Like portfolio appreciation based on third party
independent appraisal (+0.44% net of capex invested)
2024 NAV Evolution (€ k)
46,309
754
73
(80)
47,057
(+1.63%)
(+0.16%)
(-0.17%)
NAV
Own Shares
NAV
31/12/2023 Net profits
Trading
Losses
30/06/2024
NAV per share equal to €13.25² per share vs. €13.04² per share as at 31/12/2023
1.
GAV is based on external independent appraisal
2.
NAV per share calculated based on number of shares as of June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, net of own shares
