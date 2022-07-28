VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI S A : Financial Information H1 2022

This version of our report is a free translation of the original, which was prepared in Spanish. All possible care has been taken to ensure that the translation is an accurate representation of the original. However, in all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions, the original language version of our report takes precedence over this translation

Report on review of condensed consolidated

interim financial statements

To the shareholders of VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI, S.A.:

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements of VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (the Parent company) and its subsidiaries (the Group), which comprise the statement of financial position as at 30 June 2022, and the income statement, statement of comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity, cash flow statement and related notes, all condensed and consolidated, for the six month period then ended. The Parent company's directors are responsible for preparation and presentation of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the requirements of International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as adopted by the European Union, for the preparation of condensed interim financial statements. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these condensed consolidated interim financial statements based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, that cannot be considered as an audit, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the requirements of International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as adopted by the European Union, for the preparation of condensed interim financial statements.

Emphasis of matters

We draw attention to note 2, in which it is mentioned that these condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all the information required in a complete set of consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by the European Union, and therefore the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read together with the consolidated annual accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2021. Our conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter.

