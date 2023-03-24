VBG : Click here for the postal voting form.

The shareholder may not provide any other instructions than selecting one of the options specified for each item in the form. If the shareholder wishes to abstain from voting in a specific matter,

If the shareholder submits its postal vote by proxy, a power of attorney shall be enclosed the postal voting form. A proxy form is available on the company's website. If the shareholder is a legal entity, a certificate of registration or equivalent document must be enclosed to the postal voting form.

If the shareholder is a natural person who is personally voting by post, it is the shareholder itself who shall provide its signature above. If the postal vote is submitted by a proxy of the shareholder, it is the proxy who shall provide its signature above. If the postal vote is submitted by a representative of a legal entity, it is the representative who shall provide its signature above.

Print, sign and send the form to Advokatfirman Lindahl KB, att. Alexandra Niemelä Ingvarsson, Box 11911, 404 39 Göteborg. The completed and signed form may also be submitted electronically by

The shareholder set out below hereby notifies the company of its participation and exercises its voting right for all of the shareholder's shares in VBG Group AB (publ) at the annual general meeting on Thursday 27 April 2023. The voting right is exercised in accordance with the voting options marked below.

The completed form must have been received by Advokatfirman Lindahl KB (which administers the forms on behalf of VBG Group AB (publ)) no later than 21 April 2023.

kindly refrain from marking an option for the matter(s) where the shareholder does not wish to vote. The vote (i.e. the postal vote in its entirety) is invalid if the shareholder has provided the form with specific instructions or conditions or if pre-printed text is amended or supplemented. Only one form per shareholder will be considered. If more than one form is submitted, the form with the latest date will be considered. If two received forms are dated the same day, the latter will be considered by Advokatfirman Lindahl. An incomplete or wrongfully completed form may be discarded without being considered.

The postal voting form, together with any enclosed authorization documentation, must have been received by Advokatfirman Lindahl KB no later than, 21 April 2023. The postal vote may be withdrawn up to and including, 21 April 2023, contacting Alexandra Niemelä Ingvarsson by e-mail at VBGAGM23@lindahl.se, or by post to Advokatfirman Lindahl KB, att. Alexandra Niemelä Ingvarsson, Box 11911, 404 39 Göteborg.

The complete proposals have been published on the company's website www.vbggroup.com.

For information on the processing of personal data please refer to https://www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Privacy-notice-bolagsstammor-engelska.pdf.

