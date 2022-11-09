Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  VBG Group AB (publ)
  News
  Summary
    VBG B   SE0000115107

VBG GROUP AB (PUBL)

(VBG B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2022-11-09 am EST
129.00 SEK   +0.78%
VBG : Q3 VBG Group Interim Report January – September 2022

11/09/2022 | 12:41pm EST
Q3

VBG GROUP INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER2022

SALES, SEK M

1,092

OPERATING PROFIT (EBITA), SEK M

112

VBG GROUP INTERIM REPORT

JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2022

1

Interim report

Third quarter of 2022

  • Consolidated sales increased by 28.7% to SEK 1,091.6 M (848.3).
  • Adjusted for exchange rate changes and acquired volume between the years, organic growth was 14.1%.
  • Mobile Climate Control incurred costs of SEK 12.6 M in conjunction with relocating the US production facility.
  • Operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 111.7 M (117.6).
  • The operating margin (EBITA) was 10.2% (13.9).
  • Profit after financial items amounted to SEK 101.4 M (107.4).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.51 (3.29).

Nine months 2022

  • Consolidated sales increased by 26.7% to SEK 3,388.5 M (2,675.2).
  • Adjusted for exchange rate changes between the years, actual organic volume growth was 14.0%.
  • Net profit from the sale of Mobile Climate Control's property (SEK 18.8 M) and costs pertaining to the relocation (SEK 24.4 M) had a negative impact on operating profit (EBITA) of SEK 5.6 M.
  • Operating profit (EBITA) increased to SEK 422.8 M (404.7).
  • The operating margin (EBITA) was 12.5% (15.1).
  • Profit after financial items increased to SEK 382.2 M (369.8).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 11.10 (11.16).

KEY FIGURES

9 months

9 months

Rolling

Full-year

Group, SEK M

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

2022

2021

12 mos.

2021

Net sales

1,091.6

848.3

3,388.5

2,675.2

4,324.5

3,611.2

Operating profit before depreciation/amortization

(EBITDA)

149.9

137.0

501.3

461.6

602.1

562.4

Operating profit before amortization (EBITA)

111.7

117.6

422.8

404.7

502.2

484.1

Operating profit (EBIT)

104.6

110.5

400.3

383.9

472.4

456.0

Operating profit after financial items (EBT)

101.4

107.4

382.2

369.8

453.8

441.4

Profit after tax

62.7

82.2

277.6

279.1

335.6

337.1

Earnings per share, SEK

2.51

3.29

11.10

11.16

13.42

13.48

Cash flow from operating activities

18.3

58.8

144.3

150.2

266.5

187.3

ROE (cumulative), %

12.4

14.1

12.4

14.1

10.5

12.2

ROCE (cumulative), %

12.8

13.5

12.8

13.5

11.4

12.2

Equity/assets ratio, %

56.1

61.3

56.1

61.3

53.6

59.9

Interest-bearing net debt/EBITDA

n/a

n/a

1.37

0.52

n/a

0.81

Average number of employees

1,712

1,575

1,712

1,575

1,737

1,600

Number of shares outstanding ('000)

25,004

25,004

25,004

25,004

25,004

25,004

VBG GROUP INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER2022

2

This is the VBG Group

Creating

  1. safer society

VBG Group is a long-term active owner of successful industrial companies and brands. The Group's three divisions - operating in 17 countries with ­approximately 1,700 employees - are run on a foundation of industrial expertise, strong brands and financial stability.

Leading industrial solutions

The Group's divisions offer its customers and end users leading industrial solutions that promote a safer world. Our range of products and services is directed toward a broad base of industries and customers in which continual product development as well as efficient purchasing and delivery procedures promote a competitive, cost-efficient offering.

High level of service

VBG Group has a sharp focus on service, which permeates our entire value chain and the customer's journey as a user. Our aftermarket business represents 23% of the Group's sales. Group Management supports the divisions in their work on creating the greatest possible value for the cus- tomer, from development to aftermarket.

Strong international position and presence

Through its three divisions with the appurtenant distribution network, VBG Group has a strong international position and presence. Our growth agenda going forward is oriented on continued expansion and globalization of the Group.

Broad portfolio of brands in attractive niches

Over time, the Group's active acquisition and growth strategy has enabled a broad and competitive brand portfolio. VBG, Onspot, Edscha Trailer Systems, Mobile Climate Control and Ringfeder all have world-leading positions in their respective industrial niches. Since December 2021, the Carlyle Johnson brand has also been part of the portfolio.

Long-term financial strength

With a solid base of stable, long-term owners, VBG Group's ownership model together with strong earnings performance has enabled the Group's financial stability with a high equity/ assets ratio. Our strong financial position creates conditions for acquisitions and investments, even during periods with low levels of business activity.

Considerable experience and industrial expertise VBG Group's business concept is built on acquisitions, long-termownership and strategic governance of industrial companies in business-to-businesscommerce. The solid industrial competence that has been built up since the Group was founded in 1951 is an advantage in our acquisition process as well as in the strategic governance and operational development of our divisions.

AREAS OF OPERATION

People

Every day, our customers transport thousands of people, for example, on the way to and from work or school. The automatic tire chains and

climate­ control systems we provide let them do so safely in traffic, with a pleasant ­climate.

Goods

Our solutions for trucks,

trailers­ and trains include products such as drawbars, underrun protection and ­sliding roofs that allow our customers to transport their goods safely, efficiently and sustainably on a daily basis.

Off-road

Our solutions for off-road,

­forestry and defense vehicles promote a safer work environment for the users of these vehicles. Our climate control systems improve the environment for drivers and promote new solutions that support electrification of the industry.

Industrial

Our friction springs promote a safe infrastructure in society, in everything from elevators to dampers that protect buildings against natural catastrophes. Additionally, we offer couplings for mechanical power transmission in freight management, the mining industry and energy production as well as the food, packaging and automotive industries.

VBG GROUP INTERIM REPORT

JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2022

3

VBG Group third quarter

GLOBAL PRESENCE

34

1, 712

17

WHOLLY OWNED

EMPLOYEES

COUNTRIES

COMPANIES

Importers/Agents

Own companies

Truck & Trailer Equipment

Mobile Climate Control

Ringfeder Power Transmission

OUR DIVISIONS

TRUCK & TRAILER EQUIPMENT

Sales

Operating profit (EBITA)

Operating margin (EBITA)

Average no. of employees

SEK 362 M

SEK 53 M

15%

393

MOBILE CLIMATE CONTROL

Sales

Operating profit (EBITA)

Operating margin (EBITA)

Average no. of employees

SEK 549 M

SEK 42 M

8%

934

RINGFEDER POWER TRANSMISSION

Sales

Operating profit (EBITA)

Operating margin (EBITA)

Average no. of employees

SEK 180 M

SEK 21 M

12%

376

VBG GROUP INTERIM REPORT

JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2022

4

Increased sales in the third quarter

In the third quarter of 2022, VBG Group's quarterly sales increased to SEK 1,091 M with EBITA of SEK 112 M. The high sales was attributable to high levels of demand for the Group's products in combination with favorable currency effects and price increases for our sales.

The global instability that marked the beginning of 2022

­continued during the third quarter. The Group's supply chains were still affected by disruptions, unpredictability and a shortage of shipping capacity. The Group's EBITA margin of 10.2% (13.9) remained under pressure as a result, and was also impacted by increased inflation and continued price increases in the market.

Our divisions

Demand for the Group's products was strong across all divisions during the third quarter. Inflation continued to rise more than expected, which means that we will continue to see a lag in our price increases. Raw materials prices stabilized during the third quarter, but increased energy costs - primarily in Europe - in combination with high inflation globally means that the margins in all divisions were pushed downward.

Mobile Climate Control's bus operations reported a reduced operating margin, due in part to incoming price increases but also to costs for relocating the operations to Pennsylvania that the consolidation entailed. The relocation has now been completed, and at the end of the third quarter the bus operations had begun to catch up to the delays in delivery that the operations had been wrestling with since the pandemic. Our off-road business once again had a strong quarter, with robust profitability.

Sales for Ringfeder Power Transmission remained strong during the quarter, even though earnings for the division were weighed down by decreased sales in the US combined with an unfavorable product mix.

After a long period of restrictions, Truck & Trailer Equipment could once again hold physical meetings with customers, and took part in both the Elmia Truck Show in Sweden and IAA in Germany. Our customers were presented with new solutions that promote increased safety and sustainability. Increasing overhead and disruptions in the supply chain, both of which impacted production, had an adverse effect on the operating margin.

We are growing as an industrial Group

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

VBG Group AB published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 17:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 611 M 336 M 336 M
Net income 2021 337 M 31,4 M 31,4 M
Net Debt 2021 203 M 19,0 M 19,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 2,66%
Capitalization 3 201 M 295 M 298 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart VBG GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
VBG Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VBG GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anders Ingemar Birgersson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fredrik Jigneus CFO, Secretary, Senior VP, Director-IT & IR
Leif Johnny Alvarsson Chairman
Johan Ljung Group Chief Information Officer
Sven Peter Mikael Augustsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VBG GROUP AB (PUBL)-31.91%298
ATLAS COPCO AB-19.99%54 912
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-5.93%38 425
FANUC CORPORATION-17.92%26 314
FORTIVE CORPORATION-15.32%22 856
SANDVIK AB-22.46%21 791