VBG Group announces its Q1 report 2024 on Thursday, April 25th at 10:00 AM CET. Along with the report, VBG Group will hold a webcast presentation and a telephone conference at 1:00 PM CET, the same day.

VBG Group welcomes investors, analysts, and media to participate in the conference where CEO Anders Erkén and CFO Fredrik Jignéus will present and comment on the report. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions both via phone and email in the webcast. The presentation will be held in English.

Time for the conference call and web presentation:

Thursday, April 25th, 2024, at 1:00 PM CET.

Use this link to follow the webcast.

Register via this link to participate via conference call. After registration, you will receive a phone number and a conference ID to log in to the conference call.

After the presentation, presentation materials and a recorded version will be available at www.vbggroup.com