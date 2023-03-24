VBG : Link to the proxy form

The below proxy, or any person appointed by him or her, is hereby appointed to represent all shares that I/we hold in VBG Group AB (publ), reg. no. 556069-0751, at the annual general meeting of shareholders in VBG Group AB (publ).

Authorization documents (registration certificate or equivalent evidence of signatory's authority) must be attached to a proxy issued by a legal person.

A proxy may be valid for up to five years from issuance and must be dated and signed in order to be valid.

Please note that the shareholder's notification of attendance to the general meeting must be made in accordance with the instructions given in the notice, even if the shareholder wishes to exercise his or her rights at the general meeting through a proxy.

The proxy form, in original (along with any authorization documents), along with the postal voting form if applicable shall be sent to Advokatfirman Lindahl KB, att. Alexandra Niemelä Ingvarsson, Box 11911, 404 39 Göteborg. The documents must have been received no later than 21 April 2023.