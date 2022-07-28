VBG : Q2 VBG Group Interim Report January – June 2022 (PDF)

In the second quarter of 2022, VBG Group's quarterly sales increased to SEK 1,141 M with an EBITA result of SEK 147 M. The high rate of sales growth is attributable to continued high levels of demand for the Group's products in combination with favorable currency effects and the price increases that we have implemented.

During the second quarter, Mobile Climate Control's property in Indiana was sold given that our bus operations are relocating and the operations are being consolidated in Pennsylvania.

The Group's total consolidated operating profit (EBITA) for the first half of 2022 was positively impacted by SEK 8 M. This is the net result from the sale of the property (SEK 19 M) and non-recurring costs pertaining to the move (SEK -11 M).

Like the first quarter of the year, the Group's EBITA margin of 12.9% (14.9) was pushed downward as a result of stresses in the supply chains and price increases in the market. We are working actively on our pricing in order to counteract the effects of this but there is a time lag, which means that the price increases that we have implemented have not yet had a full effect.

Continued disruptions in the production system

The global supply chain remained unstable in the second quarter of 2022, marked by disruptions, unpredictability and a shortage of shipping capacity. The war in Ukraine and its effects on global markets are putting additional pressure on the already burdened supply chain and on the production system.

To ensure deliveries to customers, costs for extra staff, freight and materials have increased. Unpredictability has also resulted in increases to our stock levels. All our employees have put in tremendous effort to cut delivery times to our customers.

The pandemic had less of an effect on our operations in the second quarter compared with the first quarter. Our sales to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus are very low, and even indirect sales comprise a limited portion of total sales. The Group's operations are impacted primarily by the continued disruptions in the supply chain and rising prices for raw materials, energy and freight, as well as the cost inflation that the war is contributing to.