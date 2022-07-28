VBG : Q2 VBG Group Interim Report January – June 2022 (PDF)
Interim report
Second quarter of 2022
Consolidated sales increased by 23.3% toSEK 1,141.3 M (925.5).
Adjusted for exchange rate changes and acquired volume between the years, organic growth was10.3%.
Gains from the sale of Mobile Climate Control's property in Indiana (US) had a positive impact on operating profit (EBITA) ofSEK 18.8 M.
Mobile Climate Control incurred non-recurring costs of SEK 6.7 M in conjunction with moving the US production facility.
Operating profit (EBITA) amounted toSEK 147.1 M (137.5).
The operating margin (EBITA) was12.9% (14.9).
Profit after financial items amounted toSEK 132.9 M (126.5).
Earnings per share increased toSEK 4.02 (3.75).
First half of 2022
Consolidated sales increased by 25.7% toSEK 2,296.9 M (1,826.9).
Adjusted for exchange rate changes between the years, actual organic volume growth was14.0%.
Net profit from the sale of Mobile Climate Control's property (SEK 18.8 M) and non-recurrent costs pertaining to the move (SEK -10.9 M) had a positive impact on operating profit (EBITA) of SEK 7.9 M.
Operating profit (EBITA) increased toSEK 311.2 M (287.1).
The operating margin (EBITA) was13.5% (15.7).
Profit after financial items increased toSEK 280.8 M (262.5).
Earnings per share increased toSEK 8.60 (7.88).
KEY FIGURES
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
Full-year
Group, SEK M
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
2022
2021
2021
Net sales
1,141.3
925.5
2,296.9
1,826.9
3,611.2
Operating profit before depreciation/amortization (EBITDA)
167.7
156.4
351.3
324.6
562.4
Operating profit before amortization (EBITA)
147.1
137.5
311.2
287.1
484.1
Operating profit (EBIT)
139.2
130.6
295.7
273.4
456.0
Operating profit after financial items (EBT)
132.9
126.5
280.8
262.5
441.4
Profit after tax
100.5
93.8
214.9
196.9
337.1
Earnings per share, SEK
4.02
3.75
8.60
7.88
13.48
Cash flow from operating activities
46.3
32.4
126.0
91.4
187.3
ROE (cumulative), %
14.3
14.8
14.3
14.8
12.2
ROCE (cumulative), %
14.6
14.8
14.6
14.8
12.2
Equity/assets ratio, %
58.7
57.9
58.7
57.9
59.9
Interest-bearing net debt/EBITDA
n/a
n/a
0.87
0.54
0.81
Average number of employees
1,739
1,569
1,739
1,569
1,600
Number of shares outstanding ('000)
25,004
25,004
25,004
25,004
25,004
VBG GROUP INTERIM REPORT
JANUARY-JUNE 2022
This is the VBG Group
Creating
safer society
VBG Group is a long-term active owner of successful industrial companies
and brands. The Group's three divisions - operating in 17 countries with approximately 1,700 employees - are run on a foundation of industrial expertise, strong brands and financial stability.
Leading industrial solutions
The Group's divisions offer its customers and end users leading industrial solutions that promote a safer world. Our range of products and services is directed toward a broad base of industries and customers in which continual product development as well as efficient purchasing and delivery procedures promote a competitive, cost-efficient offering.
High level of service
VBG Group has a sharp focus on service, which permeates our entire value chain and the customer's journey as a user. Our aftermarket business represents 23% of the Group's sales. Group Management supports the divisions in their work on creating the greatest possible value for the cus- tomer, from development to aftermarket.
Strong international position and presence
Through its three divisions with the appurtenant distribution network, VBG Group has a strong international position and presence. Our growth agenda going forward is oriented on continued expansion and globalization of the Group.
Broad portfolio of brands in attractive niches
Over time, the Group's active acquisition and growth strategy has enabled a broad and competitive brand portfolio. VBG, Onspot, Edscha Trailer Systems, Mobile Climate Control and Ringfeder all have world-leading positions in their respective industrial niches. Since December 2021, the Carlyle Johnson brand has also been part of the portfolio.
Long-term financial strength
With a solid base of stable, long-term owners, VBG Group's ownership model together with strong earnings performance has enabled the Group's financial stability with a high equity/ assets ratio. Our strong financial position creates conditions for acquisitions and investments, even during periods with low levels of business activity.
Considerable experience and industrial expertise
VBG Group's business concept is built on acquisitions, long- term ownership and strategic governance of industrial companies in business-to-business commerce. The solid industrial competence that has been built up since the Group was founded in 1951 is an advantage in our acquisition process as well as in the strategic governance and operational development of our divisions.
AREAS OF OPERATION
People
Every day, our customers transport thousands of people, for example, on the way to and from work or school.
The automatic tire chains and climate control systems we provide let them do so safely in traffic, with a pleasant climate.
Goods
Our solutions for trucks, trailers and trains include products such as drawbars, underrun protection and sliding roofs that allow our customers to transport their goods safely, efficiently and sustainably on a daily basis.
Off-road
Our solutions for off-road,
forestry and defense vehicles promote a safer work environment for the users of these vehicles. Our climate control systems improve the environment for drivers and promote new solutions that support electrification of the industry.
Industrial
Our friction springs promote
a safe infrastructure in society, in everything from elevators to dampers that protect buildings against natural catastrophes.
Additionally, we offer coup lings for mechanical power transmission in freight man- agement, the mining industry and energy production as well as the food, packaging and automotive industries.
VBG GROUP INTERIM REPORT
JANUARY-JUNE 2022
VBG Group second quarter
GLOBAL PRESENCE
34
1,744
17
WHOLLY OWNED
EMPLOYEES
COUNTRIES
COMPANIES
Importers/Agents
Own companies
Truck & Trailer Equipment
Mobile Climate Control
Ringfeder Power Transmission
OUR DIVISIONS
TRUCK & TRAILER EQUIPMENT
Sales
Operating profit (EBITA)
Operating margin (EBITA) Average no. of employees
SEK 388 M SEK 69 M
18%
393
MOBILE CLIMATE CONTROL
Sales
Operating profit (EBITA)
Operating margin (EBITA) Average no. of employees
SEK 575 M SEK 57 M
10%
963
RINGFEDER POWER TRANSMISSION
Sales
Operating profit (EBITA)
Operating margin (EBITA) Average no. of employees
SEK 178 M SEK 26 M
14%
373
VBG GROUP INTERIM REPORT
JANUARY-JUNE 2022
Sales growth remains high
In the second quarter of 2022, VBG Group's quarterly sales increased to SEK 1,141 M with an EBITA result of SEK 147 M. The high rate of sales growth is attributable to continued high levels of demand for the Group's products in combination with favorable currency effects and the price increases that we have implemented.
During the second quarter, Mobile Climate Control's property in Indiana was sold given that our bus operations are relocating and the operations are being consolidated in Pennsylvania.
The Group's total consolidated operating profit (EBITA) for the first half of 2022 was positively impacted by SEK 8 M. This is the net result from the sale of the property (SEK 19 M) and non-recurring costs pertaining to the move (SEK -11 M).
Like the first quarter of the year, the Group's EBITA margin of 12.9% (14.9) was pushed downward as a result of stresses in the supply chains and price increases in the market. We are working actively on our pricing in order to counteract the effects of this but there is a time lag, which means that the price increases that we have implemented have not yet had a full effect.
Continued disruptions in the production system
The global supply chain remained unstable in the second quarter of 2022, marked by disruptions, unpredictability and a shortage of shipping capacity. The war in Ukraine and its effects on global markets are putting additional pressure on the already burdened supply chain and on the production system.
To ensure deliveries to customers, costs for extra staff, freight and materials have increased. Unpredictability has also resulted in increases to our stock levels. All our employees have put in tremendous effort to cut delivery times to our customers.
The pandemic had less of an effect on our operations in the second quarter compared with the first quarter. Our sales to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus are very low, and even indirect sales comprise a limited portion of total sales. The Group's operations are impacted primarily by the continued disruptions in the supply chain and rising prices for raw materials, energy and freight, as well as the cost inflation that the war is contributing to.
Healthy profit despite pressure on margins
