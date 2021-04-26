Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. VBI Vaccines Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VBIV   CA91822J1030

VBI VACCINES INC.

(VBIV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VBI Vaccines : Announces Presentation at the 2021 Annual Conference on Vaccinology Research

04/26/2021 | 08:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease, today announced its abstract featuring data from PROTECT, a pivotal Phase 3 immunogenicity and safety study evaluating the Company’s 3-antigen prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine candidate, has been accepted for oral presentation at the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases’ (NFID) 2021 Virtual Annual Conference on Vaccinology Research (ACVR), taking place April 26-27.

Presentation Title: Higher seroprotection rates (SPR) and anti-HBs titers achieved in adults with a 3-antigen hepatitis B vaccine (3A-HBV) compared to a 1-antigen hepatitis B vaccine (1A-HBV): Results of the PROTECT study
Session: Oral Abstract Q&A Breakout Sessions – Vaccine Research, Development, and Production
Date: Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Time: 3-4 PM ET

About Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is one of the world’s most significant infectious disease threats with more than 290 million people infected globally. HBV infection is the leading cause of liver disease and, with current treatments, it is very difficult to cure, with many patients going on to develop liver cancers. An estimated 900,000 people die each year from complications of chronic HBV such as liver decompensation, cirrhosis, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

About VBI’s 3-Antigen Hepatitis B Vaccine

VBI’s vaccine candidate is the only 3-antigen hepatitis B vaccine, comprised of the S, pre-S1, and pre-S2 surface antigens of the hepatitis B virus, and is approved for use and commercially-available in Israel. In December 2017, VBI initiated patient dosing in a global Phase 3 clinical program that consisted of two concurrent pivotal studies: PROTECT, a safety and immunogenicity study, and CONSTANT, a lot-to-lot consistency study. Data from both the PROTECT study and the CONSTANT study, which were announced in June 2019 and January 2020, respectively, comprise the basis for the regulatory submissions in the U.S., Europe, and Canada. This vaccine is sold under the name Sci-B-Vac® in Israel.

To learn more about VBI’s 3-Antigen Hepatitis B vaccine visit: https://www.vbivaccines.com/sci-b-vac/

About VBI Vaccines Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (“VBI”) is a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease. Through its innovative approach to virus-like particles (“VLPs”), including a proprietary enveloped VLP (“eVLP”) platform technology, VBI develops vaccine candidates that mimic the natural presentation of viruses, designed to elicit the innate power of the human immune system. VBI is committed to targeting and overcoming significant infectious diseases, including hepatitis B, coronaviruses, and cytomegalovirus (CMV), as well as aggressive cancers including glioblastoma (GBM). VBI is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with research operations in Ottawa, Canada, and a research and manufacturing site in Rehovot, Israel.

Website Home: http://www.vbivaccines.com/
News and Resources: http://www.vbivaccines.com/news-and-resources/
Investors: http://www.vbivaccines.com/investors/

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this press release that are forward-looking and not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). The Company cautions that such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may materially affect the Company’s results of operations. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including but not limited to, the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our clinical studies, manufacturing, business plan, and the global economy; the ability to establish that potential products are efficacious or safe in preclinical or clinical trials; the ability to establish or maintain collaborations on the development of therapeutic candidates; the ability to obtain appropriate or necessary governmental approvals to market potential products; the ability to obtain future funding for developmental products and working capital and to obtain such funding on commercially reasonable terms; the Company’s ability to manufacture product candidates on a commercial scale or in collaborations with third parties; changes in the size and nature of competitors; the ability to retain key executives and scientists; and the ability to secure and enforce legal rights related to the Company’s products. A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties with respect to the Company, is set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC and the Canadian securities authorities, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 2, 2021, and filed with the Canadian security authorities at sedar.com on March 2, 2021, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Given these risks, uncertainties and factors, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All such forward-looking statements made herein are based on our current expectations and we undertake no duty or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about VBI VACCINES INC.
08:06aVBI VACCINES  : Announces Presentation at the 2021 Annual Conference on Vaccinol..
BU
08:03aVBI VACCINES INC/BC  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
04/21VBI VACCINES  : Partners Commence Phase 2 Clinical Trial of BRII-835 in Combinat..
MT
04/21VBI VACCINES  : Brii Biosciences, Vir Biotechnology, and VBI Vaccines Announce I..
BU
04/21VBI VACCINES INC/BC  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
04/21VBI VACCINES  : Brii Biosciences, Vir Biotechnology and VBI Vaccines Announce In..
AQ
04/12VBI VACCINES  : Corporate Overview
PU
04/12VBI VACCINES  : Announces Phase 1b/2a Data and Progress of Hepatitis B Immunothe..
BU
04/12VBI VACCINES INC/BC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
03/15VBI VACCINES  : to Present at Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4,95 M - -
Net income 2021 -71,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 744 M 744 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 150x
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 130
Free-Float 70,3%
Chart VBI VACCINES INC.
Duration : Period :
VBI Vaccines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VBI VACCINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,50 $
Last Close Price 2,93 $
Spread / Highest target 207%
Spread / Average Target 156%
Spread / Lowest Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey R. Baxter President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher McNulty CFO, Director & Head-Business Development
Steven H. Gillis Chairman
David Evander Anderson Chief Scientific Officer
Francisco Diaz-Mitoma Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VBI VACCINES INC.6.55%744
MODERNA, INC.66.20%69 543
LONZA GROUP AG-1.93%45 251
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.29.65%44 523
CELLTRION, INC.-19.78%35 201
SEAGEN INC.-15.94%26 694
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ