VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI S A : Presentación de Resultados del ejercicio finalizado a 31 de diciembre de 2020

DISCLAIMER This document has been prepared by VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group"). This Presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, any offer to sell or issue or invitation to purchase or subscribe for, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction, nor shall it or any part of it nor the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision. INDEX 1. 2020 OPERATING PERFORMANCE

2. 2020 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

3. SPANISH ECONOMY & MARKET INFORMATION UPDATE

4. ANNEX: PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW HIGHLIGHTS 105 LEASES SIGNED IN 2020 WITH A RELETTING SPREAD OF +15.11% (+6.93% ON STABILIZED ASSETS) DECREASE IN OCCUPANCY DUE TO NEW STOCK COMING TO THE MARKET AND STRINGENT VBARE'S REQUIREMENTS INCREASE OF GRI +11.1% vs. 2019 INCREASE OF RENT DEFAULTS POST COVID BUT STILL LIMITED AND ACTIVELY MANAGED 14 UNITS SOLD IN 2020 WITH A GROSS PROFIT ABOVE GAV ¹ OF 4.5% AND A FREE CASH FLOW OF €1.3mn €4.3mn NET CONSOLIDATED LOSS (DUE TO DECREASE IN GAV ¹, CAPEX INVESTED AND UNITS UNDER REFURBISHMENT) STRONG CASH POSITION WITH STABLE LTV 34.2% 4 ¹ GAV based on last pre-sale Savills Aguirre Newman Valoraciones y Tasaciones S.A.U. external independent appraisal 1. 2020 OPERATING PERFORMANCE 2020 LEASING PERFORMANCE 105 ¹ +15.11% LEASES SIGNED IN 2020 (vs 135 ² IN 2019) 2020 RELETTING SPREAD (vs +29.58% IN 2019) 20 85 +19.92% +13.63% RENEWALS NEW CONTRACTS RENEWALS NEW CONTRACTS +6.93% RELETTING SPREAD IN 2020 OF STABILIZED UNITS STRONG LEASING ACTIVITY AND RELETTING SPREAD ALTHOUGH WEAKER THAN 2019 ¹ Number of leases signed in 2020 include 13 parking units ² Number of leases signed in 2019 include 1 parking unit ³ Average Gross Occupancy calculated over Stabilized Assets (Stabilized Assets are those assets that do not require significant capex investments and are mostly leased at market rents) and without vacant units for sale 2020 OCCUPANCY OVERVIEW AVERAGE GROSS OCCUPANCY ¹ 91.59% 90.01% 85.95% 2018 2019 2020 OCCUPANCY NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY WEAK DEMAND, CONTINUOUSLY GROWING SUPPLY 7 ¹ Average Gross Occupancy calculated over Stabilized Assets (Stabilized Assets are those assets that do not require significant capex investments and are mostly leased at market rents) and without vacant units for sale OVERALL PORTFOLIO LEASE RENTS COLLECTION UPDATE ¹ STABILIZED ASSETS DEFAULT YTD ¹ ¹ Net Debt ²Gross Debt ³ % GRI COVERED BY DEFAULT INSURANCE AND BANK GUARANTEES 21.6% 46.8% 71.7% 2019 2020 2018 2019 2020 SIGNIFICANT (BUT CONTROLLED) DEFAULT INCREASE SINCE APRIL DUE TO CURRENT ECONOMIC SITUATION 71.7% OF GRI PROTECTED BY DEFAULT INSURANCE OR BANK GUARANTEES ¹ Information updated as of March 10th, 2021 ² Ratio corresponds to default rate post default insurance payments ³ Ratio corresponds to default rate pre default insurance payments 2020 YEAR-END RENTAL ANALYSIS ANNUALIZED GRI EVOLUTION (€ k) ¹ ANNUALIZED RENTS POTENTIAL GROWTH (€ k) ² Rents Dec. New Leases of New Vacancy of Divestments Increase Rents Dec. Units Rented Vacant Units Under Reversionary 2019 Vacant Dec. 2019 Leases Dec. 2019 2020 in Rents ³ 2020 Below ERV Units Refurbishment ERV DECREASE IN RENTS FROM 2019 DUE TO OCCUPANCY 82% POTENTIAL RENTS INCREASE ¹ Annualized GRI is calculated on December 2019 and December 2020 annualized lease rents ² Potential Annualized Rent is based on the Company´s estimated ERV (Estimated Rental Value) as of December 31, 2020 ³ Increase in Rents corresponds to those units that were leased at December 31, 2019 and have been renewed or leased to a new tenant 2020 YEAR-END YIELD ANALYSIS YIELD ON TOTAL INVESTED CAPITAL OVER STABILIZED ASSETS ¹ YIELD ON GROSS ASSET VALUE OVER STABILIZED ASSETS ² GROSS YIELDNET YIELD 8.6% 2017 2018 2019 2020 Reversionary 4.9% 3.8% 4.0% 3.8% 2018 GROSS YIELDNET YIELD 2019 2020 5.5% Reversionary SOLID YIELD ALTHOUGH CURRENTLY IMPACTED BY OCCUPANCY BUT WITH STRONG GROWTH PERSPECTIVES ¹ Total Invested Capital includes Total Acquisition Price, Total Transaction Costs and Total Accumulated CAPEX ² GAV is based on Savills Aguirre Newman Valoraciones y Tasaciones S.A.U. external independent appraisal 2020 OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE: DIVESTMENTS €2.0mn SALES EXECUTED IN 2020 WITH EXCELLENT RETURNS UNLEVERED IRR 16% AND MOIC 1.91x (4.5%>GAV & €1.3mn FREE CF) €2.0mn 4.5% TOTAL SELLING PRICE TOTAL PROFIT ABOVE GAV ¹ 15.95% 1.91x UNLEVERED IRR UNLEVERED MM ¹ Gross Profit Above GAV calculated with Savills Aguirre Newman's last external, independent, available quarterly appraisal 2. 2020 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE 2020 STAND ALONE PROFIT & LOSS ACCOUNT ¹ STAND-ALONE PROFIT & LOSS ACCOUNT (€ k) ² December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Variation Gross Rental income 1,868 1,715 9.0% Other operating income 22 25 -10.7% Property Operating expenses -520 -487 6.8% Gross profit 1,371 1,253 Capital Gains on sales 805 111 628.0% Net result from real estate operations 2,176 1,364 Personal expenses -505 -509 -0.8% General and administrative expenses -1,451 -1,338 8.4% EBITDA 220 -483 Investment Properties amortization -229 -174 31.3% Profit (Loss) for the period -9 -658 Finance result -353 -290 21.6% Profit (Loss) for the period attributable to the shareholders -362 -948 POSITIVE EBITDA FIRST TIME FROM INCEPTION THANKS TO CAPITAL GAINS ON SALES ¹ Profit and Loss Account according to Spanish GAAP ² Stand-Alone Profit and Loss Account does not include financial information of the subsidiary VBA SUB 2018, S.L.U. 2020 CONSOLIDATED PROFIT & LOSS ACCOUNT ¹ CONSOLIDATED PROFIT & LOSS ACCOUNT (€ k) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Variation Gross Rental income 2,037 1,833 11.1% Other operating income 22 26 -15.4% Property Operating expenses -597 -553 8.0% Gross profit 1,462 1,306 11.9% Realize gain (Loss) and change of fair value on investment properties -3,316 4,384 -175.6% Net result from real estate operations -1,854 5,690 Personal expenses -505 -509 General and administrative expenses -1,440 -1,358 Profit (Loss) for the period -3,799 3,823 Finance result -457 -389 Profit (Loss) for the period attributable to the shareholders -4,256 3,434 Basic and diluted earnings per share (Euro) (1,19) 1,19 -0.8% 6.0% 11% GRI INCREASE MAINLY DUE TO 2019 YEAR-END ACQUISITIONS 17.5% SLIGHT NOI MARGIN ¹ IMPROVEMENT BUT STILL LACKED BY VACANCY AND UNITS UNDER REFURBISHMENT CONSOLIDATED P&L ACCOUNT IMPACTED BY FAIR VALUE ADJUSTMENT, LOWER OCCUPANCY AND UNITS UNDER REFURBISHMENT 14 ¹ Consolidated Profit and Loss Account according to International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union (IFRS-EU) ASSETS (€ k) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Non- Current Assets 69,459 73,113 Property, plant and equipment 35 4 Investment properties 69,210 72,945 Non - Current financial assets 214 164 Current Assets 4,065 2,938 Advance to suppliers 56 44 Trade and other receivables 301 115 Trade debtors 156 53 Other receivables from Public Administrations 145 62 Short term accruals 44 50 Cash and cash equivalents 3,664 2,729 Total Assets 73,524 76,051 STRONG BALANCE SHEET WITH A STRONG CASH POSITION 2020 GAV ¹ EVOLUTION 2.43% LIKE FOR LIKE PORTFOLIO DEPRECIATION DUE TO COVID IMPACT BASED ON EXTERNAL INDEPENDENT APPRAISALOVERALL GAV DECREASE OF 5.1% INCLUDING SALES 16 ¹ GAV is based on Savills Aguirre Newman Valoraciones y Tasaciones S.A.U. external independent appraisal LIABILITIES (€ k) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Net Equity 49,870 55,626 Share capital 18,049 18,049 Share Premium 20,605 22,007 Treasury shares -518 -420 Retained earnings 11,734 15,990 Non-current Liabilities 22,350 19,373 Non-current financial liabilities 22,350 19,373 Bank Borrowings 22,024 18,948 Other financial liabilities 326 425 Current Liabilities 1,304 1,052 Current financial liabilities 624 493 Bank Borrowings 624 493 Trading creditors and other accounts payable 680 559 Trade Payables 589 393 Trade payables, group companies and associates 14 23 Accruals, wages and salaries 37 52 Other payables with Tax Administration 35 70 Advance to suppliers 5 21 Equity and Liabilities 73,524 76,051 MODERATE LEVERAGE IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS YEARS 2020 NAV EVOLUTION 10.3% NAV DECREASE IN 2020 DUE TO: €4.3mn NET CONSOLIDATED LOSS (€ 1.19 PER SHARE) €1.4mn SHARE PREMIUM DISTRIBUTED (€ 0.422 PER SHARE) VBARE NAV PER SHARE Vs. SHARE PRICE (13.8%) (7.7%) (9.5%) (17.0%) (21.1%) Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Closing Share PriceNAV per Share INCREASE IN GAP BETWEEN SHARE PRICE AND NAV MAKING VBARE AN APPEALING INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY 2020 DEBT EVOLUTION 2020 DEBT EVOLUTION (€ k) 22,900 19,719 4,285 -644 -460 PRINCIPAL OUTSTANDING LOANS WITHDRAWN EARLY AMORTIZATION FOR SALES PRINCIPAL AMORTIZED PRINCIPAL OUTSTANDING 31/12/2019 31/12/2020 3 NEW LOANS (€1.1mn) FORMALIZED IN 2020 (€300k NOT WITHDRAWN AT DEC.31, 2020) €3.5mn LOAN SIGNED IN 2019 AND WITHDRAWN IN 2020 (€500k STILL PENDING TO WITHDRAWN) €1.1mn PRINCIPAL AMORTIZED IN 2020 (€644k EARLY AMORTIZED DUE TO ASSET SALES) FINANCING INFORMATION OUTSTANDING DEBT BY INSTITUTIONMORTGAGE LOANS INTEREST RATE LOAN TO VALUE ¹ 2020 34.2% 2019 32.50% 2018 33.50% 1.75% 15.5 YEARS PORTFOLIO AVERAGE PORTFOLIO AVERAGE INTEREST RATE LOANS MATURITY LOW LTV OF 34.20% LTV (€0.8mn LOANS AND €1.1mn CREDIT LINES NOT WITHDRAWN ) ¹ 2020 LTV ratio include €0.8M pending to be withdrawn as of December 31, 2020 3. ANNEX: PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW 331 21,372 17,892 85.95% 1.55 TOTAL NUMBER TOTAL GLA TOTAL RESIDENTIAL 2020 AVERAGE OF UNITS ¹ (SQM) GLA (SQM) ² GROSS OCCUPANCY ³ TENANTS PER UNIT OPERATIONAL & COMMERCIAL 105 15.11% 35.0 29.64% TOTAL LEASES SIGNED IN 2020 2020 RELETTING SPREAD AVERAGE LEASE TERM (MONTHS) ⁴ AVERAGE VBARE (37 IN Q4) (8.44% IN Q4) TENANTS' EFFORT RATE ⁵ ¹ Only dwelling and retail units included in calculation ² Only unit sqm and common sqm of residential units included in calculation ³ Ratio calculated over Stabilized Assets (Stabilized Assets are those assets that do not require significant capex investments and are mostly leased at market rents) ⁴ Life Leases not considered in calculation ⁵ Calculated taking into account only Residential units and contracts signed by the Company € 2.0mn € 12.77 € 668 € 3.6mn CURRENT ANNUAL MONTHLY PASSING MONTHLY PASSING PASSING RENT RENT PER RESIDENTIAL SQM ¹ RENT PER RESIDENTIAL UNIT ¹ ANNUAL REVERSIONARY RENT € 51.2mn € 2,395 € 69.2mn € 3,238 FINANCIAL & CORPORATE TOTAL INVESTED TOTAL INVESTED CAPITAL ² CAPITAL ² PER SQM 2020 GAV 2020 GAV PER SQM € 4.3mn € 1.19 € 49.9mn € 13.94 34.2% 2020 NET CONSOLIDATED 2020 NET CONSOLIDATED LOSS 2020 EPRA NAV LOSS PER SHARE 2020 EPRA NAV PER SHARE LOAN TO VALUE ¹ Life Leases not considered in ratio ² Total Invested Capital includes Total Acquisition Price, Total Transaction Costs and Total Accumulated CAPEX of the units VBARE owns at September 30, 2020 2020 OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE GLA (SQM) ¹ UNITS ¹ 2020 21,372 2020 331 2019 22,070 2019 345 2018 16,200 2018 272 MADRID CITY CENTER INSIDE M30 ² BUILDING OWNERSHIP > 50% ² 2020 65.54% 2020 84.93% 2019 63.91% 2019 82.21% 2018 57.89% 2018 72.98% ¹ Only Residential and Retail units taken into account (no Parkings nor Storages) ² Calculated as a % of GAV, based on Savills Aguirre Newman Valoraciones y Tasaciones S.A.U. external independent appraisal PORTFOLIO DESCRIPTION AND LOCATION TYPE OF OWNERSHIP ¹ PORTFOLIO LOCATION ¹ INSIDE M30 LOCATION ¹ Inside M30 Outside M30 Metropolitan Area of Madrid Other Cities NUMBER OF BEDROOMS RESIDENTIAL UNITS BY SURFACE ¹ Type of Ownership and Portfolio Location calculated as a % of GAV Q4 2020, based on Savills Aguirre Newman Valoraciones y Tasaciones S.A.U. external independent appraisal Chamberí Tetuán Malasaña Salamanca PORTFOLIO GALLERY Attachments Original document

