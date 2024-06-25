VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) ("VBI" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease, today announced the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 25, 2024 (the "Meeting").

The total number of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") represented by shareholders ("Shareholders") present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting was an aggregate of 13,879,327 Common Shares, representing 48.39% of VBI's issued and outstanding Common Shares as of the record date for the Meeting, April 26, 2024.

The voting results with respect to each of the following eight director nominees, as described in the Company's proxy statement dated April 29, 2024 (the "Proxy Statement"), all of whom previously served as directors of the Company, were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Steven Gillis 3,663,424 80.58% 882,856 19.42% Damian Braga 3,651,602 80.35% 892,907 19.65% Joanne Cordeiro 3,776,579 83.07% 769,703 16.93% Michel De Wilde 3,625,156 79.77% 919,353 20.23% Vaughn Himes 3,813,210 83.88% 733,071 16.12% Blaine H. McKee 3,778,849 83.12% 767,432 16.88% Jeffrey R. Baxter 3,685,583 81.10% 858,927 18.90% Nell Beattie 3,714,249 81.73% 830,260 18.27%

The Shareholders also voted in favor of appointing EisnerAmper LLP as VBI's independent registered public accounting firm until the next annual meeting of shareholders and authorizing the audit committee of VBI's board of directors to fix its remuneration.

Additional information regarding the results of all matters voted upon at the Meeting may be found in the Company's SEC and SEDAR filings.

About VBI Vaccines Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (“VBI”) is a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease. Through its innovative approach to virus-like particles (“VLPs”), including a proprietary enveloped VLP (“eVLP”) platform technology and a proprietary mRNA-launched eVLP (“MLE”) platform technology, VBI develops vaccine candidates that mimic the natural presentation of viruses, designed to elicit the innate power of the human immune system. VBI is committed to targeting and overcoming significant infectious diseases, including hepatitis B, coronaviruses, and cytomegalovirus (CMV), as well as aggressive cancers including glioblastoma (GBM). VBI is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with research operations in Ottawa, Canada, and a research and manufacturing site in Rehovot, Israel.

