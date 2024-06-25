VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) ("VBI" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease, today announced the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 25, 2024 (the "Meeting").
The total number of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") represented by shareholders ("Shareholders") present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting was an aggregate of 13,879,327 Common Shares, representing 48.39% of VBI's issued and outstanding Common Shares as of the record date for the Meeting, April 26, 2024.
The voting results with respect to each of the following eight director nominees, as described in the Company's proxy statement dated April 29, 2024 (the "Proxy Statement"), all of whom previously served as directors of the Company, were as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
%
Votes Withheld
%
Steven Gillis
3,663,424
80.58%
882,856
19.42%
Damian Braga
3,651,602
80.35%
892,907
19.65%
Joanne Cordeiro
3,776,579
83.07%
769,703
16.93%
Michel De Wilde
3,625,156
79.77%
919,353
20.23%
Vaughn Himes
3,813,210
83.88%
733,071
16.12%
Blaine H. McKee
3,778,849
83.12%
767,432
16.88%
Jeffrey R. Baxter
3,685,583
81.10%
858,927
18.90%
Nell Beattie
3,714,249
81.73%
830,260
18.27%
The Shareholders also voted in favor of appointing EisnerAmper LLP as VBI's independent registered public accounting firm until the next annual meeting of shareholders and authorizing the audit committee of VBI's board of directors to fix its remuneration.
Additional information regarding the results of all matters voted upon at the Meeting may be found in the Company's SEC and SEDAR filings.
About VBI Vaccines Inc.
VBI Vaccines Inc. (“VBI”) is a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease. Through its innovative approach to virus-like particles (“VLPs”), including a proprietary enveloped VLP (“eVLP”) platform technology and a proprietary mRNA-launched eVLP (“MLE”) platform technology, VBI develops vaccine candidates that mimic the natural presentation of viruses, designed to elicit the innate power of the human immune system. VBI is committed to targeting and overcoming significant infectious diseases, including hepatitis B, coronaviruses, and cytomegalovirus (CMV), as well as aggressive cancers including glioblastoma (GBM). VBI is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with research operations in Ottawa, Canada, and a research and manufacturing site in Rehovot, Israel.
