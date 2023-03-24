Advanced search
    VBG B   SE0000115107

VBG GROUP AB (PUBL)

(VBG B)
2023-03-24
163.00 SEK   -2.40%
VBG : Link to the proxy form

03/24/2023
PROXY

The below proxy, or any person appointed by him or her, is hereby appointed to represent all shares that I/we hold in VBG Group AB (publ), reg. no. 556069-0751, at the annual general meeting of shareholders in VBG Group AB (publ).

PROXY

Name of proxy:

Address:

Personal identity number:

Postal code and postal address:

Daytime telephone number (including area code):

SIGNATURE BY SHAREHOLDER

Name of shareholder:

Personal identity number/Reg. no.:

Daytime telephone number (including area code):

Place and date:

Shareholder's signature:

Clarification of signature (only applicable when signing for a legal person):

This proxy is valid:

for the annual general meeting on 27 April 2023

1 year

5 years

Authorization documents (registration certificate or equivalent evidence of signatory's authority) must be attached to a proxy issued by a legal person.

A proxy may be valid for up to five years from issuance and must be dated and signed in order to be valid.

Please note that the shareholder's notification of attendance to the general meeting must be made in accordance with the instructions given in the notice, even if the shareholder wishes to exercise his or her rights at the general meeting through a proxy.

The proxy form, in original (along with any authorization documents), along with the postal voting form if applicable shall be sent to Advokatfirman Lindahl KB, att. Alexandra Niemelä Ingvarsson, Box 11911, 404 39 Göteborg. The documents must have been received no later than 21 April 2023.

VBG Group AB published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


10:25aVbg : Click here for the postal voting form.
PU
10:25aVbg : Link to the proxy form
PU
03/20China Treasures New Materials Group Seeks Up to HK$337.5 Million From Hong Kong IPO
MT
03/02Vbg : Q4 VBG Group Interim Report January – December 2022
PU
02/21VBG Group AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/21VBG Group AB Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/21Vbg : Year-end report 2022
PU
02/01Vbg : Mobile Climate Control changes name to Mobile Thermal Solutions
PU
01/10New Division CEO of Mobile Climate Control
AQ
01/10VBG Group Appoints Eberhard Wolters as New Division CEO of Mobile Climate Control
CI
Financials
Sales 2021 3 611 M 352 M 352 M
Net income 2021 337 M 32,9 M 32,9 M
Net Debt 2021 203 M 19,8 M 19,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 2,66%
Capitalization 4 176 M 407 M 407 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 773
Free-Float 63,7%
Anders Erkén President & Chief Executive Officer
Fredrik Jigneus CFO, Secretary, Senior VP, Director-IT & IR
Leif Johnny Alvarsson Chairman
Johan Ljung Group Chief Information Officer
Sven Peter Mikael Augustsson Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VBG GROUP AB (PUBL)19.29%407
ATLAS COPCO AB3.41%58 396
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION10.11%41 099
FANUC CORPORATION16.39%33 644
SANDVIK AB9.66%25 267
FORTIVE CORPORATION0.44%22 792
