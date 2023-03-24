Advanced search
    VBG B   SE0000115107

VBG GROUP AB (PUBL)

(VBG B)
  Report
2023-03-24
163.00 SEK   -2.40%
VBG : Click here for the postal voting form.

03/24/2023
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTIFICATION OF PARTICIPATION AND POSTAL VOTING FORM

for the annual general meeting in VBG Group AB (publ), reg. no. 556069-0751, Thursday 27 April 2023.

The completed form must have been received by Advokatfirman Lindahl KB (which administers the forms on behalf of VBG Group AB (publ)) no later than 21 April 2023.

The shareholder set out below hereby notifies the company of its participation and exercises its voting right for all of the shareholder's shares in VBG Group AB (publ) at the annual general meeting on Thursday 27 April 2023. The voting right is exercised in accordance with the voting options marked below.

Name of shareholder:

Personal identity number/Reg. no.:

Telephone number:

E-mail:

Place and date:

Shareholder's signature:

Clarification of signature:

Instructions:

  • Complete all of the requested information above.
  • Mark the preferred voting options below.
  • Print, sign and send the form to Advokatfirman Lindahl KB, att. Alexandra Niemelä Ingvarsson, Box 11911, 404 39 Göteborg. The completed and signed form may also be submitted electronically by e-mail to VBGAGM23@lindahl.se.
  • If the shareholder is a natural person who is personally voting by post, it is the shareholder itself who shall provide its signature above. If the postal vote is submitted by a proxy of the shareholder, it is the proxy who shall provide its signature above. If the postal vote is submitted by a representative of a legal entity, it is the representative who shall provide its signature above.
  • If the shareholder submits its postal vote by proxy, a power of attorney shall be enclosed the postal voting form. A proxy form is available on the company's website. If the shareholder is a legal entity, a certificate of registration or equivalent document must be enclosed to the postal voting form.

The shareholder may not provide any other instructions than selecting one of the options specified for each item in the form. If the shareholder wishes to abstain from voting in a specific matter,

1 (4)

kindly refrain from marking an option for the matter(s) where the shareholder does not wish to vote. The vote (i.e. the postal vote in its entirety) is invalid if the shareholder has provided the form with specific instructions or conditions or if pre-printed text is amended or supplemented. Only one form per shareholder will be considered. If more than one form is submitted, the form with the latest date will be considered. If two received forms are dated the same day, the latter will be considered by Advokatfirman Lindahl. An incomplete or wrongfully completed form may be discarded without being considered.

The postal voting form, together with any enclosed authorization documentation, must have been received by Advokatfirman Lindahl KB no later than, 21 April 2023. The postal vote may be withdrawn up to and including, 21 April 2023, contacting Alexandra Niemelä Ingvarsson by e-mail at VBGAGM23@lindahl.se, or by post to Advokatfirman Lindahl KB, att. Alexandra Niemelä Ingvarsson, Box 11911, 404 39 Göteborg.

The complete proposals have been published on the company's website www.vbggroup.com.

For information on the processing of personal data please refer to https://www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Privacy-notice-bolagsstammor-engelska.pdf.

2 (4)

Annual general meeting in VBG Group AB (publ), reg. no. 556069-0751, Thursday 27 April 2023

The voting options below comprise the proposals submitted by the board of directors and the nomination committee, which are provided included in the notice to convene to the annual general meeting.

2. Election of chairman of the general meeting

Yes

No

3. Preparation and approval of the voting list

Yes

No

4. Approval of the agenda

Yes

No

5. Election of one or two persons to verify the minutes of the meeting

Yes

No

6. Determination of whether the meeting has been duly convened

Yes

No

9. a) Resolution regarding the adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet as well as the group's income statement and the group's balance sheet

Yes

No

9. b) Resolution regarding the allocation of the company's profits according to the adopted balance sheet

Yes

No

9. c) Resolution regarding the discharge from liability for each of the members of the board and the CEO

Johnny Alvarsson

Yes

No

Peter Augustsson

Yes

No

Louise Nicolin

Yes

No

Mats R Karlsson

Yes

No

Anna Stålenbring

Yes

No

Anders Birgersson (board member and CEO until

Yes

No

2023-01-04)

10. Determination of the number of ordinary board members and deputy board members

Yes

No

11. Determination of remuneration to the board of directors and the auditors

Yes

No

12. Election of ordinary board members, deputy board members and registered accounting firm

Re-election of Johnny Alvarsson

Yes

No

Re-election of Peter Augustsson

Yes

No

Re-election of Louise Nicolin

Yes

No

Re-election of Mats R Karlsson

Yes

No

Re-election of Anna Stålenbring

Yes

No

Re-election of Anders Birgersson

Yes

No

Re-election of Johnny Alvarsson as the chairman of

Yes

No

the board

Election of Anders Erkén (CEO)

Yes

No

No election of deputy chairman of the board

Yes

No

Re-election of registered accounting firm Ernst &

Yes

No

Young AB

13. Resolution on the approval of the board of directors' remuneration report

Yes

No

3 (4)

14. Authorization for the board of directors to transfer own shares

Yes

No

4 (4)

Disclaimer

VBG Group AB published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 14:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
