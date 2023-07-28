This version of our report is a free translation of the original, which was prepared in Spanish. All possible care has been taken to ensure that the translation is an accurate representation of the original. However, in all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions, the original language version of our report takes precedence over this translation
Report on review of
condensed consolidated interim financial statements
To the shareholders of VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements of VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI (the Parent company) and its subsidiaries (the Group), which comprise the balance sheet as at 30 June 2023, and the income statement, statement of comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity, cash flow statement and related notes, all condensed and consolidated, for the seis-month period then ended. The Parent company's directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the requirements of International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as adopted by the European Union, for the preparation of condensed interim financial statements. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these condensed consolidated interim financial statements based on our limited review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, that cannot be considered as an audit, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the requirements of International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as adopted by the European Union, for the preparation of condensed interim financial statements.
Emphasis of matters
We draw attention to note 2 of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, in which it is mentioned that these condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all the information required in a complete set of consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by the European Union, and therefore the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read together with the consolidated annual accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2022. Our conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter.
In addition, we draw attention to note 15 of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, which describes that the Company continues to work as a parent in order to generate liquidity for the shareholders of the Parent Company instructed by them through the agreements adopted by the General Shareholders' Meeting of the Parent Company on June 19, 2019 and April 29, 2022.
Other matters
This report has been prepared at the request of los administradores in relation to the publication of the half-yearly financial report required by Circular 3/2020 of Spanish Stock Exchanges and Markets on Information to be provided by companies listed for trading in the BME Growth segment of BME MTF Equity.
PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores, S.L.
Gonzalo Sanjurjo Pose
28 July 2023
