VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI S A : Form of attendance - Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting 26th April 2023

FREE TRANSLATION - IN CASE OF DISCREPANCY, SPANISH VERSION PREVAILS VBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. ORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING 2023 Form of attendance, proxy, and absentee voting card for VBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A., Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting which will be held in calle General Castaños number 11, 1º floor left (28004), on 26th April 2023, at 12:00 CET, on first (1ª) call, or, if necessary quorum is not obtained, on second (2ª) call, the following day, 27th April 2023, in the same place and time (corporative web: www.vbarealestate.com).

Holders: Number of shares: Minimum number of shares to 1 attend: Address:

ATTENDANCE IN PERSON AT THE MEETING Shareholders wishing to attend the General Shareholders' Meeting in person must sign this card in the space provided below and present it at the venue on the day of the General Shareholders' Meeting. In order to exercise the right to attend, shareholders must have registered the shares in their name on the corresponding register five (5) days before the date on which the general shareholders' meeting is to be held. Signature of shareholder attending in person In , on 2023 Shareholders may appoint a proxy or vote by remote means according to the rules set forth in the call notice of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting and according to the sections below. In case of signing both sections, the vote by remote means shall prevail and the proxy will become invalid. PROXY Shareholders who do not intend to attend the General Shareholders' Meeting may appoint a proxy. The person appointed will also have to sign this proxy. The shareholder who has been issued this card confers a proxy to: (Check one of the following boxes only and, where applicable, designate proxy. Shareholders appointing a proxy will have to sign in the space provided)

1. 2. The Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Fernando Acuña Ruiz and in failing that, to the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Juan Manuel Soldado Huertas. ………………………………………………… DNI/NIE/Passport nº……………………

If no-one has been designated as proxy, the proxy will be deemed to be conferred on the Chairman of the Board of Directors. For voting instructions, mark the appropriate box with an X in the following table: If, in relation to any of the items on the agenda, none of the boxes provided for the purpose have been marked, the vote will be deemed to have been cast in favour of the proposal by the board of directors. Item 1 2 3 4 5 In favour Against Abstention Blank votes Unless the shareholder represented indicates otherwise by marking the NO box below, the proxy extends to items which although not on the proposed resolutions by the Board of Directors or not on the agenda attached, may be put to a vote at the shareholders' meeting, with the instruction to vote on behalf of the shareholder interest, according to the Company's interest. Mark the NO box below only if you oppose the extension of the proxy, in which case it shall be considered that the shareholder instructs the proxy to abstain. NO It is placed in record that if the Board Chairman is subject to a conflict of interest and no precise voting instructions are granted, it will be deemed that the shareholder instructs, unless otherwise indicated, the Secretary of the general shareholders' meeting.

Mark the NO box below only if the substitution is not authorised (in which case the shareholder instructs the proxy to abstain in relation to items involving a conflict of interest): NO

Signature of the Shareholder Proxy's signature