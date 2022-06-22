Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  VBI Vaccines Inc.
  News
  Summary
    VBIV   CA91822J1030

VBI VACCINES INC.

(VBIV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-22 pm EDT
0.8749 USD   +14.17%
04:07pVBI Vaccines Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
BU
08:05aVBI VACCINES : Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for VBI-1901 for the Treatment of Glioblastoma - Form 8-K
PU
08:01aVBI Vaccines Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for VBI-1901 for the Treatment of Glioblastoma
BU
VBI Vaccines Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

06/22/2022 | 04:07pm EDT
VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) ("VBI" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease, today announced the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 22, 2022 (the "Meeting").

The total number of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") represented by shareholders ("Shareholders") present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting was an aggregate of 179,537,122 Common Shares, representing 69.52% of VBI's issued and outstanding Common Shares as of the record date for the Meeting, April 25, 2022.

The voting results with respect to each of the following eight director nominees, as described in the Company's proxy statement dated April 29, 2022 (the "Proxy Statement"), all of whom previously served as directors of the Company, were as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

 

%

Votes Withheld

%

Steven Gillis

76,989,942

 

82.54

%

16,286,418

17.46

%

Linda Bain

68,460,867

 

73.40

%

24,815,492

26.60

%

Jeffrey R. Baxter

84,987,022

 

91.11

%

8,289,337

8.89

%

Damian Braga

84,721,290

 

90.83

%

8,555,070

9.17

%

Joanne Cordeiro

90,821,594

 

97.37

%

2,454,765

2.63

%

Michel De Wilde

84,830,581

 

90.95

%

8,445,778

9.05

%

Blaine H. McKee

91,077,164

 

97.64

%

2,199,195

2.36

%

Christopher McNulty

84,405,251

 

90.49

%

8,871,108

9.51

%

Each of the other matters put forward before the Shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Proxy Statement, were duly approved by the requisite number of votes. The Shareholders voted in favor of setting the number of directors of the Company at eight (8) and appointing EisnerAmper LLP as VBI's independent registered public accounting firm for the ensuing year.

Additional information regarding the results of all matters voted upon at the Meeting may be found in the Company's SEC and SEDAR filings.

About VBI Vaccines Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (“VBI”) is a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease. Through its innovative approach to virus-like particles (“VLPs”), including a proprietary enveloped VLP (“eVLP”) platform technology, VBI develops vaccine candidates that mimic the natural presentation of viruses, designed to elicit the innate power of the human immune system. VBI is committed to targeting and overcoming significant infectious diseases, including hepatitis B, coronaviruses, and cytomegalovirus (CMV), as well as aggressive cancers including glioblastoma (GBM). VBI is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with research operations in Ottawa, Canada, and a research and manufacturing site in Rehovot, Israel.

For more information, visit www.vbivaccines.com.


© Business Wire 2022
