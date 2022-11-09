VBG : Q3 VBG Group Interim Report January – September 2022

In the third quarter of 2022, VBG Group's quarterly sales increased to SEK 1,091 M with EBITA of SEK 112 M. The high sales was attributable to high levels of demand for the Group's products in combination with favorable currency effects and price increases for our sales.

The global instability that marked the beginning of 2022

­continued during the third quarter. The Group's supply chains were still affected by disruptions, unpredictability and a shortage of shipping capacity. The Group's EBITA margin of 10.2% (13.9) remained under pressure as a result, and was also impacted by increased inflation and continued price increases in the market.

Our divisions

Demand for the Group's products was strong across all divisions during the third quarter. Inflation continued to rise more than expected, which means that we will continue to see a lag in our price increases. Raw materials prices stabilized during the third quarter, but increased energy costs - primarily in Europe - in combination with high inflation globally means that the margins in all divisions were pushed downward.

Mobile Climate Control's bus operations reported a reduced operating margin, due in part to incoming price increases but also to costs for relocating the operations to Pennsylvania that the consolidation entailed. The relocation has now been completed, and at the end of the third quarter the bus operations had begun to catch up to the delays in delivery that the operations had been wrestling with since the pandemic. Our off-road business once again had a strong quarter, with robust profitability.

Sales for Ringfeder Power Transmission remained strong during the quarter, even though earnings for the division were weighed down by decreased sales in the US combined with an unfavorable product mix.

After a long period of restrictions, Truck & Trailer Equipment could once again hold physical meetings with customers, and took part in both the Elmia Truck Show in Sweden and IAA in Germany. Our customers were presented with new solutions that promote increased safety and sustainability. Increasing overhead and disruptions in the supply chain, both of which impacted production, had an adverse effect on the operating margin.