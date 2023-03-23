VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI S A : Ordinary General Shareholder'S Meeting on 26th April 2023

THIS RELEVANT FACT IS A TRANSLATION OF THE SPANISH VERSION. IN CASE OF ANY DISCREPANCIES, THE SPANISH VERSION SHALL PREVAIL. Madrid, March 23th, 2023 Pursuant to the terms set forth in Article 17 of EU Regulation No. 596/2014 with regard to abuse of markets and Article 228 of the Consolidated Text of the Stock Exchange Law, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 dated October 23 and other related provisions, as well as Notice 3/2020 of the BME Growth de BME MTF Equity ("BME Growth"), VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (the "Company" or "VBARE") hereby publishes that: OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION The Board of Directors of VBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. (the "Company"), within the session hold on 21th March 2023, has agreed, among others, to call the Company's shareholders for the General Shareholders' Meeting that will take place in its registered address, calle General Castaños number 11, 1º floor left (28004), on 26th April 2023, at 12:00 CET, on first (1ª) call, or, if necessary quorum is not obtained, on second (2ª) call, the following day, 27th April 2023, in the same place and time. In compliance with the terms of Notice 3/2020, hereby declares that the information communicated has been prepared under the exclusive responsibility of the Company and its administrators. We remain at your disposal for any clarification that may be necessary. Mr. Íñigo de Loyola Sánchez del Campo Basagoiti Non-Board Secretary of the Board of Directors VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI, S.A. 1

THIS IS A FREE TRANSLATION OF THE ORIGINAL DOCUMENT ISSUED IN SPANISH LANGUAGE. ENGLISH TRANSLATION IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY - SPANISH DOCUMENT PREVAILS VBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING The Board of Directors of VBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. (the "Company"), has agreed to call the Company's shareholders for the General Shareholders' Meeting that will take place in its new registered address, calle General Castaños number 11, 1º floor left (28004), on 26th April 2023, at 12:00 CET, on first (1ª) call, or, if necessary quorum is not obtained, on second (2ª) call, the following day, 27th April 2023, in the same place and time, according to the following: 202MEETING'S AGENDA First.- Review and approval of the Annual Accounts of the Company for the year ended as at 31 December 2022 prepared according to Spanish GAAP and the Directors' Report for the year 2022, drafted in Spanish language. Second.- Approval of the allocation of the result corresponding to the fiscal year ended as at 31 December 2022. Third.- Review and approval of the Consolidated Annual Accounts for the year ended as at 31 December 2022 prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union (IFRS - EU) and the Consolidated Directors' Report for the year 2022, both drafted in Spanish and English language. Fourth.- Approval of the management of the Board of Directors. Fifth.- Granting power of attorneys to raise to public deed and record the abovementioned resolutions. Sixth.- Pleas and queries. Seventh.- Drafting, reading and approval of the minutes. PARTICIPATION: ATTENDANCE, REPRESENTATION AND PROXIES Shareholders willing to attend the General Shareholders' Meeting, with all voting and speaking rights shall be required to have their shares registered with the relevant book entry system not later than 19th or 20th April 2023, depending on whether the General Shareholders' Meeting is held on first or second call, respectively. Every shareholder, meeting the right to attend the General Shareholders' Meeting may be represented by any other person, even if such person is not a shareholder of the Company. The Shareholders with right to attend may grant power of attorney or to issue their vote through proxy about the subject stated in the meeting's agenda of the call, in writing, by sending their 2

proxies with the voting cards duly filled to the Company's registered office (calle General Castaños number 11, 1º floor left (28004) by ordinary mail post or e-mail with acknowledgement of receipt to the following e-mail address: investors@vbarealestate.com. The proxies and vote representations issued through ordinary mail post or e must be received by the Company before midnight (24:00 CET) of 21th April 2023. INFORMATION AND AVAILABLE DOCUMENTATION In accordance with Article 197 of the Spanish Companies Act, from the date of publication of the notice of call to the seventh day prior to the date scheduled for the General Meeting, shareholders may request from the Board of Directors such information or clarifications as they deem appropriate regarding the items on the agenda, as well as ask such questions in writing as they may deem appropriate. From the date of publication of this notice of call, shareholders are entitled to examine at the registered office and request the immediate delivery or dispatch, free of charge (which may be done by e-mail with acknowledgement of receipt if the shareholder accepts this means), of a copy of the proposed resolutions and the mandatory reports of the directors, as well as the remaining documentation that must necessarily be made available to them on the occasion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. To this end, the full set of financial statements prepared by the Company's Board of Directors on 20 March 2023 is made available to the shareholders. COMPLEMENT OF THE CALL Those shareholders representing at least 5% of the share capital figure may require to be published a complement of the General Shareholders' Meeting, in order to include one or more meeting's agenda subjects. In order to exercise this right, this has to be duly notified to the company and to be received in the Company's registered office within the following five (5) days to the publication of the current General Shareholders' Meeting. In accordance with article 197 of the Law on Corporations, from the date of publication of the call to the seventh (7) day prior to the date scheduled for the holding of the Ordinary General Meeting, shareholders may request from the Board of Directors such information or clarifications as they deem appropriate regarding the items on the agenda, as well as ask such questions in writing as they may deem appropriate. PERSONAL DATA PROTECTION The personal data being provided by the shareholders (whenever they will be exercising the delegation, of their information rights, attendance representation or vote) will be treated by the Company in order to manage their shareholding relationship. For this purpose, the data will be included in a registered file for which the Company is responsible. The titular of the date will have right to be granted access, rectification, opposition or cancelation of the data recorded by the Company. Such rights may be exercised according to the Law, by addressing a communication in writing to VBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. (registered office: calle General Castaños number 11, 1º floor left (28004). In case that in the attendance, voting delegation or proxy, the shareholder include personal data from other people, such shareholder will be obliged to inform such persons of the above- mentioned paragraphs and to be compliant with whatever requirements will be applicable for 3