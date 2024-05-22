VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease, today announced that new interim tumor response data from the ongoing randomized, controlled Phase 2b study of VBI-1901, the Company’s cancer vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM), were accepted for poster presentation at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

The presentation at ASCO will provide an update to the encouraging data previously shared at the World Vaccine Congress Washington in April, including additional data from those initially evaluable patients, as well as data from new patients who have since been randomized into the Phase 2b study.

Presentation Details

Title: Randomized Phase 2b trial of a CMV vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate (VBI-1901) in recurrent glioblastomas

Randomized Phase 2b trial of a CMV vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate (VBI-1901) in recurrent glioblastomas

Saturday, June 1, 2024 Poster Session: Central Nervous System Tumors

Central Nervous System Tumors Poster Session Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM CDT

Phase 2b Study Design

Multi-center, randomized, controlled, open-label study in up to 60 patients with first recurrent GBM

Patients will be randomized in a 1:1 ratio across two study arms: Intradermal VBI-1901 + GM-CSF: 10 µg dose every 4 weeks until clinical disease progression Monotherapy standard-of-care: either intravenous carmustine or oral lomustine, every 6 weeks until disease progression or intolerable toxicity

Endpoints include: Safety and tolerability Overall survival (OS) – median and overall Tumor response rate (TRR) Progression-free survival (PFS) Immunologic responses Reduction in corticosteroid use relative to baseline Change in quality of life compared to baseline



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has considered demonstration of a statistically significant improvement in overall survival relative to a randomized control arm to be clinically significant and has recognized this as criteria to support the approval of new oncology drugs.1

For more information about the Phase 2b study, visit clinicaltrials.gov and reference trial identifier: NCT03382977.

About GBM and VBI-1901

Scientific literature suggests CMV infection is prevalent in multiple solid tumors, including glioblastoma (GBM). GBM is among the most common and aggressive malignant primary brain tumors in humans. In the U.S. alone, more than 12,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. The current standard of care for treating GBM is surgical resection, followed by radiation and chemotherapy. Even with aggressive treatment, GBM progresses rapidly and has a high mortality.

VBI-1901 is a novel cancer vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate developed using VBI’s enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) technology to target two highly immunogenic cytomegalovirus (CMV) antigens, gB and pp65. The FDA has granted VBI-1901 Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma. These designations are intended to provide certain benefits to drug developers, including more frequent meetings with the FDA, and Accelerated Approval and Priority Review, if relevant criteria are met, among other benefits.

About VBI Vaccines Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (“VBI”) is a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease. Through its innovative approach to virus-like particles (“VLPs”), including a proprietary enveloped VLP (“eVLP”) platform technology and a proprietary mRNA-launched eVLP (“MLE”) platform technology, VBI develops vaccine candidates that mimic the natural presentation of viruses, designed to elicit the innate power of the human immune system. VBI is committed to targeting and overcoming significant infectious diseases, including hepatitis B, coronaviruses, and cytomegalovirus (CMV), as well as aggressive cancers including glioblastoma (GBM). VBI is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with research operations in Ottawa, Canada, and a research and manufacturing site in Rehovot, Israel.

References:

1. Oncology Center of Excellence, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) and Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) at the Food and Drug Administration. Clinical Trial Endpoints for the Approval of Cancer Drugs and Biologics; Guidance for Industry. FDA.gov. December, 2018

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information

