VBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.

(YVBA)
VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI S A : Presentación de Resultados del ejercicio finalizado a 31 de diciembre de 2020

03/19/2021 | 05:50am EDT
2020 RESULTS PRESENTATION

AND ACTIVITY UPDATE

March 20121

DISCLAIMER

This document has been prepared by VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group").

This Presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, any offer to sell or issue or invitation to purchase or subscribe for, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction, nor shall it or any part of it nor the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision. Any purchase of or subscription for securities of the Company should be based solely on each investor's own analysis of all public information, the assessment of risk involved and its own determination of the suitability of any such investment. No reliance should be placed and no decision should be based on this Presentation.

This Presentation may not be copied, distributed, reproduced or passed on, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, or disclosed by any recipient to any other person, for any purpose other than the above. In addition, this Presentation may not be distributed, disseminated, published, or in any other way taken or transferred to any jurisdiction where it would be contrary to applicable law. Distributing this Presentation in other jurisdictions may be subject to restrictions according to applicable law and the recipients of this Presentation must find out for themselves the restrictions and their fulfilment. Not complying with the restrictions may be a breach of applicable law.

The information contained in this Presentation does not purport to be comprehensive or to include all information that may be required to fully analyze the issues referred to therein. Accordingly, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this Presentation. None of the Company, any of its subsidiaries, or any of their respective directors, officers or employees accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this Presentation or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

The information and opinions contained in this Presentation are provided as at the date of the Presentation and are subject to verification, correction, completion and change without notice. In giving this Presentation, no obligation to amend, correct or update this Presentation or to provide the recipient with access to any additional information that may arise in connection with it is undertaken.

This Presentation may include forward-looking statements relating to, among others, the Company's financial position, operating results, strategy, plans, targets or goals. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors beyond the Company's control that may result in actual results materially differing from prospective results or the results implied in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, the results and actual performance may materially differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. In the same way, the forward-looking statements must not be deemed to entail any statement, promise or warranty of the accuracy or completeness of the assumptions or hypotheses on which the forward-looking statements, expectations, estimations or provisions are based or, in the case of assumptions, of their full inclusion in the Presentation.

No undue reliance should be placed on the forward-looking statements.

The Company and its employees, managers, directors, advisors, representatives, agents or affiliates accept no liability (for fault or negligence, whether direct or indirect, contractual or non-contractual) for damages caused by using this Presentation or its content or that, in any manner, relate to this Presentation.

When receiving or attending the Presentation, the recipient declares that he or she agrees with and thus is subject to the above restrictions.

INDEX

  • 1. 2020 OPERATING PERFORMANCE

  • 2. 2020 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

  • 3. SPANISH ECONOMY & MARKET INFORMATION UPDATE

  • 4. ANNEX: PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW

HIGHLIGHTS

105 LEASES SIGNED IN 2020 WITH A RELETTING SPREAD OF +15.11% (+6.93% ON STABILIZED ASSETS)

DECREASE IN OCCUPANCY DUE TO NEW STOCK COMING TO THE MARKET AND STRINGENT VBARE'S REQUIREMENTS

INCREASE OF GRI +11.1% vs. 2019

INCREASE OF RENT DEFAULTS POST COVID BUT STILL LIMITED AND ACTIVELY MANAGED

14 UNITS SOLD IN 2020 WITH A GROSS PROFIT ABOVE GAV ¹ OF 4.5% AND A FREE CASH FLOW OF 1.3mn

4.3mn NET CONSOLIDATED LOSS (DUE TO DECREASE IN GAV ¹, CAPEX INVESTED AND UNITS UNDER REFURBISHMENT)

STRONG CASH POSITION WITH STABLE LTV 34.2%

4 ¹ GAV based on last pre-sale Savills Aguirre Newman Valoraciones y Tasaciones S.A.U. external independent appraisal

1. 2020 OPERATING PERFORMANCE

2020 LEASING PERFORMANCE

105 ¹

+15.11%

LEASES SIGNED IN 2020

(vs 135 ² IN 2019)

2020 RELETTING SPREAD

(vs +29.58% IN 2019)

20

85

+19.92%

+13.63%

RENEWALS

NEW CONTRACTS

RENEWALS

NEW CONTRACTS

+6.93% RELETTING SPREAD IN

2020 OF STABILIZED UNITS

STRONG LEASING ACTIVITY AND RELETTING SPREAD

ALTHOUGH WEAKER THAN 2019

¹ Number of leases signed in 2020 include 13 parking units ² Number of leases signed in 2019 include 1 parking unit ³ Average Gross Occupancy calculated over Stabilized Assets (Stabilized Assets are those assets that do not require significant capex investments and are mostly leased at market rents) and without vacant units for sale

2020 OCCUPANCY OVERVIEW

AVERAGE GROSS OCCUPANCY ¹

91.59%

90.01%

85.95%

2018

2019

2020

OCCUPANCY NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY WEAK DEMAND, CONTINUOUSLY GROWING SUPPLY

7 ¹ Average Gross Occupancy calculated over Stabilized Assets (Stabilized Assets are those assets that do not require significant capex investments and are mostly leased at market rents) and without vacant units for sale

OVERALL PORTFOLIO LEASE RENTS COLLECTION UPDATE ¹

STABILIZED ASSETS

DEFAULT YTD

¹

¹

Net Debt ²Gross Debt ³

% GRI COVERED BY DEFAULT INSURANCE AND

BANK GUARANTEES

21.6%

46.8%

71.7%

2019

2020

2018

2019

2020

SIGNIFICANT (BUT CONTROLLED) DEFAULT INCREASE

SINCE APRIL DUE TO CURRENT ECONOMIC SITUATION

71.7% OF GRI PROTECTED BY DEFAULT INSURANCE OR BANK GUARANTEES

¹ Information updated as of March 10th, 2021 ² Ratio corresponds to default rate post default insurance payments ³ Ratio corresponds to default rate pre default insurance payments

2020 YEAR-END RENTAL ANALYSIS

ANNUALIZED GRI EVOLUTION (€ k) ¹

ANNUALIZED RENTS POTENTIAL

GROWTH (€ k) ²

Rents Dec.

New Leases of

New Vacancy of

Divestments

Increase

Rents Dec.

Units Rented

Vacant

Units Under

Reversionary

2019

Vacant Dec. 2019

Leases Dec. 2019

2020

in Rents ³

2020

Below ERV

Units

Refurbishment

ERV

DECREASE IN RENTS FROM 2019 DUE TO OCCUPANCY

82% POTENTIAL RENTS INCREASE

¹ Annualized GRI is calculated on December 2019 and December 2020 annualized lease rents ² Potential Annualized Rent is based on the Company´s estimated ERV (Estimated Rental Value) as of December 31, 2020 ³ Increase in Rents corresponds to those units that were leased at December 31, 2019 and have been renewed or leased to a new tenant

2020 YEAR-END YIELD ANALYSIS

YIELD ON TOTAL INVESTED CAPITAL OVER

STABILIZED ASSETS ¹

YIELD ON GROSS ASSET VALUE OVER

STABILIZED ASSETS ²

GROSS YIELDNET YIELD

8.6%

2017

2018

2019

2020

Reversionary

4.9%

3.8%

4.0%

3.8%

2018

GROSS YIELDNET YIELD

2019

2020

5.5%

Reversionary

SOLID YIELD ALTHOUGH CURRENTLY IMPACTED BY OCCUPANCY

BUT WITH STRONG GROWTH PERSPECTIVES

¹ Total Invested Capital includes Total Acquisition Price, Total Transaction Costs and Total Accumulated CAPEX ² GAV is based on Savills Aguirre Newman Valoraciones y Tasaciones S.A.U. external independent appraisal

2020 OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE: DIVESTMENTS

2.0mn SALES EXECUTED IN 2020 WITH EXCELLENT RETURNS UNLEVERED IRR 16% AND MOIC 1.91x (4.5%>GAV & 1.3mn FREE CF)

2.0mn

4.5%

TOTAL SELLING PRICE

TOTAL PROFIT ABOVE GAV ¹

15.95%

1.91x

UNLEVERED IRR

UNLEVERED MM

¹ Gross Profit Above GAV calculated with Savills Aguirre Newman's last external, independent, available quarterly appraisal

2. 2020 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

2020 STAND ALONE PROFIT & LOSS ACCOUNT ¹

STAND-ALONE PROFIT & LOSS ACCOUNT (€ k) ²

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Variation

Gross Rental income

1,868

1,715

9.0%

Other operating income

22

25

-10.7%

Property Operating expenses

-520

-487

6.8%

Gross profit

1,371

1,253

Capital Gains on sales

805

111

628.0%

Net result from real estate operations

2,176

1,364

Personal expenses

-505

-509

-0.8%

General and administrative expenses

-1,451

-1,338

8.4%

EBITDA

220

-483

Investment Properties amortization

-229

-174

31.3%

Profit (Loss) for the period

-9

-658

Finance result

-353

-290

21.6%

Profit (Loss) for the period attributable to the shareholders

-362

-948

POSITIVE EBITDA FIRST TIME FROM INCEPTION THANKS TO

CAPITAL GAINS ON SALES

¹ Profit and Loss Account according to Spanish GAAP ² Stand-Alone Profit and Loss Account does not include financial information of the subsidiary VBA SUB 2018, S.L.U.

2020 CONSOLIDATED PROFIT & LOSS ACCOUNT ¹

CONSOLIDATED PROFIT & LOSS ACCOUNT (€ k)

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Variation

Gross Rental income

2,037

1,833

11.1%

Other operating income

22

26

-15.4%

Property Operating expenses

-597

-553

8.0%

Gross profit

1,462

1,306

11.9%

Realize gain (Loss) and change of fair value on investment properties

-3,316

4,384

-175.6%

Net result from real estate operations

-1,854

5,690

Personal expenses

-505

-509

General and administrative expenses

-1,440

-1,358

Profit (Loss) for the period

-3,799

3,823

Finance result

-457

-389

Profit (Loss) for the period attributable to the shareholders

-4,256

3,434

Basic and diluted earnings per share (Euro)

(1,19)

1,19

-0.8% 6.0%

11% GRI INCREASE MAINLY DUE TO 2019 YEAR-END ACQUISITIONS

17.5%

SLIGHT NOI MARGIN ¹ IMPROVEMENT BUT

STILL LACKED BY VACANCY AND UNITS

UNDER REFURBISHMENT

CONSOLIDATED P&L ACCOUNT IMPACTED BY FAIR VALUE ADJUSTMENT,

LOWER OCCUPANCY AND UNITS UNDER REFURBISHMENT

14 ¹ Consolidated Profit and Loss Account according to International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union (IFRS-EU)

ASSETS (€ k)

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

Non- Current Assets

69,459

73,113

Property, plant and equipment

35

4

Investment properties

69,210

72,945

Non - Current financial assets

214

164

Current Assets

4,065

2,938

Advance to suppliers

56

44

Trade and other receivables

301

115

Trade debtors

156

53

Other receivables from Public Administrations

145

62

Short term accruals

44

50

Cash and cash equivalents

3,664

2,729

Total Assets

73,524

76,051

STRONG BALANCE SHEET WITH A STRONG CASH POSITION

2020 GAV ¹ EVOLUTION

2.43% LIKE FOR LIKE PORTFOLIO DEPRECIATION DUE TO COVID

IMPACT BASED ON EXTERNAL INDEPENDENT APPRAISALOVERALL GAV DECREASE OF 5.1% INCLUDING SALES

16 ¹ GAV is based on Savills Aguirre Newman Valoraciones y Tasaciones S.A.U. external independent appraisal

LIABILITIES (€ k)

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

Net Equity

49,870

55,626

Share capital

18,049

18,049

Share Premium

20,605

22,007

Treasury shares

-518

-420

Retained earnings

11,734

15,990

Non-current Liabilities

22,350

19,373

Non-current financial liabilities

22,350

19,373

Bank Borrowings

22,024

18,948

Other financial liabilities

326

425

Current Liabilities

1,304

1,052

Current financial liabilities

624

493

Bank Borrowings

624

493

Trading creditors and other accounts payable

680

559

Trade Payables

589

393

Trade payables, group companies and associates

14

23

Accruals, wages and salaries

37

52

Other payables with Tax Administration

35

70

Advance to suppliers

5

21

Equity and Liabilities

73,524

76,051

MODERATE LEVERAGE IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS YEARS

2020 NAV EVOLUTION

10.3% NAV DECREASE IN 2020 DUE TO:

4.3mn NET CONSOLIDATED LOSS (€ 1.19 PER SHARE)

1.4mn SHARE PREMIUM DISTRIBUTED (€ 0.422 PER SHARE)

VBARE NAV PER SHARE Vs. SHARE PRICE

(13.8%)

(7.7%)

(9.5%)

(17.0%)

(21.1%)

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Closing Share PriceNAV per Share

INCREASE IN GAP BETWEEN SHARE PRICE AND NAV MAKING VBARE AN APPEALING INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY

2020 DEBT EVOLUTION

2020 DEBT EVOLUTION (€ k)

22,900 19,719

4,285

-644

-460

PRINCIPAL OUTSTANDING

LOANS WITHDRAWN

EARLY AMORTIZATION FOR SALES

PRINCIPAL AMORTIZED

PRINCIPAL OUTSTANDING

31/12/2019

31/12/2020

3 NEW LOANS (€1.1mn) FORMALIZED IN 2020

(€300k NOT WITHDRAWN AT DEC.31, 2020)

3.5mn LOAN SIGNED IN 2019 AND WITHDRAWN IN 2020

(€500k STILL PENDING TO WITHDRAWN)

1.1mn PRINCIPAL AMORTIZED IN 2020

(€644k EARLY AMORTIZED DUE TO ASSET SALES)

FINANCING INFORMATION

OUTSTANDING DEBT

BY INSTITUTIONMORTGAGE LOANS

INTEREST RATE

LOAN TO VALUE ¹

2020

34.2%

2019

32.50%

2018

33.50%

1.75%

15.5 YEARS

PORTFOLIO AVERAGE

PORTFOLIO AVERAGE

INTEREST RATE

LOANS MATURITY

LOW LTV OF 34.20% LTV

(0.8mn LOANS AND 1.1mn CREDIT LINES NOT WITHDRAWN )

¹ 2020 LTV ratio include €0.8M pending to be withdrawn as of December 31, 2020

3. ANNEX: PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW

331

21,372

17,892

85.95%

1.55

TOTAL NUMBER

TOTAL GLA

TOTAL RESIDENTIAL

2020 AVERAGE

OF UNITS ¹

(SQM)

GLA (SQM) ²

GROSS OCCUPANCY ³

TENANTS PER UNIT

OPERATIONAL & COMMERCIAL

105

15.11%

35.0

29.64%

TOTAL LEASES SIGNED IN 2020

2020 RELETTING SPREAD

AVERAGE LEASE TERM (MONTHS) ⁴

AVERAGE VBARE

(37 IN Q4)

(8.44% IN Q4)

TENANTS' EFFORT RATE ⁵

¹ Only dwelling and retail units included in calculation ² Only unit sqm and common sqm of residential units included in calculation ³ Ratio calculated over Stabilized Assets (Stabilized Assets are those assets that do not require significant capex investments and are mostly leased at market rents) ⁴ Life Leases not considered in calculation ⁵ Calculated taking into account only Residential units and contracts signed by the Company

€ 2.0mn

€ 12.77

€ 668

€ 3.6mn

CURRENT ANNUAL

MONTHLY PASSING

MONTHLY PASSING

PASSING RENT

RENT PER RESIDENTIAL SQM ¹

RENT PER RESIDENTIAL UNIT ¹

ANNUAL REVERSIONARY RENT

51.2mn

2,395

69.2mn

3,238

FINANCIAL & CORPORATE

TOTAL INVESTED

TOTAL INVESTED

CAPITAL ²

CAPITAL ² PER SQM

2020 GAV

2020

GAV PER SQM

€ 4.3mn

€ 1.19

€ 49.9mn

€ 13.94

34.2%

2020 NET CONSOLIDATED

2020 NET CONSOLIDATED LOSS

2020 EPRA NAV

LOSS

PER SHARE

2020 EPRA NAV PER SHARE

LOAN TO VALUE

¹ Life Leases not considered in ratio ² Total Invested Capital includes Total Acquisition Price, Total Transaction Costs and Total Accumulated CAPEX of the units VBARE owns at September 30, 2020

2020 OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

GLA (SQM) ¹

UNITS ¹

2020

21,372

2020

331

2019

22,070

2019

345

2018

16,200

2018

272

MADRID CITY CENTER INSIDE M30 ²

BUILDING OWNERSHIP > 50% ²

2020

65.54%

2020

84.93%

2019

63.91%

2019

82.21%

2018

57.89%

2018

72.98%

¹ Only Residential and Retail units taken into account (no Parkings nor Storages)

² Calculated as a % of GAV, based on Savills Aguirre Newman Valoraciones y Tasaciones S.A.U. external independent appraisal

PORTFOLIO DESCRIPTION AND LOCATION

TYPE OF OWNERSHIP ¹

PORTFOLIO LOCATION ¹

INSIDE M30 LOCATION ¹

Inside M30

Outside M30

Metropolitan

Area of Madrid

Other Cities

NUMBER OF BEDROOMS

RESIDENTIAL UNITS BY SURFACE

¹ Type of Ownership and Portfolio Location calculated as a % of GAV Q4 2020, based on Savills Aguirre Newman Valoraciones y Tasaciones S.A.U. external independent appraisal

Chamberí

Tetuán

Malasaña

Salamanca

PORTFOLIO GALLERY

Disclaimer

VBARE Iberian Properties SOCIMI SA published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 09:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
