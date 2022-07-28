Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. VBG Group AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VBG B   SE0000115107

VBG GROUP AB (PUBL)

(VBG B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:31 2022-07-28 am EDT
123.00 SEK   +0.82%
VBG : Q2 VBG Group Interim Report January – June 2022 (PDF)

07/28/2022 | 03:38am EDT
Q2

VBG GROUP INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-JUNE2022

SALES, SEK M

1,141

OPERATING PROFIT (EBITA), SEK M

147

VBG GROUP INTERIM REPORT

JANUARY-JUNE 2022

1

Interim report

Second quarter of 2022

  • Consolidated sales increased by 23.3% to SEK 1,141.3 M (925.5).
  • Adjusted for exchange rate changes and acquired volume between the years, organic growth was 10.3%.
  • Gains from the sale of Mobile Climate Control's property in Indiana (US) had a positive impact on operating profit (EBITA) of SEK 18.8 M.
  • Mobile Climate Control incurred non-recurring costs of SEK 6.7 M in conjunction with moving the US production facility.
  • Operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 147.1 M (137.5).
  • The operating margin (EBITA) was 12.9% (14.9).
  • Profit after financial items amounted to SEK 132.9 M (126.5).
  • Earnings per share increased to SEK 4.02 (3.75).

First half of 2022

  • Consolidated sales increased by 25.7% to SEK 2,296.9 M (1,826.9).
  • Adjusted for exchange rate changes between the years, actual organic volume growth was 14.0%.
  • Net profit from the sale of Mobile Climate Control's property (SEK 18.8 M) and non-recurrent costs pertaining to the move (SEK -10.9 M) had a positive impact on operating profit (EBITA) of SEK 7.9 M.
  • Operating profit (EBITA) increased to SEK 311.2 M (287.1).
  • The operating margin (EBITA) was 13.5% (15.7).
  • Profit after financial items increased to SEK 280.8 M (262.5).
  • Earnings per share increased to SEK 8.60 (7.88).

KEY FIGURES

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Full-year

Group, SEK M

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

2022

2021

2021

Net sales

1,141.3

925.5

2,296.9

1,826.9

3,611.2

Operating profit before depreciation/amortization (EBITDA)

167.7

156.4

351.3

324.6

562.4

Operating profit before amortization (EBITA)

147.1

137.5

311.2

287.1

484.1

Operating profit (EBIT)

139.2

130.6

295.7

273.4

456.0

Operating profit after financial items (EBT)

132.9

126.5

280.8

262.5

441.4

Profit after tax

100.5

93.8

214.9

196.9

337.1

Earnings per share, SEK

4.02

3.75

8.60

7.88

13.48

Cash flow from operating activities

46.3

32.4

126.0

91.4

187.3

ROE (cumulative), %

14.3

14.8

14.3

14.8

12.2

ROCE (cumulative), %

14.6

14.8

14.6

14.8

12.2

Equity/assets ratio, %

58.7

57.9

58.7

57.9

59.9

Interest-bearing net debt/EBITDA

n/a

n/a

0.87

0.54

0.81

Average number of employees

1,739

1,569

1,739

1,569

1,600

Number of shares outstanding ('000)

25,004

25,004

25,004

25,004

25,004

VBG GROUP INTERIM REPORT

JANUARY-JUNE 2022

2

This is the VBG Group

Creating

  1. safer society

VBG Group is a long-term active owner of successful industrial companies

and brands. The Group's three divisions - operating in 17 countries with approximately 1,700 employees - are run on a foundation of industrial expertise, strong brands and ­financial stability.

Leading industrial solutions

The Group's divisions offer its customers and end users leading industrial solutions that promote a safer world. Our range of products and services is directed toward a broad base of industries and customers in which continual product development as well as efficient purchasing and delivery procedures promote a competitive, cost-efficient offering.

High level of service

VBG Group has a sharp focus on service, which permeates our entire value chain and the customer's journey as a user. Our aftermarket business represents 23% of the Group's sales. Group Management supports the divisions in their work on creating the greatest possible value for the cus- tomer, from development to aftermarket.

Strong international position and presence

Through its three divisions with the appurtenant distribution network, VBG Group has a strong international position and presence. Our growth agenda going forward is oriented on continued expansion and globalization of the Group.

Broad portfolio of brands in attractive niches

Over time, the Group's active acquisition and growth strategy has enabled a broad and competitive brand portfolio. VBG, Onspot, Edscha Trailer Systems, Mobile Climate Control and Ringfeder all have world-leading positions in their respective industrial niches. Since December 2021, the ­Carlyle Johnson brand has also been part of the portfolio.

Long-term financial strength

With a solid base of stable, long-term owners, VBG Group's ownership model together with strong earnings performance has enabled the Group's financial stability with a high equity/ assets ratio. Our strong financial position creates conditions for acquisitions and investments, even during periods with low levels of business activity.

Considerable experience and industrial expertise

VBG Group's business concept is built on acquisitions, long- term ownership and strategic governance of industrial companies in business-to-business commerce. The solid industrial competence that has been built up since the Group was founded in 1951 is an advantage in our acquisition process as well as in the strategic governance and operational development of our divisions.

AREAS OF OPERATION

People

Every day, our customers transport thousands of people, for example, on the way to and from work or school.

The automatic tire chains and climate control systems we provide let them do so safely in traffic, with a pleasant ­climate.

Goods

Our solutions for trucks, trailers and trains include products such as drawbars, underrun protection and ­sliding roofs that allow our customers to transport their goods safely, efficiently and sustainably on a daily basis.

Off-road

Our solutions for off-road,

­forestry and defense vehicles promote a safer work environment for the users of these vehicles. Our climate control systems improve the environment for drivers and promote new solutions that support electrification of the industry.

Industrial

Our friction springs promote

a safe infrastructure in society, in everything from elevators to dampers that protect buildings against natural catastrophes.

Additionally, we offer coup­ lings for mechanical power transmission in freight man- agement, the mining industry and energy production as well as the food, packaging and automotive industries.

VBG GROUP INTERIM REPORT

JANUARY-JUNE 2022

3

VBG Group second quarter

GLOBAL PRESENCE

34

1,744

17

WHOLLY OWNED

EMPLOYEES

COUNTRIES

COMPANIES

Importers/Agents

Own companies

Truck & Trailer Equipment

Mobile Climate Control

Ringfeder Power Transmission

OUR DIVISIONS

TRUCK & TRAILER EQUIPMENT

Sales

Operating profit (EBITA)

Operating margin (EBITA) Average no. of employees

SEK 388 M SEK 69 M

18%

393

MOBILE CLIMATE CONTROL

Sales

Operating profit (EBITA)

Operating margin (EBITA) Average no. of employees

SEK 575 M SEK 57 M

10%

963

RINGFEDER POWER TRANSMISSION

Sales

Operating profit (EBITA)

Operating margin (EBITA) Average no. of employees

SEK 178 M SEK 26 M

14%

373

VBG GROUP INTERIM REPORT

JANUARY-JUNE 2022

4

Sales growth remains high

In the second quarter of 2022, VBG Group's quarterly sales increased to SEK 1,141 M with an EBITA result of SEK 147 M. The high rate of sales growth is attributable to continued high levels of demand for the Group's products in combination with favorable currency effects and the price increases that we have implemented.

During the second quarter, Mobile Climate Control's property in Indiana was sold given that our bus operations are relocating and the operations are being consolidated in Pennsylvania.

The Group's total consolidated operating profit (EBITA) for the first half of 2022 was positively impacted by SEK 8 M. This is the net result from the sale of the property (SEK 19 M) and non-recurring costs pertaining to the move (SEK -11 M).

Like the first quarter of the year, the Group's EBITA margin of 12.9% (14.9) was pushed downward as a result of stresses in the supply chains and price increases in the market. We are working actively on our pricing in order to counteract the effects of this but there is a time lag, which means that the price increases that we have implemented have not yet had a full effect.

Continued disruptions in the production system

The global supply chain remained unstable in the second quarter of 2022, marked by disruptions, unpredictability and a shortage of shipping capacity. The war in Ukraine and its effects on global markets are putting additional pressure on the already burdened supply chain and on the production system.

To ensure deliveries to customers, costs for extra staff, freight and materials have increased. Unpredictability has also resulted in increases to our stock levels. All our employees have put in tremendous effort to cut delivery times to our customers.

The pandemic had less of an effect on our operations in the second quarter compared with the first quarter. Our sales to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus are very low, and even indirect sales comprise a limited portion of total sales. The Group's operations are impacted primarily by the continued disruptions in the supply chain and rising prices for raw materials, energy and freight, as well as the cost inflation that the war is contributing to.

Healthy profit despite pressure on margins

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

VBG Group AB published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 07:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 611 M 350 M 350 M
Net income 2021 337 M 32,6 M 32,6 M
Net Debt 2021 203 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 2,66%
Capitalization 3 050 M 295 M 295 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 714
Free-Float 65,2%
Chart VBG GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
VBG Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VBG GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anders Ingemar Birgersson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fredrik Jigneus CFO, Secretary, Senior VP, Director-IT & IR
Leif Johnny Alvarsson Chairman
Johan Ljung Group Chief Information Officer
Sven Peter Mikael Augustsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VBG GROUP AB (PUBL)-35.11%295
ATLAS COPCO AB-29.97%50 003
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-12.91%34 702
FANUC CORPORATION-10.48%30 556
SANDVIK AB-30.25%21 417
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-42.46%20 872