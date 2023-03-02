VBG : Q4 VBG Group Interim Report January – December 2022

VBG Group's net sales for full-year 2022 rose to SEK 4,580 M (3,611) and operating profit increased to SEK 558 M (484). These results are a historical best for the Group. The operating margin amounted to 12.2% (13.4).

These results were achieved despite the geopolitical situation and a macroeconomic headwind, particularly in Europe, with rising inflation and interest rates as well as an energy crisis. I regard this as proof of our strength.

Strong fourth quarter

The growth of the previous quarters continued in the fourth quarter of 2022, and net sales increased 27% to SEK 1,191 M. This meant an all-time high in single-quarter sales for the Group. Currency effects were a positive factor in growth, but the underlying growth - 11.5% - was good, driven largely by implemented price increases. Profitability also strengthened continually in the latter half of the year, reaching an operating profit of SEK 135 M (79) in the fourth quarter.

Despite energy and materials costs remaining high, the operating margin strengthened during the year and reached 11.3% (8.5) in the fourth quarter. A high level of capacity utilization in large parts of the operation, and price adjustments that were implemented, contributed to this strengthening. The bus operations in Mobile Climate Control had an adverse effect on profitability.

Cash flow strengthened in the fourth quarter, which provides us with a good platform for future organic and structural growth.

Historic quarter

Sales in Truck & Trailer Equipment were the best ever for a single quarter, and the results are the strongest historically for both a fourth quarter and a full year. This is proof that we have a solid business model with product offerings that create value for drivers, haulers and body builders.

Demand for our solutions remained extremely strong during the fourth quarter, and the operating margin strengthened to 20.9% (15.7). Owing to our strong brands, we were able to implement price increases and strengthen our profitability. A high level of operational capacity utilization also made a positive contribution.