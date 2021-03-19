VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI S A : Presentación de Resultados del ejercicio finalizado a 31 de diciembre de 2020

2020 RESULTS PRESENTATION
AND ACTIVITY UPDATE
March 20121
DISCLAIMER
This document has been prepared by VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group").
This Presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, any offer to sell or issue or invitation to purchase or subscribe for, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction, nor shall it or any part of it nor the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision. Any purchase of or subscription for securities of the Company should be based solely on each investor's own analysis of all public information, the assessment of risk involved and its own determination of the suitability of any such investment. No reliance should be placed and no decision should be based on this Presentation.
This Presentation may not be copied, distributed, reproduced or passed on, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, or disclosed by any recipient to any other person, for any purpose other than the above. In addition, this Presentation may not be distributed, disseminated, published, or in any other way taken or transferred to any jurisdiction where it would be contrary to applicable law. Distributing this Presentation in other jurisdictions may be subject to restrictions according to applicable law and the recipients of this Presentation must find out for themselves the restrictions and their fulfilment. Not complying with the restrictions may be a breach of applicable law.
The information contained in this Presentation does not purport to be comprehensive or to include all information that may be required to fully analyze the issues referred to therein. Accordingly, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this Presentation. None of the Company, any of its subsidiaries, or any of their respective directors, officers or employees accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this Presentation or otherwise arising in connection therewith.
The information and opinions contained in this Presentation are provided as at the date of the Presentation and are subject to verification, correction, completion and change without notice. In giving this Presentation, no obligation to amend, correct or update this Presentation or to provide the recipient with access to any additional information that may arise in connection with it is undertaken.
This Presentation may include forward-looking statements relating to, among others, the Company's financial position, operating results, strategy, plans, targets or goals. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors beyond the Company's control that may result in actual results materially differing from prospective results or the results implied in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, the results and actual performance may materially differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. In the same way, the forward-looking statements must not be deemed to entail any statement, promise or warranty of the accuracy or completeness of the assumptions or hypotheses on which the forward-looking statements, expectations, estimations or provisions are based or, in the case of assumptions, of their full inclusion in the Presentation.
No undue reliance should be placed on the forward-looking statements.
The Company and its employees, managers, directors, advisors, representatives, agents or affiliates accept no liability (for fault or negligence, whether direct or indirect, contractual or non-contractual) for damages caused by using this Presentation or its content or that, in any manner, relate to this Presentation.
When receiving or attending the Presentation, the recipient declares that he or she agrees with and thus is subject to the above restrictions.
INDEX
-
1. 2020 OPERATING PERFORMANCE
-
2. 2020 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
-
3. SPANISH ECONOMY & MARKET INFORMATION UPDATE
-
4. ANNEX: PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW
HIGHLIGHTS
105 LEASES SIGNED IN 2020 WITH A RELETTING SPREAD OF +15.11% (+6.93% ON STABILIZED ASSETS)
DECREASE IN OCCUPANCY DUE TO NEW STOCK COMING TO THE MARKET AND STRINGENT VBARE'S REQUIREMENTS
INCREASE OF GRI +11.1% vs. 2019
INCREASE OF RENT DEFAULTS POST COVID BUT STILL LIMITED AND ACTIVELY MANAGED
14 UNITS SOLD IN 2020 WITH A GROSS PROFIT ABOVE GAV ¹ OF 4.5% AND A FREE CASH FLOW OF €1.3mn
€4.3mn NET CONSOLIDATED LOSS (DUE TO DECREASE IN GAV ¹, CAPEX INVESTED AND UNITS UNDER REFURBISHMENT)
STRONG CASH POSITION WITH STABLE LTV 34.2%
4 ¹ GAV based on last pre-sale Savills Aguirre Newman Valoraciones y Tasaciones S.A.U. external independent appraisal
1. 2020 OPERATING PERFORMANCE
2020 LEASING PERFORMANCE
105 ¹
+15.11%
LEASES SIGNED IN 2020
(vs 135 ² IN 2019)
2020 RELETTING SPREAD
(vs +29.58% IN 2019)
|
20
|
85
|
+19.92%
|
+13.63%
|
RENEWALS
|
NEW CONTRACTS
|
RENEWALS
|
NEW CONTRACTS
+6.93% RELETTING SPREAD IN
2020 OF STABILIZED UNITS
STRONG LEASING ACTIVITY AND RELETTING SPREAD
ALTHOUGH WEAKER THAN 2019
¹ Number of leases signed in 2020 include 13 parking units ² Number of leases signed in 2019 include 1 parking unit ³ Average Gross Occupancy calculated over Stabilized Assets (Stabilized Assets are those assets that do not require significant capex investments and are mostly leased at market rents) and without vacant units for sale
2020 OCCUPANCY OVERVIEW
AVERAGE GROSS OCCUPANCY ¹
|
91.59%
|
90.01%
|
85.95%
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
OCCUPANCY NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY WEAK DEMAND, CONTINUOUSLY GROWING SUPPLY
7 ¹ Average Gross Occupancy calculated over Stabilized Assets (Stabilized Assets are those assets that do not require significant capex investments and are mostly leased at market rents) and without vacant units for sale
OVERALL PORTFOLIO LEASE RENTS COLLECTION UPDATE ¹
STABILIZED ASSETS
DEFAULT YTD
¹
¹
Net Debt ²Gross Debt ³
% GRI COVERED BY DEFAULT INSURANCE AND
BANK GUARANTEES
21.6%
46.8%
71.7%
2019
2020
2018
2019
2020
SIGNIFICANT (BUT CONTROLLED) DEFAULT INCREASE
SINCE APRIL DUE TO CURRENT ECONOMIC SITUATION
71.7% OF GRI PROTECTED BY DEFAULT INSURANCE OR BANK GUARANTEES
¹ Information updated as of March 10th, 2021 ² Ratio corresponds to default rate post default insurance payments ³ Ratio corresponds to default rate pre default insurance payments
2020 YEAR-END RENTAL ANALYSIS
ANNUALIZED GRI EVOLUTION (€ k) ¹
ANNUALIZED RENTS POTENTIAL
GROWTH (€ k) ²
|
Rents Dec.
|
New Leases of
|
New Vacancy of
|
Divestments
|
Increase
|
Rents Dec.
|
Units Rented
|
Vacant
|
Units Under
|
Reversionary
|
2019
|
Vacant Dec. 2019
|
Leases Dec. 2019
|
2020
|
in Rents ³
|
2020
|
Below ERV
|
Units
|
Refurbishment
|
ERV
DECREASE IN RENTS FROM 2019 DUE TO OCCUPANCY
82% POTENTIAL RENTS INCREASE
¹ Annualized GRI is calculated on December 2019 and December 2020 annualized lease rents ² Potential Annualized Rent is based on the Company´s estimated ERV (Estimated Rental Value) as of December 31, 2020 ³ Increase in Rents corresponds to those units that were leased at December 31, 2019 and have been renewed or leased to a new tenant
2020 YEAR-END YIELD ANALYSIS
YIELD ON TOTAL INVESTED CAPITAL OVER
STABILIZED ASSETS ¹
YIELD ON GROSS ASSET VALUE OVER
STABILIZED ASSETS ²
GROSS YIELDNET YIELD
8.6%
2017
2018
2019
2020
Reversionary
GROSS YIELDNET YIELD
2019
2020
5.5%
Reversionary
SOLID YIELD ALTHOUGH CURRENTLY IMPACTED BY OCCUPANCY
BUT WITH STRONG GROWTH PERSPECTIVES
¹ Total Invested Capital includes Total Acquisition Price, Total Transaction Costs and Total Accumulated CAPEX ² GAV is based on Savills Aguirre Newman Valoraciones y Tasaciones S.A.U. external independent appraisal
2020 OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE: DIVESTMENTS
€2.0mn SALES EXECUTED IN 2020 WITH EXCELLENT RETURNS UNLEVERED IRR 16% AND MOIC 1.91x (4.5%>GAV & €1.3mn FREE CF)
€2.0mn
4.5%
TOTAL SELLING PRICE
TOTAL PROFIT ABOVE GAV ¹
15.95%
1.91x
UNLEVERED IRR
UNLEVERED MM
¹ Gross Profit Above GAV calculated with Savills Aguirre Newman's last external, independent, available quarterly appraisal
2. 2020 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
2020 STAND ALONE PROFIT & LOSS ACCOUNT ¹
STAND-ALONE PROFIT & LOSS ACCOUNT (€ k) ²
December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Variation
|
Gross Rental income
|
1,868
|
1,715
|
9.0%
|
Other operating income
|
22
|
25
|
-10.7%
|
Property Operating expenses
|
-520
|
-487
|
6.8%
|
Gross profit
|
1,371
|
1,253
|
Capital Gains on sales
|
805
|
111
|
628.0%
|
Net result from real estate operations
|
2,176
|
1,364
|
Personal expenses
|
-505
|
-509
|
-0.8%
|
General and administrative expenses
|
-1,451
|
-1,338
|
8.4%
|
EBITDA
|
220
|
-483
|
Investment Properties amortization
|
-229
|
-174
|
31.3%
|
Profit (Loss) for the period
|
-9
|
-658
|
Finance result
|
-353
|
-290
|
21.6%
|
Profit (Loss) for the period attributable to the shareholders
|
-362
|
-948
POSITIVE EBITDA FIRST TIME FROM INCEPTION THANKS TO
CAPITAL GAINS ON SALES
¹ Profit and Loss Account according to Spanish GAAP ² Stand-Alone Profit and Loss Account does not include financial information of the subsidiary VBA SUB 2018, S.L.U.
2020 CONSOLIDATED PROFIT & LOSS ACCOUNT ¹
CONSOLIDATED PROFIT & LOSS ACCOUNT (€ k)
December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Variation
|
Gross Rental income
|
2,037
|
1,833
|
11.1%
|
Other operating income
|
22
|
26
|
-15.4%
|
Property Operating expenses
|
-597
|
-553
|
8.0%
|
Gross profit
|
1,462
|
1,306
|
11.9%
|
Realize gain (Loss) and change of fair value on investment properties
|
-3,316
|
4,384
|
-175.6%
|
Net result from real estate operations
|
-1,854
|
5,690
|
Personal expenses
|
-505
|
-509
|
General and administrative expenses
|
-1,440
|
-1,358
|
Profit (Loss) for the period
|
-3,799
|
3,823
|
Finance result
|
-457
|
-389
|
Profit (Loss) for the period attributable to the shareholders
|
-4,256
|
3,434
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share (Euro)
|
(1,19)
|
1,19
-0.8% 6.0%
11% GRI INCREASE MAINLY DUE TO 2019 YEAR-END ACQUISITIONS
SLIGHT NOI MARGIN ¹ IMPROVEMENT BUT
STILL LACKED BY VACANCY AND UNITS
UNDER REFURBISHMENT
CONSOLIDATED P&L ACCOUNT IMPACTED BY FAIR VALUE ADJUSTMENT,
LOWER OCCUPANCY AND UNITS UNDER REFURBISHMENT
14 ¹ Consolidated Profit and Loss Account according to International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union (IFRS-EU)
ASSETS (€ k)
December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
|
Non- Current Assets
|
69,459
|
73,113
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
35
|
4
|
Investment properties
|
69,210
|
72,945
|
Non - Current financial assets
|
214
|
164
|
Current Assets
|
4,065
|
2,938
|
Advance to suppliers
|
56
|
44
|
Trade and other receivables
|
301
|
115
|
Trade debtors
|
156
|
53
|
Other receivables from Public Administrations
|
145
|
62
|
Short term accruals
|
44
|
50
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
3,664
|
2,729
|
Total Assets
|
73,524
|
76,051
STRONG BALANCE SHEET WITH A STRONG CASH POSITION
2020 GAV ¹ EVOLUTION
2.43% LIKE FOR LIKE PORTFOLIO DEPRECIATION DUE TO COVID
IMPACT BASED ON EXTERNAL INDEPENDENT APPRAISALOVERALL GAV DECREASE OF 5.1% INCLUDING SALES
16 ¹ GAV is based on Savills Aguirre Newman Valoraciones y Tasaciones S.A.U. external independent appraisal
LIABILITIES (€ k)
December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
|
Net Equity
|
49,870
|
55,626
|
Share capital
|
18,049
|
18,049
|
Share Premium
|
20,605
|
22,007
|
Treasury shares
|
-518
|
-420
|
Retained earnings
|
11,734
|
15,990
|
Non-current Liabilities
|
22,350
|
19,373
|
Non-current financial liabilities
|
22,350
|
19,373
|
Bank Borrowings
|
22,024
|
18,948
|
Other financial liabilities
|
326
|
425
|
Current Liabilities
|
1,304
|
1,052
|
Current financial liabilities
|
624
|
493
|
Bank Borrowings
|
624
|
493
|
Trading creditors and other accounts payable
|
680
|
559
|
Trade Payables
|
589
|
393
|
Trade payables, group companies and associates
|
14
|
23
|
Accruals, wages and salaries
|
37
|
52
|
Other payables with Tax Administration
|
35
|
70
|
Advance to suppliers
|
5
|
21
|
Equity and Liabilities
|
73,524
|
76,051
MODERATE LEVERAGE IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS YEARS
2020 NAV EVOLUTION
10.3% NAV DECREASE IN 2020 DUE TO:
€4.3mn NET CONSOLIDATED LOSS (€ 1.19 PER SHARE)
€1.4mn SHARE PREMIUM DISTRIBUTED (€ 0.422 PER SHARE)
VBARE NAV PER SHARE Vs. SHARE PRICE
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Closing Share PriceNAV per Share
INCREASE IN GAP BETWEEN SHARE PRICE AND NAV MAKING VBARE AN APPEALING INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY
2020 DEBT EVOLUTION
2020 DEBT EVOLUTION (€ k)
22,900 19,719
4,285
|
-644
|
-460
|
PRINCIPAL OUTSTANDING
|
LOANS WITHDRAWN
|
EARLY AMORTIZATION FOR SALES
|
PRINCIPAL AMORTIZED
|
PRINCIPAL OUTSTANDING
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2020
3 NEW LOANS (€1.1mn) FORMALIZED IN 2020
(€300k NOT WITHDRAWN AT DEC.31, 2020)
€3.5mn LOAN SIGNED IN 2019 AND WITHDRAWN IN 2020
(€500k STILL PENDING TO WITHDRAWN)
€1.1mn PRINCIPAL AMORTIZED IN 2020
(€644k EARLY AMORTIZED DUE TO ASSET SALES)
FINANCING INFORMATION
OUTSTANDING DEBT
BY INSTITUTIONMORTGAGE LOANS
INTEREST RATE
LOAN TO VALUE ¹
2020
34.2%
2019
32.50%
2018
33.50%
|
1.75%
|
15.5 YEARS
|
PORTFOLIO AVERAGE
|
PORTFOLIO AVERAGE
|
INTEREST RATE
|
LOANS MATURITY
|
LOW LTV OF 34.20% LTV
(€0.8mn LOANS AND €1.1mn CREDIT LINES NOT WITHDRAWN )
¹ 2020 LTV ratio include €0.8M pending to be withdrawn as of December 31, 2020
3. ANNEX: PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW
331
21,372
17,892
85.95%
1.55
TOTAL NUMBER
TOTAL GLA
TOTAL RESIDENTIAL
2020 AVERAGE
OF UNITS ¹
(SQM)
GLA (SQM) ²
GROSS OCCUPANCY ³
TENANTS PER UNIT
OPERATIONAL & COMMERCIAL
105
15.11%
35.0
29.64%
TOTAL LEASES SIGNED IN 2020
2020 RELETTING SPREAD
AVERAGE LEASE TERM (MONTHS) ⁴
AVERAGE VBARE
(37 IN Q4)
(8.44% IN Q4)
TENANTS' EFFORT RATE ⁵
¹ Only dwelling and retail units included in calculation ² Only unit sqm and common sqm of residential units included in calculation ³ Ratio calculated over Stabilized Assets (Stabilized Assets are those assets that do not require significant capex investments and are mostly leased at market rents) ⁴ Life Leases not considered in calculation ⁵ Calculated taking into account only Residential units and contracts signed by the Company
€ 2.0mn
€ 12.77
€ 668
€ 3.6mn
CURRENT ANNUAL
MONTHLY PASSING
MONTHLY PASSING
PASSING RENT
RENT PER RESIDENTIAL SQM ¹
RENT PER RESIDENTIAL UNIT ¹
ANNUAL REVERSIONARY RENT
€ 51.2mn
€ 2,395
€ 69.2mn
€ 3,238
FINANCIAL & CORPORATE
TOTAL INVESTED
TOTAL INVESTED
CAPITAL ²
CAPITAL ² PER SQM
2020 GAV
2020
GAV PER SQM
€ 4.3mn
€ 1.19
€ 49.9mn
€ 13.94
34.2%
2020 NET CONSOLIDATED
2020 NET CONSOLIDATED LOSS
2020 EPRA NAV
LOSS
PER SHARE
2020 EPRA NAV PER SHARE
LOAN TO VALUE
¹ Life Leases not considered in ratio ² Total Invested Capital includes Total Acquisition Price, Total Transaction Costs and Total Accumulated CAPEX of the units VBARE owns at September 30, 2020
|
2020 OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE
|
GLA (SQM) ¹
|
|
UNITS ¹
|
2020
|
21,372
|
2020
|
331
|
2019
|
22,070
|
2019
|
345
|
2018
|
16,200
|
2018
|
272
MADRID CITY CENTER INSIDE M30 ²
BUILDING OWNERSHIP > 50% ²
|
2020
|
65.54%
|
2020
|
84.93%
|
2019
|
63.91%
|
2019
|
82.21%
|
2018
|
57.89%
|
2018
|
72.98%
¹ Only Residential and Retail units taken into account (no Parkings nor Storages)
² Calculated as a % of GAV, based on Savills Aguirre Newman Valoraciones y Tasaciones S.A.U. external independent appraisal
PORTFOLIO DESCRIPTION AND LOCATION
TYPE OF OWNERSHIP ¹
PORTFOLIO LOCATION ¹
INSIDE M30 LOCATION ¹
Inside M30
Outside M30
Metropolitan
Area of Madrid
Other Cities
NUMBER OF BEDROOMS
RESIDENTIAL UNITS BY SURFACE
¹ Type of Ownership and Portfolio Location calculated as a % of GAV Q4 2020, based on Savills Aguirre Newman Valoraciones y Tasaciones S.A.U. external independent appraisal
Chamberí
Tetuán
Malasaña
Salamanca
PORTFOLIO GALLERY