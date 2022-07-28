Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    YVBA   ES0105196002

VBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.

(YVBA)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:39 2022-07-28 am EDT
7.400 EUR    0.00%
03:48pVBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : Results presentation for the 6 months interim period ended on June 30, 2022
PU
03:48pVBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : Financial Information H1 2022
PU
03:48pVBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : Presentación de resultados del período intermedio de 6 meses finalizado el 30 de junio de 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI S A : Financial Information H1 2022

07/28/2022 | 03:48pm EDT
VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI, S.A. and subsidiaries

Report on limited review of condensed

Consolidated interim financial statements for the six-months period ended 30 June 2022 prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted

by the European Union (IFRS-EU)

This version of our report is a free translation of the original, which was prepared in Spanish. All possible care has been taken to ensure that the translation is an accurate representation of the original. However, in all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions, the original language version of our report takes precedence over this translation

Report on review of condensed consolidated

interim financial statements

To the shareholders of VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI, S.A.:

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements of VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (the Parent company) and its subsidiaries (the Group), which comprise the statement of financial position as at 30 June 2022, and the income statement, statement of comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity, cash flow statement and related notes, all condensed and consolidated, for the six month period then ended. The Parent company's directors are responsible for preparation and presentation of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the requirements of International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as adopted by the European Union, for the preparation of condensed interim financial statements. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these condensed consolidated interim financial statements based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, that cannot be considered as an audit, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the requirements of International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as adopted by the European Union, for the preparation of condensed interim financial statements.

Emphasis of matters

We draw attention to note 2, in which it is mentioned that these condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all the information required in a complete set of consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by the European Union, and therefore the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read together with the consolidated annual accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2021. Our conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores, S.L., Torre PwC, Pº de la Castellana 259 B, 28046 Madrid, España

Tel.: +34 915 684 400 / +34 902 021 111, Fax: +34 915 685 400, www.pwc.es

1

R. M. Madrid, hoja 87.250-1, folio 75, tomo 9.267, libro 8.054, sección 3ª

Inscrita en el R.O.A.C. con el número S0242 - CIF: B-79 031290

In addition, we draw attention to note 1.3 of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, which describes the ratification by the General Meeting of Shareholders of the significant event approved on 19 June 2019, starting the parent Company a new phase of liquidity generation for its shareholders. Our conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other matters

This report has been prepared at the request of the directors in relation to the publication of the half- yearly financial report required by Circular 3/2020 of Spanish Stock Exchanges and Markets on Information to be provided by companies listed for trading in the BME Growth segment of BME MTF Equity.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores, S.L.

Gonzalo Sanjurjo Pose

28 July 2022

2

VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI, S.A. and subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022 prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union (IFRS-EU)

INDEX

Page

Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position

3-4

Consolidated Interim Income Statement

5

Consolidated Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income

6

Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

7

Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows

8

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

9 - 31

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI SA published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 19:47:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 1,79 M - -
Net income 2021 0,03 M - -
Net Debt 2021 17,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1 014x
Yield 2021 2,61%
Capitalization 26,2 M 26,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 28,8x
EV / Sales 2021 23,9x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart VBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.
Duration : Period :
VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fabrizio Agrimi General Director
Alberto Garcia de Novales Finance Director
Fernando Acuna Chairman
Juan José Nieto Bueso Independent Director
Yeshayau Manne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.3.50%27
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-16.34%28 476
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-19.99%28 223
INVITATION HOMES INC.-18.46%22 564
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-24.29%20 315
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-24.00%19 679