VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease, today announced the first patients have been dosed in the randomized, controlled Phase 2b study of VBI’s cancer vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, VBI-1901, in patients with first recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM). The study will assess the safety, tolerability, tumor response rates, and survival following treatment with VBI-1901, as a monotherapy, at 10 leading neuro-oncology centers across the United States.

Andrew B. Lassman, M.D., Chief of Neuro-Oncology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, Associate Director for Clinical Trials at the NCI-designated Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center, and principal investigator of the study, commented, “Based on the pre-clinical and clinical data seen in earlier stages of this study, I look forward to demonstrating the potential value of VBI-1901, relative to current standard of care, in my patients in this next phase of clinical development, with the hope to provide meaningful benefit against a brain tumor that is notoriously aggressive with a high mortality rate.”

Francisco Diaz-Mitoma, M.D., Ph.D., VBI’s Chief Medical Officer, commented, “Median overall survival in the recurrent GBM setting is just eight months, making any advancement in patient care critical. As we work to offer new hope to the patients, family members, and caretakers who are battling this devastating and historically treatment-resistant brain tumor, we are excited to kick-off this next phase of development for VBI-1901.”

In the Phase 1/2a study of VBI-1901 in the rGBM setting, extensive biomarker panels suggested normal baseline CD4+/CD8+ T-cell ratios, which is a measure of immunological fitness, along with boosting of cytomegalovirus (CMV) gB specific antibody responses were correlated with tumor and clinical responses. These learnings have been incorporated into patient enrollment eligibility criteria for the Phase 2b study to help identify patient populations that may be more likely to respond to treatment with VBI-1901.

Phase 1/2a Study Data Highlights – VBI-1901 10µg + GM-CSF Study Arms

(n=16)

44% disease control rate achieved (n=7/16) – disease control rate is defined as stable disease (SD) + partial tumor response (PR) + complete tumor response (CR)

2 partial responses (PR) were observed – 1 patient was on treatment for more than 28 months (2.33 years), surviving at least 40 months (3.33 years) as of August 1, 2023, with a maximum tumor reduction of 93% relative to baseline

5 additional patients demonstrated stable disease (SD) for a sustained period of time

All patients with a tumor response (PR or SD) (n=7/16) reached a minimum survival of 12 months

Median overall survival (mOS) was 12.9 months, comparing favorably to 8-month mOS for monotherapy standard-of-care2

Phase 2b Study Design

Multi-center, randomized, controlled, open-label study in up to 60 patients with first recurrent GBM

Patients will be randomized in a 1:1 ratio across two study arms: Intradermal VBI-1901 + GM-CSF: 10 µg dose every 4 weeks until clinical disease progression Monotherapy standard-of-care: either intravenous carmustine or oral lomustine, every 6 weeks until disease progression or intolerable toxicity

Endpoints include: Safety and tolerability Overall survival (OS) – median and overall Tumor response rate (TRR) Progression-free survival (PFS) Immunologic responses Reduction in corticosteroid use relative to baseline Change in quality of life compared to baseline



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has considered demonstration of a statistically significant improvement in overall survival relative to a randomized control arm to be clinically significant and has recognized this as criteria to support the approval of new oncology drugs.1

For more information about the Phase 2b study, visit clinicaltrials.gov and reference trial identifier: NCT03382977.

About GBM and VBI-1901

Scientific literature suggests CMV infection is prevalent in multiple solid tumors, including glioblastoma (GBM). GBM is among the most common and aggressive malignant primary brain tumors in humans. In the U.S. alone, 14,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. The current standard of care for treating GBM is surgical resection, followed by radiation and chemotherapy. Even with aggressive treatment, GBM progresses rapidly and has a high mortality.

VBI-1901 is a novel cancer vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate developed using VBI’s enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) technology to target two highly immunogenic cytomegalovirus (CMV) antigens, gB and pp65. The FDA has granted VBI-1901 Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma. These designations are intended to provide certain benefits to drug developers, including more frequent meetings with the FDA, and Accelerated Approval and Priority Review, if relevant criteria are met, among other benefits.

About VBI Vaccines Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (“VBI”) is a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease. Through its innovative approach to virus-like particles (“VLPs”), including a proprietary enveloped VLP (“eVLP”) platform technology, VBI develops vaccine candidates that mimic the natural presentation of viruses, designed to elicit the innate power of the human immune system. VBI is committed to targeting and overcoming significant infectious diseases, including hepatitis B, coronaviruses, and cytomegalovirus (CMV), as well as aggressive cancers including glioblastoma (GBM). VBI is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with research operations in Ottawa, Canada, and a research and manufacturing site in Rehovot, Israel.

