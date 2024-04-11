English Swedish
Published: 2024-04-11 10:00:00 CEST
VBG GROUP AB
Investor News
Invitation to presentation of VBG Group's Q1 report 2024

VBG Group announces its Q1 report 2024 on Thursday, April 25th at 10:00 AM CET. Along with the report, VBG Group will hold a webcast presentation and a telephone conference at 1:00 PM CET, the same day.

VBG Group welcomes investors, analysts, and media to participate in the conference where CEO Anders Erkén and CFO Fredrik Jignéus will present and comment on the report. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions both via phone and email in the webcast. The presentation will be held in English.

Time for the conference call and web presentation:

Thursday, April 25th, 2024, at 1:00 PM CET.

Use this link to follow the webcast.

Register via this link to participate via conference call. After registration, you will receive a phone number and a conference ID to log in to the conference call.

After the presentation, presentation materials and a recorded version will be available at www.vbggroup.com


Contact
Anders Erkén
President & CEO VBG Group
Telephone: +46 521 27 77 88
E-mail: anders.erken@vbggroup.com

Contact
Fredrik Jignéus
Executive Vice President & Group CFO
Telephone: +46 521 27 77 53
E-mail: fredrik.jigneus@vbggroup.com

About Us
VBG Group AB (publ), domiciled in Vänersborg, is the Parent company of an international engineering Group with wholly owned companies in Europe, North America, Brazil, South Africa, India, Australia and China. The Group's operations are divided into three divisions - Truck & Trailer Equipment, Mobile Thermal Solutions and Ringfeder Power Transmission - with products that are marketed under strong, well-known brands. VBG Group AB's Series B share was introduced on the stock exchange in 1987 and is listed today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap list.

Attachments:
Invitation to presentation of VBG Groups Q1 report 2024.pdf

This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices
To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

VBG Group AB published this content on 11 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2024 08:06:03 UTC.